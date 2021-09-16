24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

VANISHING TWIN - "THE LIFT"

London-based group Vanishing Twin will release new album Ookii Gekkou on October 15 via Fire and here's another otherworldly track from it. Groovy, funky and totally out-there, "The Lift" tells "the almost definitely true story of a Japanese woman who was picked up by a hurricane and deposited 1500 yards away," says the band's Cathy Lucas. "In the chorus the wind talks back, 'I’ll be your wings'."

--

NOTHING - (DELFONICS COVER)

Nothing have shared their ethereal cover of The Delfonics' classic 1968 single "La La Means I Love You." The band get further into it with the music video which features some very groovy threads and choreography. It's from Nothing's upcoming The Great Dismal B-Sides.

--

COATHANGERS - "ONE WAY OR ANOTHER" (BLONDIE COVER) / LA WITCH - "GHOST ON THE HIGHWAY" (GUN CLUB COVER)

Coathangers - "One Way Or Another" (Blondie cover) / L.A. Witch have a new split-7" single where they, respectively, cover Blondie's "One Way Or Another" and The Gun Club's "Ghost on the Highway."

--

ANNA B SAVAGE - "A GIRL LIKE YOU" (EDWYN COLLINS COVER)

Anna B Savage will release the These Dreams EP on September 24 via City Slang. While you might wonder if the title track is a cover of the Heart song, it is not, but there is a cover of Edwyn Collins' 1995 hit "A Girl Like You" which she transforms into a dark, smoky late night tale.

--

PILLOW QUEENS - "RATS"

Dublin band Pillow Queens have signed to Royal Mountain Records, and shared a new studio version of a live staple, "Rats." "Lyrically, the song deals with a moment of madness brought about by a mundane life where you have resigned your creativity and drive," guitarist Pamela Connolly writes. "The song flashes through a work-work-drink repeat existence and delves into feelings of low self esteem and apathy. The screaming chorus, while spouting similar themes, boils over with frustration and recklessness that threatens to topple its own meagre existence."

--

ANA ROXANNE - "OLD (NEW) SONG" (BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND COVER)

“I really enjoyed the process of recreating Old Melody using my voice," Ana Roxanne says of her version of this Beverly Glenn-Copeland track. "I felt as though I could find my own interpretation of this piece through this reworking, with no lyrics or any specific words in the title to work with. Beverly Glenn-Copeland's work and artistry have been a huge inspiration for me: very beautiful music that took it's time to blossom into the world. I am honored to be a part of this compilation with so many artists I admire.” Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined is out in December.

--

LE REN - "I ALREADY LOVE YOU"

Montreal-based singer-songwriter Lauren Spear is releasing her debut album as Le Ren, Leftovers, next month, and the latest single is "I Already Love You," a pretty, gentle, string-laden track. "As I get older, I find myself contemplating motherhood," Lauren says. "‘I Already Love You’ was written for a possible future."

--

LOVE TRACTOR - "I BROKE MY SAW" (LONG VERSION MITCH EASTER MIX)

Athens, GA greats Love Tractor are gearing up to reissue their 1988 album Themes from Venus which has been remastered and features six unreleased track, including this full-length version of album-opener "I Broke My Saw."

--

HOLY FIGURES - "THANATOPHOBIA"

Holy Figures follow up their 2012 debut EP Luck of the Draw with a new single, "Thanatophobia," a heavy, soaring post-hardcore track that the band wrote after singer/guitarist Owen Smith lost his grandmother during COVID.

--

THE TEMPLE - "HELL INCARCERATE"

The Temple are a black/death metal band from New Zealand whose self-titled debut album arrives November 19 via Profound Lore. Here's the pulverizing lead single, "Hell Incarcerate."

--

REMY MA - "GODMOTHER"

Fresh off appearing at Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz, Remy Ma has released a new song, "Godmother," and she sounds like she's out for blood on this one.

--

VILE CREATURE - "PAPERDOLL" (KITTIE COVER)

For The Flenser's aforementioned nu metal tribute compilation, Vile Creature have offered up a blackened sludge rework of "Paperdoll" off the 2000 debut LP by Kittie, "the band that showed a young queer kid you can be different and still be heavy as fuck," VC said. It's a drastic, genuinely cool re-imagining of the song.

--

DARK LO & HAVOC - "MOB TALES"

Philly rapper Dark Lo begins serving a seven+ year prison sentence this month, but first he'll release a new album entirely produced by Havoc of Mobb Deep, Extreme Measures, due September 24 via H Class Entertainment/Next Records. Havoc also raps on the track, which is cut from the same gritty East Coast rap cloth as classic Mobb Deep.

--

AMAARAE - "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY" (ft. KALI UCHIS)

Afropop innovator Amaarae has released a new version of "Sad Girlz Luv Money" from last year's great The Angel You Don’t Know, and this one has newly-added vocals from Kali Uchis.

--

SILENT PLANET - "TERMINAL / (LIMINAL);"

California metalcore band Silent Planet have announced a new album, Iridescent, due November 12 via UNFD, and it features recent single "Panopticon" as well as this new double single, "Terminal" / "(liminal);." It's a seamless fusion of experimental, atmospheric pop and crushing metalcore.

--

HATE - "RESURGENCE"

Polish blackened death metal vets Hate have shared "Resurgence" off their upcoming LP Rugia (due 10/15 via Metal Blade), following the recently released title track. It comes with a video starring the band performing in an empty field at night, and they look and sound as evil as ever.

--

RIC WILSON - "BLAH BLAH BLAHS" (ft. KIÉLA ADIRA)

Chicago rapper/singer Ric Wilson returns with a new single, and this one finds him channeling his hometown's history of house music.

--

SELF ESTEEM - "MOODY"

Rebecca Lucy Taylor of Slow Club is releasing her second album as Self Esteem, Prioritise Pleasure, and the second single is "Moody," which she says "is a song about reclaiming being a moody cow. My whole life I’ve been referred to as mardy (northern for moody) but lately I’ve been realising as a woman in this world, especially as a woman in the music industry, of fucking course I’m moody! It’s such a slog even getting heard, every day shitting yourself about your safety, the societal expectations. I’d love to be sweet and happy go lucky but I’m afraid I’m too tired to be most of the time."

--

COUPLET (YOU BLEW IT, INTO IT. OVER IT., SINCERE ENGINEER) - "OLD ELBA"

You Blew It singer Tanner Jones is now leading a new project, Couplet, which also features Into It. Over It.'s Evan Weiss and Sincere Engineer's Adam Beck. Their debut LP will come out in October, and you can read more about lead single "Old Elba" here.

--

SOMETHING TO DO - "LEVITATING" (DUA LIPA COVER)

Here's a very fun ska-punk cover of Dua Lipa's "Levitating," which you can read more about here.

--

TAKING MEDS - "LIFESAVER"

NYC punks Taking Meds have announced their new album Terrible News From Wonderful Men, and you can read more about lead single "Lifesaver" here.

--

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - "EARTHLINGS"

The latest track from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' new rarities compilation, B-Sides and Rarities Part II (pre-order on double vinyl), is "Earthlings," which Nick says is "the missing link that binds Ghosteen together."

--

OURI - "CHAINS" & "HIGH & CHOKING, PT. 1"

Ouri announced her debut LP, Frame of a Fauna, and shared two new singles, which we wrote more about here.

--

