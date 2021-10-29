So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

YG - "SIGN LANGUAGE"

YG is back with a new single, "Sign Language," that was coproduced by Terrace Martin and RealMind, and comes with a video that drives deep into low rider culture.

--

JANE HANDCOCK - "LIKE MY WEED"

If you were wondering when Jane Handcock likes her weed, this song answers that. Spolier alert: she likes it pretty much all the time. The track is from Snoop Dogg's hand-curated album The Algorithm. With a chilled-out g-funk style beat and heavily vocodered delivers, she rhymes "“high as the condo / OG seasoned cilantro, I blow / I think I left my wallet and lighter in El Segundo," nodding to A Tribe Called Quest.

--

BIG SEAN & HIT BOY - "LOYAL TO A FAULT" FT. BRYSON TILLER, LIL DURK

Big Sean and regular collaborator Hit-Boy just released their new EP, What Do You Expect, via Def Jam and the new single from it is "Loyal To A Fault" featuring Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk. The video has them knocking down pins at the bowling alley.

--

BABYFACE RAY - "CATCH IT"

Detroit's Babyface Ray -- one of our 15 newer rappers to watch in 2021 as festival season returns -- follows up this summer's Big Sean collab “It Ain’t My Fault” with this new track produced by Lul Boobie.

--

MELKBELLY - HAUNTED TRAILS

Chicago indie rockers Melkbelly are in the Halloween spirit on this spooky, dubby single.

--

ARMAND HAMMER & THE ALCHEMIST - "MONEYLENDERS"

Armand Hammer and The Alchemist released the excellent Haram earlier this year via Backwoodz Studioz. The Alchemist is now releasing a new "ALC Edition" of the album via his ALC Records label, featuring new artwork and this bonus track, "Moneylenders."

--

LILY KONIGSBERG - LILY WE NEED TALK NOW

Palberta's Lily Konigsberg released her solo debut, Lily We Need to Talk Now, today and the album ranges from super-catchy indie rock to synthy dance rock to ethereal ballads.

--

FRANK TURNER - "NON SERVIAM"

"My new record is a punk rock record, and when I say that I'm not kidding," Frank Turner says. "This is the first song from the album, a song about staying true to your artistic ideals, standing firm for the things you believe in." It's from FTHC, due out February 11 via Xtra Mile/Polydor.

--

JULIE DOIRON - "DARKNESS TO LIGHT"

“I started writing this song when I was in a particular low point," says Julie of the latest song to be released from her upcoming album I Thought of You. "I was going on lots of walks which always helps clear my head, and where I often come up with melodies and song ideas. This song is really about coming out of a dark time. My old friend and collaborator Michael Feuerstack contributed a beautiful pedal steel part to this song, and it was so great to be playing music with him again.“

--

BITCHIN' BAJAS - "OUTER SPACEWAYS INCORPORATED" (SUN RA COVER)

Chicago's Bitchin Bajas are releasing a Sun Ra tribute album titled Switched On Ra that's out via Drag City. They channel his spirit through their analogue synth style that also argues for space being the place.

--

TOMBS - "THE SHIFT" (SAMHAIN COVER)

Brooklyn metal band Tombs covered Samhain's "The Shift," from their 1984 debut Initium, in honor of Halloween.

--

GOO - "WINTER IS OVER"

Brooklyn Group Goo have released this single through Fire Talk Records' imprint Open Tab. "Winter Is Over" is lush, pretty and psychedelic.

--

RICHARD ASHCROFT - ACOUSTIC HYMNS VOL 1

The Verve's Richard Ashcroft has released this album of acoustic reimaginings of Verve and solo songs, including "Sonnet," "Lucky Man," "The Drugs Don't Work" and of course "Bittersweet Symphony." There's also "C'mon People (We're Making it Now)" which features Liam Gallagher.

--

AIMEE MANN - "I SEE YOU"

The latest single from Aimee Mann's Girl, Interrupted-inspired album Queens of the Summer Hotel is "I See You," which is rich with beautiful strings, vocal harmonies, and comforting words.

--

KAT VON D - "EXORCISM (COLD CAVE REMIX)"

Kat Von D is releasing a series of remixes of her song "Exorcism," and this one is from Cold Cave. Says Cold Cave's Wesley Eisold, "The song was crafted as a perfect pop melody and we wanted to deconstruct it and showcase the infectious nature of the vulnerability we heard and create a haunting and reverent love song that was demure and alluring."

--

WOLF ALICE - "BOBBY" (ALEX G COVER)

Wolf Alice released the deluxe edition of their 2021 album Blue Weekend, which features a harmony-laden cover of Alex G's "Bobby."

--

LEWSBERG - IN YOUR HANDS

Dutch band Lewsberg surprise released new album In Your Hands today, which finds them further exploring the hypnotic nature of simple, strummed chord patterns. If you like The Velvet Underground, this is very much in that world.

--

LIL UZI VERT - "DEMON HIGH"

Lil Uzi Vert's new single "Demon High," which was produced by Pro Logic and switches between sung and rapped vocals, arrives just in time for Halloween.

--

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN - "BLACK RHYTHM HAPPENING"

The latest track from Deciphering The Message, Makaya McCraven's collection of reworked editions of classic songs from the Blue Note catalog, is "Black Rhythm Happening," his funky new version of trumpeter Eddie Gale's 1969 song.

--

KRAMER "THE CRYING"

Producer, Bongwater member and Shimmy-Disc founder Kramer will release And the Wind Blew It All Away, his first solo album in 23 years and "The Crying" is the first single. I’m not at all sure of where this one came from," Kramer says. "The pandemic? Yet another failed collaboration (the most recent one of so very many, after three decades of working alone)? Repeated estrangements from my daughter, each new one lasting longer than the previous one? Or is it the cumulative weights of all three? We give up on Love when we imagine that Love has given up on us, or purposefully failed us, or forsaken us in its cruelty. As humans, Tears are our most common and most blinding recourse. The sound of them falling rings like a mote of fire around a bell; ‘This is what you get for trying; crying til the crying sets you free.’"

--

COCO - S/T

Coco, the trio of Maia Friedman (of Dirty Projectors, Uni Ika Ai), Dan Molad (of Lucius, Chimney), and Oliver Hill (of Pavo Pavo, Dustrider), have released their self-titled debut featuring 10 lush, harmony laden pop compositions.

--

ERIC WAREHEIM - "DARK DAYS"

”I don’t think there’s a way to sing ‘this world’s on fire’ and NOT sound like Bruce Springsteen," notes Eric of his new single.

--

VARIOUS ARTISTS - 'THE HARDER THEY FALL' SOUNDTRACK

The Harder they Fall is a new western starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo. It's in theaters now and hits Netflix on Wednesday, November 3. The film was directed and co-written by Jeymes Samuel, who you may also know as musician and producer The Bullitts. He wrote the film's score as well, and produced the soundtrack that's loaded with big names: Jay-Z (who is a producer on the film), Lauryn Hill, Seal, Kid Cudi, CeeLo Green, Conway the Machine, Laura Mvula, and more.

--

A$AP ROCKY - "SANDMAN"

A$AP Rocky released this new Clams Casino-produced track in time for the tenth anniversary of his debut mixtape, LIVE.LOVE.A$AP, on Sunday.

--

