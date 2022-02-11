24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SAWEETIE - "CLOSER" (ft. H.E.R.)

Saweetie continues to gear up for her highly anticipated debut album Pretty Bitch Music, and here's a new single, which features H.E.R. and finds the rapper going in an airy R&B direction.

--

NICKI MINAJ - "BUSSIN" (ft. LIL BABY)

Just one week after teaming up on "Do We Have A Problem?," Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have put their heads together again for another multi-generational all-star rap collab.

--

DUKE DEUCE - "FALLING OFF" (RICO NASTY)

Duke Deuce's crunk revival meets Rico Nasty's punk-rap on this fired-up, in-your-face, genuinely awesome new song.

--

FUTURE - "WORST DAY"

The highly prolific Future has released his first single of 2022, a dose of slow-paced trap melancholy called "Worst Day."

--

FIVIO FOREIGN - "CITY OF GODS" (ft. KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS)

Brooklyn drill star Fivio Foreign has tapped Kanye West and Alicia Keys for a bombastic ode to NYC (that borrows elements of The Chainsmokers' "New York City"), and, especially with Alicia's involvement, it's hard not to compare this one to "Empire State of Mind." It's off Fivio's upcoming album B.I.B.L.E., due March 25 via Columbia.

--

JACK WHITE – "FEAR OF THE DAWN"

Jack White has two albums due out this year and here's the storming title track to the first of those, Fear of the Dawn, which is out April 8 via Third Man. Jack directed the video himself.

--

IAN NOE - "RIVER FOOL"

Country singer Ian Noe has shared the second single off his upcoming sophomore album River Fools & Mountain Saints. It's another gorgeous song, and if you're unfamiliar with Ian but you're into Jason Isbell or Will Oldham or John Prine, give this a listen.

--

KEVIN DEVINE - "HOW CAN I HELP YOU?"

Kevin Devine has shared the second single off his first proper album in six years, Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, and it's a very cool song that finds him going in synthpoppier direction than usual, but still in that unmistakably Kevin Devine kind of way.

--

END REIGN (ALL OUT WAR, INTEGRITY, PIG DESTROYER, BLOODLET) - "THE HUNGER" & "DIVINE ABYSMAL END"

End Reign is the band of vocalist Mike Score (All Out War), guitarist Dom Romeo (Integrity), drummer Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer), and bassist Art Legere (Bloodlet), and they've just released two killer metallic hardcore songs.

--

CURREN$Y & THE ALCHEMIST - "THE TONIGHT SHOW"

Curren$y and The Alchemist revealed that their new collaborative album Continuance will come out next week, and they've also put out this stoned, jazzy new single.

--

PAUL WALL & TERMANOLOGY - "NO TOLERANCE" (ft. NEMS & FLY ANAKIN)

Houston rap vet Paul Wall and Boston rap vet Termanology hav teamed up for a collaborative song, which has a beat from Statik Selektah and guest verses from rising underground rapper Fly Anakin and long-running Brooklyn rapper Nems (who recently went viral). It's a head-nod-inducing, classic style posse cut.

--

PETROL GIRLS - "BABY, I HAD AN ABORTION"

UK punks Petrol Girls have released a new sneering ripper, "Baby, I Had An Abortion," which raises money for Abortion Without Borders. "This song is a response to my experience of having had an abortion in 2018 and my encounters with pro-lifers since then," said vocalist Ren Aldridge, who also adds that the song is "a party-banger about having an abortion and not being sorry about it."

--

SPRING SILVER - "LITTLE PRINCE"

Spring Silver is gearing up to release a new album, I Could Get Used To This, on March 4, and it features Cloud Nothings' Dylan Baldi, Speedy Ortiz/Sad13's Sadie Dupuis, Jhariah, and Bartees Strange. The first single is the catchy, driving indie rock of "Little Prince."

--

STATIC ABYSS (DEATH, AUTOPSY) - "JAWBONE RITUAL"

Static Abyss is the new project of Greg Wilkinson (Brainoil, Deathgrave, etc) and Chris Reifert (Death, Autopsy, etc), and their debut album Labyrinth of Veins comes out April 22 via Peaceville. Lead single "Jawbone Ritual" starts out as chunky, groovy, hardcore-informed death metal before turning into something a little more psychedelic, and it's great stuff.

--

KATE NASH - "IMPERFECT"

Kate Nash is working on her fifth studio LP, and as a preview she's shared "Imperfect," which she wrote for an episode of Netflix's The Babysitters Club adaptation. It was inspired by "the pop women of my teenage years," Kate says, "women like Stacie Orrico, Michelle Branch, Vanessa Carlton and Ashlee Simpson."

--

ZANDER SCHLOSS (CIRCLE JERKS) - "DEAD FRIEND LETTER"

Zander Schloss (of Circle Jerks and Joe Strummer's band) has shared a new single off his upcoming solo album Songs About Songs (due 3/4 via Blind Owl), and it's a lovely dose of early '70s style folk rock.

--

COREY TAYLOR (SLIPKNOT) - "ON THE DARK SIDE" (JOHN CAFFERTY & THE BEAVER BROWN BAND COVER)

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has announced CMFB…Sides, an odds and ends collection with previously unreleased songs, covers, acoustic versions, and live tracks, and the first single is a faithful cover of the 1983 heartland rock hit "On The Dark Side" from Eddie and the Cruisers (performed by John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band). CMFB…Sides also features covers of Dead Boys, Metallica, Kiss, Eddie Money, and Red Rider and it comes out February 25 via Roadrunner.

--

LATER FORTUNE - "LATERAL TO THE DEVIL"

Philly duo Later Fortune (Chet Delcampo and Heyward Howkins) make lush, sophisticated art pop that's not a million miles away from late-'00s Grizzly Bear.

--

ORVILLE PECK - BRONCO CHAPTER ONE

Orville Peck has announced details of his second album, Bronco, which will be out via Sony Music on April 8. He's also shared the first "chapter" of the album, aka the first four songs from the album. “This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” says Peck.

--

MODERAT - "FAST LAND"

Moderat (aka Modeselektor and Apparat) have announced their first album in six years, MORE D4TA, due May 13 via Monkeytown (pre-order). The first single is the ethereal "Fast Land" and you can read more here.

--

REMA - "CALM DOWN"

Rising Nigerian Afro-pop star Rema has announced his debut album, Rave & Roses, and you can read more about new single "Calm Down" here.

--

HO99O9 - "NUGE SNIGHT"

Punk-rap duo Ho99o9 have detailed their new Travis Barker-produced album Skin (featuring Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Bun B, Saul Williams and Jasiah) and released this new single. Read more here.

--

FACTOR CHANDELIER - "SLEEP UPSIDE DOWN" (ft. OPEN MIKE EAGLE)

Veteran hip hop producer Factor Chandelier is gearing up to release Time Invested II, a sequel to his 2002 debut album Time Invested, which turns 20 this year, and the new single features Open Mike Eagle. Read more about it here.

--

MARES OF THRACE - "MORTAL QUARRY"

Canadian doom/sludge duo Mares of Thrace have announced their first album in ten years, The Exile, and you can read more about the killer lead single "Mortal Quarry" here.

--

