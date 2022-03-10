24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ABSENT IN BDOY (NEUROSIS, AMENRA, SEPULTURA) - "RISE FROM RUINS"

Post-metal supergroup Absent In Body (Neurosis' Scott Kelly, Amenra's Colin H. Van Eeckhout & Mathieu Vandekerckhove, and original Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera) have shared the third single off their upcoming debut album Plague God, due 3/25 via Relapse. This one starts out eerie and tribal-y before turning into bone-crushing sludge metal, and it's another great taste. Get the album on limited-to-500 splatter vinyl.

--

KEVIN DEVINE - "OVERRIDE"

Kevin Devine's first full-length album in six years, Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, is out later this month, and the third single the beautifully ornamented indie rock of "Override." "'Override' is songs within a song, unpacking the kitchen sink in search of when you flinched, and how not to now, when you last felt safe, and how to get back there, and where the boundaries are, and what a boundary is, and where did I hide the reset key, and can I write my own mantra, and how do I get rooted while the earth moves all around me," Kevin says.

--

JORDANA - "PRESSURE POINT"

Jordana's debut studio LP, Face The Wall, is due out May 20 via Grand Jury, and the latest single is another taste of catchy alt-pop, Pressure Point."

--

MARKET - "BAG OF JEANS"

Brooklyn band Market will release their new album The Consistent Brutal Bullshit Gong on April 29 via Western Vinyl. It was co-produced by Katie Von Schleicher, and it includes the breezy, folky new single "Bag of Jeans." Market also play a hometown show on April 4 at Baby's All Right with Office Culture and zannie and the dream dragons.

--

OLIVER SIM (THE XX) - "ROMANCE WITH A MEMORY"

The xx's Oliver Sim has released his debut solo single, the Jamie xx-produced "Romance With a Memory." "I’m thrilled, excited, ecstatic, overcaffeinated and overjoyed to be sharing ‘Romance with a Memory’ with you all," Sim says. "Terrifyingly, this is the first song I’ve ever released under my own name, I really hope you all enjoy it. Produced by my dear older brother Jamie xx. I’ve also made a compilation of some of my favourite monsters, killers and queers getting down. I hope both the music and monsters make you feel as happy as they make me—I cannot tell you how much joy it brings me to watch a ghoul having a good time. P.S. still very much in a loving and happy relationship/band with Romy and Jamie."

--

JAE SKEESE - "AGAINST THA GRAIN" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE & FLEE LORD)

Jae Skeese, who's signed to Conway the Machine's Drumwork Music Group, has released a new single featuring his label boss and likeminded rapper Flee Lord. As you'd probably expect, it's an instantly-satisfying song that sounds straight out of mid '90s New York rap.

--

S. CAREY - "WAKING UP"

S. Carey's new album Break Me Open is due out next month via Jagjaguwar, and the latest single is "Waking Up," a plaintive ballad. "'Waking Up' is a song I wrote with Eli Teplin," Carey says. "Eli had sent me a few ideas; one was a vibey, contemplative piano loop. I really loved the pacing of it - kind of in time, but kind of rolling like gentle waves. The lyrics lay bare what I was going through at the time: grief and heartbreak. And the minimal instrumentation with Rob Moose's beautiful strings mark a soft moment on the record."

--

MEAT WAVE - "HONEST LIVING"

Chicago garage punks Meat Wave have released their first single for John Reis' Swami Records, ahead of their tour with John Reis' new supergroup PLOSIVS. It's a ripper "about the delirium and exhaustion of working too much but presented like an advert for capitalism and the workforce — conceived on the company dime, heavy eyelids, simultaneously caffeinated and hungover, working to live but only simply surviving."

--

THE INSIDES - "LIP (I KNOW YOU WANNA LOVE ME)"

Philly indie/emo band The Insides' debut album Curse at the Sun, Cry Over Rain comes out in April via Refresh Records, and this anthemic new single finds them going full-blown '90s grunge.

--

THE GARBAGE & FLOWERS - "EYE KNOW WHO YOU ARE"

Long-running New Zealand's The Garbage & Flowers have been making hazy guitar pop that is somewhere in between Mazzy Star and Galaxie 500 -- and a clear love of The Velvet Underground -- for some 25 years. Cinnamon Sea is their first album in six years and will be out May 13 via Fire Records. Here's the laconic opening track.

--

LIZ LAMERE - "LIGHTS OUT"

Liz Lamere was the late Alan Vega's longtime creative partner and she's just announced her first-ever solo album, Keep it Alive, which will be out May 20 via In the Red. You can hear the Vega influence on this first single

--

NIGHT MOVES - "VULNERABLE HOURS"

Minneapolis heartland rockers Night Moves are back with this new single that singer John Pelant says is “about one's forays into the app based dating lifestyle at age 70 after being recently widowed. It's based on an acquaintance's real experience." It comes with surreal video that "conveys a slightly different take on the song, that of one's vulnerabilities, inner demons, and insecurities during a first date gone awry. A tiny soap operatic trip to the market whilst lost in your head.”

--

SCALPING - "REMAIN IN STASIS"

If you're a fan of late-'90s electronica (think Bomb the Bass or Leftfield), so are UK group Scalping, who bring a dark, sinister vibe to new single "Remain in Stasis." It's from their new album Void that's out April 29.

--

ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT - "EUROPEAN MOONS"

Ec Schrader's Music Beat's new album Nightclub Daydreaming is out in a couple weeks and while most of the songs we've heard so far lean towards '80s gothy post-punk, "European Moons" is more of a tender ballad.

--

GREENTEA PENG - "YOUR MIND"

UK artist Greentea Peng, who released her terrific debut album last year, is back with this new single. Like her album, "Your Mind" is a beautiful trip, full sweeping strings, dubby rhythms, and soulful horns.

--

RAMMSTEIN - "ZEIT"

Rammstein only operate in one mode: bombast. The title track to their new album Zeit is no exception, and the video (somewhat NSFW) doesn't disappoint either.

--

MIRANDA LAMBERT - "STRANGE"

Miranda Lambert's new album Palomino is out in April. This is the new single.

--

THE CHATS - "STRUCK BY LIGHTNING"

Australian punks The Chats are back with their first new single since their 2020 debut album High Risk Behavior. "Struck by Lightning" is a ripper about more high risk behavior and what it must be like to get hit by a bolt from the sky.

--

EINAR SELVIK (WARDRUNA) - “SURTR”

When not leading Norwegian dark folk group Wardruna, Einar Selvik does music for film, TV and video games. Einar was among those who composed music for game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and he's continued to work on it through expansion packs, including "Dawn of Ragnarök" that was released today. A three-song soundtrack EP will be out Friday, March 11 via Lakeshore Records.

--

THE BLACK KEYS - "WILD CHILD"

The Black Keys are back with a new album, Dropout Boogie, due out on May 13 via Nonesuch and features contributions from Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Greg Cartwright (Reigning Sound), and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon). Cartwright and Petraglia both feature on the album's catchy first single, "Wild Child."

--

ALEXISONFIRE - "SWEET DREAMS OF OTHERNESS"

Canadian post-hardcore vets Alexisonfire have announced their first album in 13 years, and here's the sludgy lead single. Read more about it here.

--

FLOGGING MOLLY - "THESE TIMES HAVE GOT ME DRINKING/TRIPPING UP THE STAIRS"

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, which makes it the perfect time for Celtic punk vets Flogging Molly to release their first new single in five years. Read more about it here.

--

HELMS ALEE - "SEE SIGHTS SMELL SMELLS"

Seattle psychedelic sludge trio Helms Alee have announced a new album, and you can read more about this lead single here.

--

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - "MY LOVE"

Florence + the Machine has announced a new album, Dance Fever, and shared third single "My Love." Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.