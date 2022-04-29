24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FUTURE - "KEEP IT BURNING" (ft. KANYE WEST)

Future returned today with his latest album, I Never Liked You, featuring two songs with Drake, as well as appearances by Kanye West, Tems, EST Gee, Gunna, Young Thug, and more. It wasn't prefaced by any pre-release singles, but the Kanye collab has been given the video treatment and it's easy to see why; this one sounds like a hit.

--

MICHAELA ANNE - "DOES IT EVER BREAK YOUR HEART"

Michaela Anne has shared a third single from her anticipated new album Oh To Be That Free (due 6/10 via Yep Roc), and this one's a melancholic, string-laden Americana ballad about staying in a relationship that you know you should walk away from.

--

REGINA SPEKTOR - "UP THE MOUNTAIN"

The latest single from Regina Spektor's anticipated new album Home, before and after is the towering "Up The Mountain," which hearkens back to her early work while sounding totally news.

--

JESSE MALIN & EUGENE HUTZ - " IF I SHOULD FALL FROM GRACE WITH GOD" (POGUES COVER)

Jesse Malin and Gogol Bordello have covered The Pogues' "If I Should Fall from Grace With God" in support of Ukraine. Universe knows Jesse and I bonded over Pogues years ago,” says Ukraine-born Hutz, “and it’s only natural that we sing this anti-colonial song for Ukraine now. This land was always ours! And no amount of Moscow propaganda can undo оver а thousand уеаrs of history. It is also a natural fit once again, since scientists uncovered that Irish people come from Modern Day Ukraine territory! And guess where I read that? In the Irish Independent.” Proceeds benefit The U.S.-Ukraine Foundation which supports "the development of democracy, a free market economy and human rights in Ukraine, and the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine."

--

DOMI & JD BECK - "SMILE" (VIDEO FT ANDERSON .PAAK, THUNDERCAT & MAC DEMARCO)

Jazz duo DOMi & JD BECK have signed to Anderson .Paak's Apeshit Record and will release their debut album later this year in partnership with Blue Note Records. They've just released their debut single, the extremely chill "Smile," and its video which features cameos from .Paak, Mac DeMarco, and Thundercat.

--

KAASH PAIGE - "GIRLFRIEND"

Dallas alt-R&B singer Kaash Paige returns with the woozy, atmospheric R&B of new single "Girlfriend," out now via Def Jam.

--

BABY TATE - "DANCING QUEEN" & "YASSS QUEEN"

Atlanta rapper Baby Tate, who wraps up her tour tour with Charli XCX tonight, has released two new songs. "Dancing Queen" is not an ABBA cover, but it is a hard, instantly-satisfying rap song, and "Yasss Queen" finds her exploring her R&B side.

--

LIL BABY - "FROZEN"

Lil Baby has been rolling out new singles this month, and that continues today with "Frozen," another great example of Baby's ability to churn out larger-than-life trap-pop.

--

BUZZCOCKS - SENSES OUT OF CONTROL EP

Steve Diggle decided to keep the Buzzcocks flag flying after the death of Pete Shelley in 2018, releasing new single "Gotta Get Better" in 2020. They're now back with a new three-song EP, Senses Out of Control, that's out today and is a preview of the new Buzzcocks album due later this year.

--

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - "SLEEP TIGHT"

British songwriter and musician Holly Humberstone co-wrote her new single "Sleep Tight" with The 1975's Matty Healy and her longtime collaborator Rob Milton. "It’s awkward trying to navigate catching feelings for a friend, as they are often feelings we might have been suppressing for some time," she says. "When they float to the surface, you have to weigh up the risks of getting hurt and potentially losing them in your life. I wrote ‘Sleep Tight’ about the uncertainty of friendships evolving into something more. The first summer out of lockdown was pretty crazy for my friends and I because we finally had our freedom back and acted like we had nothing to lose. This song takes me back to that time of what felt like no consequences and impending heartbreak."

--

LOUIE VEGA - "ALL MY LOVE" FT. ROBYN

Masters at Work DJ and producer Louie Vega has a new album, Expansions in the NYC, out today, which features Robyn, Moodymann, Honey Dijon, Nico Vega, and more. Robyn adds vocals to the club-ready "All My Love." "In the past few years I’ve found new inspiration both from the musicians I’m working with and the audiences coming to see me at my DJ shows,” Vega says. "So for me this album represents new beginnings, bringing together a beautiful mosaic of artistic perspectives to express musically what we call Expansions in the NYC."

--

KEHLANI - "GET ME STARTED" (ft. SYD)

Kehlani's new album Blue Water Road is out today, and it finds her duetting with fellow alt-R&B great Syd on the ethereal highlight "Get Me Started."

--

AITCH x GIGGS - "JUST COZ"

Rising UK rapper Aitch teams with hometown veteran Giggs for this brazen new anthem. He'll be in NYC next week to play Baby's All Right on 5/6.

--

MIYA FOLICK - "OH GOD"

Miya Folick has shared her first new music in three years. Her sparkling new alt-pop track "Oh God" was co-produced and co-written with Mike Malchicoff, and she says, "'Oh God' is that moment of sudden remorse/panic/fear: when you put your palm to your forehead and wonder what you have done with your life. You know that something needs to change, and for the first time, you’re willing to try anything."

--

YOUR OLD DROOG - "MIND YOUR BUSINESS"

The insanely prolific New York rapper Your Old Droog has announced another new project, YOD Stewart, due this May, and lead single "Mind Your Business" finds him delivering one memorable punchline after another over a minimal, ambient track.

--

DAVID KNUDSON (MINUS THE BEAR, BOTCH) - "SPALDO"

Former Minus the Bear/Botch guitarist David Knudson has shared a new track off his upcoming debut solo album The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything, and it's an infectious, mostly-instrumental rock song, save for some catchy "whoa-ohs."

--

COURTNEY SWAIN (BENT KNEE) - "SILVER LINING"

Bent Knee's Courtney Swain released her solo album Silver Lining today, along with a new video for the title track, which channels a similar type of glitchy art pop as her main band.

--

JUSTIN BIEBER - "HONEST" (ft. DON TOLIVER)

Justin Bieber has kinda released a full-blown trap song, and, with the help of Don Toliver, he pulls it off.

--

ALL THEM WITCHES - "SLOW CITY" (PHAROAH OVERLORD COVER)

All Them Witches continue their song-a-month project with a cover of Finnish experimental rock band Pharaoh Overlord's "Slow City."

--

GIVEON - "LIE AGAIN"

R&B singer Giveon (who was co-signed by Drake early on and more recently appeared on Justin Bieber's chart-topping "Peaches" alongside Daniel Caesar) has shared a new syrupy slow jam, "Lie Again."

--

IDK - "DOG FOOD" (ft. DENZEL CURRY, prod. KAYTRANADA)

Maryland rapper IDK has announced a new EP entirely produced by Kaytranada, Simple., due May 6 via Clue/Warner Records. The first single is "Dog Food," which also features Denzel Curry, and those three on one track are a serious dream team. The song interpolates Lil Wayne's "Tha Block Is Hot," and Kaytranada serves up a hypnotic instrumental that both rappers sound great over.

--

CUCO - "CAUTION"

Cuco has announced a new album (which, among other things, includes a song featuring Kacey Musgraves), and you can read more about lead single "Caution" here.

--

CINEMARTYR - "DELETE YOURSELF"

Brooklyn post-punk/post-hardcore band Cinemartyr are gearing up for a new LP, OPT OUT, and you can read more about new single "Delete Yourself" here.

--

