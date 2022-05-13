25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BURNA BOY - "LAST LAST"

Afro-fusion great Burna Boy is gearing up for his new album Love, Damini, which is set to arrive on June 30 at 7 PM Eastern (so midnight on July 1 West Africa Time). It'll include new single "Last Last," an instantly-satisfying anthem that samples Toni Braxton's 2000 single "He Wasn't Man Enough."

--

DAVIDO - "STAND STRONG" (ft. THE SAMPLES)

Afrobeats star Davido is gearing up to put out a new album this year (details TBA), and its first single is the breezy, polyrhythmic "Stand Strong," which serves as a very promising first taste.

--

REMI WOLF - "MICHAEL"

Remi Wolf is releasing a deluxe edition of her 2021 debut LP Juno, and she's shared a new single from it, "Michael." "I wrote 'Michael' with my friends Aaron Maine (known as the artist, Porches) and Jack DeMeo," she says. "It was me and Aaron's first time working together, and we had both just gotten back from a wild trip to Miami, so that energy carried over into the session. We wrote 3 songs that day but 'Michael' really stood out to us. When I was writing the song, I was just free-styling and letting words fall out. The meaning has come to me now after a couple months. The song paints a picture of a manic and obsessed woman who craves the high she gets from Michael's attention and is willing to delve deep into a masochistic toxic pit to get it. I wanted the video to really paint a picture of this lady running around the city trying to find Michael. We filmed run and gun style in Argentina while I was on tour there, it was a bit of a whirlwind, which in the end added to the mania of the video.”

--

FELICITA & KERO KERO BONITO - CLUCK

Today PC Music released new compilation, Volume 3, which features “hits from 2018-2021 alongside upcoming, unreleased and unreleasable music." One of those previously unreleased tracks is this bouncy, glitchy collab between Kero Kero Bonito and felicita.

--

JONATHAN PERSONNE (CORRIDOR) - "UN HOMME SANS VISAGE"

Corridor guitarist/vocalist Jonathan Robert is back with a new song under his Jonathan Personne solo guise. Inspired in part by Velvet Underground's "Femme Fatale," "Un homme sans visage" also features his Corridor bandmate Dominic Berthiaume and Jesuslesfilles' Martin Blackburn. This is the first taste of Jonathan's third album which will be out later this year via Bonsound. Jonathan directed the video himself.

--

MARK RONSON - "TOO MUCH" (ft. LUCKY DAYE)

Mark Ronson and R&B singer Lucky Daye have teamed up for a fresh spin on vintage disco/funk.

--

KABAKA PYRAMID - "MAKE THINGS WORK" (prod. DAMIEN MARLEY)

Reggae revivalist Kabaka Pyramid returns with an infectious loosie produced by Damien Marley.

--

JULIAN MARLEY - "THE TIDE IS HIGH" (THE PARAGONS COVER)

Speaking of Marleys, Julian is gearing up to put out his new EP 1692 in September via Monom Records, and it'll feature this cover of The Paragons' classic "The Tide Is High" (also famously covered by Blondie, Atomic Kitten, and others). He puts a fresh, modern spin on it without losing the timeless charm of the original.

--

THE MUFFS - REALLY REALLY HAPPY EXPANDED REISSUE

'90s indie punks The Muffs have given their 2004 album Really Really Happy an expanded reissue with 22 bonus tracks, including 16 of the late Kim Shattuck's original demos. "Dear Kim, This is the first project we’ve put together since you went away and I can’t say it’s been easy," bassist Ronnie Barnett's notes read. "The task of what, if any, extra stuff to include with this reissue was daunting but you, still ever present and in your own indomitable way, somehow ended up making it easy."

--

PROJEXX - "BRACE IT" (ft. KONSHENS)

Projexx and Konshens are both known for offering up fresh takes on Jamaican dancehall, and now they've put their heads together for "Brace It," which feels both melancholic and danceable.

--

JER - "NOBODY CAN DULL MY SPARKLE"

JER (aka Jeremy Hunter of Skatune Network and We Are The Union) has previously released two songs from their anticipated debut album Bothered / Unbothered (due 5/27 via Bad Time Records), the ska-punk anthem "Clout Chasers" and the more traditional, rocksteady-tinged "Decolonize Yr Mind," and third single "Nobody Can Dull My Sparkle" shows off yet another side of their music. This one's almost kind of like the hyperska of JER's labelmate/collaborator Eichlers, but it resolves into a big, loud, ska-punk chorus. Pre-order the album on limited yellow vinyl.

--

NORMY - "REST IN PIECES"

Heart Attack Man's Eric Egan stays busy. He's also in Highway Sniper and also leads the project NORMY, whose new song "Rest In Pieces" will take you straight back to the late '90s / early 2000s era of punchy skate punk. Rips!

--

NERVUS - "RENTAL SONG" (ft. EVAN WEISS)

UK indie-punks Nervus have shared a second single off upcoming LP The Evil One, and this one features guest vocals from prolific emo revivalist Evan Weiss (of Into It. Over It., The Progress, Pet Symmetry, and tons of other projects). Cool song.

--

BURNER - "DEATH WORSHIP"

UK death metal/hardcore band Burner have shared another track off their upcoming debut EP A Vision of the End (due 6/17 via Church Road), and it's another totally punishing track that's keeping our hopes high.

--

SUPERBLOOM - "FALLING UP"

With a name like Superbloom, you can probably expect an extremely '90s sounding grunge/shoegaze/post-hardcore fusion, and that's exactly what you get.

--

BUCKSHOT - "HEY"

Buckshot of Black Moon and Boot Camp Clik is releasing I Am The Boss on May 19 via Duck Down, and new single "Hey" finds him staying true to the gritty, traditionalist rap he's been churning out for decades.

--

CAPE FADE (MINDFORCE) - CAPE FADE EP

Cape Fade is a new project led by Mindforce bassist Nick Haines, and that band's frontman Jay Peta is on drums. They just released their four-song demo on New Morality Zine, which they say takes influence from pioneering New York post-hardcore bands like Stillsuit, Burn, and Shift. You can definitely hear that coming through, and Cape Fade do a lot of justice to that sound. (And if you're unfamiliar with those bands, but you're into something like Glassjaw or Higher Power, it scratches that itch too.)

--

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE - "SLAUGHTERHOUSE" (ft. KNOCKED LOOSE'S BRYAN GARRIS)

Melodic metalcore giants Motionless In White have a new single out, and this one features the harsh screams of Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris, who brings a serious edge to their bombastic sound.

--

PARTIAL TRACES - "LOST IN THE DAYS" / "SHALLOWS"

Minneapolis indie band Partial Traces are back with a new two-song single, and they're both doses of soaring, spacious indie rock.

--

JEHNNY BETH - "CLOSER" (NINE INCH NAILS COVER)

Jehnny Beth originally covered Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" in 2020 in honor of their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and now she's shared the rendition to streaming services.

--

SPREAD JOY - II

Chicago four-piece Spread Joy have just released their second album that's full of hyperactive mutant pop. Spread joy indeed.

--

PANDA RIOT - "1000%"

Chicago indie rock band Panda Riot will release new album Extra Cosmic on June 10. New single "1000%" is a buzzing earworm that evokes '90s Windy City acts Liz Phair and Veruca Salt, with just a little shoegaze in there too.

--

JESSIE BUCKLEY & BERNARD BUTLER - "SEVEN RED ROSE TATTOOS"

Irish actress Jessie Buckley and onetime Suede guitarist Bernard Butler will release their collaborative album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart on June 10. Actors making records usually comes with a little skepticism but in this case its sounding pretty great. Muted trumpet punctuates this one which is otherwise mostly piano and Buckley's powerhouse vocals.

--

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE - "THE FOUNDATIONS OF DECAY"

My Chemical Romance are back with their first new song in 8 years, and it's dark and heavy in ways they never really were before. It's also great, and you can read more about it here.

--

ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ - "I THINK WE'RE PAST THAT NOW" FT. TRENT REZNOR & ATTICUS ROSS

Jazz drummer and composer Antonio Sánchez co-wrote his new single with Trent Reznor (who wrote the lyrics) and Atticus Ross, and it's from his new album SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II).

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.