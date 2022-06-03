24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

POLO G - "DISTRACTION"

Chicago drill-pop master Polo G has dropped his first single of 2022, "Distraction," and it's a melodic, melancholic song that's as instantly-satisfying as his biggest hits.

--

LAKEYAH & LATTO - "MIND YO BUSINESS"

Lakeyah and Latto are two of the most exciting rappers around right now, so it should come as no surprise that their new collab is a ton of fun.

--

THIRD EYE BLIND - "HOW'S IT GOING TO BE (2022 VERSION)"

Third Eye Blind offer a new alternate version their hit 1997 single "How's It Going To Be" with pensive horns for Unplugged, due out June 24, which reimagines their songs in honor of the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut.

--

COOL MOON - "IS THIS THING ON?"

Houston emo band Cool Moon just released their new LP Crossing the Finish Line along with a video for "Is This Thing On?," which is not a Promise Ring cover but which is a very catchy, punky emo song that fans of The Promise Ring would probably dig.

--

LOGIC - "BLEED IT"

Logic continues to put out a song a week from his upcoming retro-rap album Vinyl Days, and this week's drop finds him shout-rapping over clattering, head-nod-inducing boom bap.

--

LONG NECK - "GARDENER"

Jersey City band Long Neck have announced a new album, Soft Animal, due out June 21 via Plastic Miracles and Specialist Subject. The first single is the yearning "Gardener," which features vocals from Rob Taylor of Los Campesinos!.

--

LANDLORDS - "CLOVER"

New Zealand's Landlords have announced a new EP called Codeine, due August 26 via Church Road, and first single "Clover" is a slowcore/shoegaze hybrid that fans of the band Codeine might like too.

--

RONNIE FOSTER - "REBOOT"

Jazz/funk/soul veteran Ronnie Foster, who recorded for Blue Note in the early '70s, played on Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life, and was sampled by A Tribe Called Quest and J. Cole, has reunited with the legendary record label for his first album in 36 years, Reboot, due July 15. The title track is out now, and it sounds as fresh and lively as he did 50 years ago.

--

BILLY HOWERDEL (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - "THE SAME AGAIN"

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has shared another song off his upcoming solo album What Normal Was, and this one finds him incorporating gothy '80s synthpop.

--

KENDELL MARVEL - "PUT IT IN THE PLATE"

Country singer Kendell Marvel has announced a new album, Come On Sunshine, due September 23 via CmdShft. It was produced by Beau Bedford, features contributions from Chris Stapleton (vocals, electric guitar, songwriter), Dan Auerbach (songwriter), and more, and the first single is the Southern-rocking "Put It In The Plate."

--

ABBY HAMILTON - "TRAILER PARK QUEEN"

Abby Hamilton is a rising country singer who's shared stages with Kelsey Waldon, Arlo McKinley, Wynonna Judd, Shakey Graves, and others, and today she releases new single "Trailer Park Queen," a lovely, breezy new song that showcases Abby's grizzled-yet-soaring voice.

--

THE HALO EFFECT (DARK TRANQUILLITY, IN FLAMES) - "THE NEEDLESS END"

Swedish melodeath supergroup The Halo Effect have shared another song off their upcoming debut album Days of the Lost, and it's another great taste of the type of heavy/catchy metal that these musicians helped pioneer three decades ago.

--

ICONA POP - "I LOVE IT" FT. CHARLI XCX (I DON'T CARE 2022 RE-EDIT)

Icona Pop are celebrating a decade of their hit single "I Love It" with a new edit that they created with Swedish producers Osrin and Ellis. "We are so proud of what we have achieved with ‘I Love It’ over these past 10 years," they say. "It's always hard to beat that first vision you have for a song, but we wanted to take a fresh look at it together with some of our favorite new producers and bring it closer to the experience of Icona Pop live in 2022."

--

THE DARLING FIRE - "MACHINA"

The Darling Fire, the current band fronted by Jolie Lindholm (The Rocking Horse Winner, Dashboard Confessional) alongside members of Further Seems Forever, Shai Hulud, As Friends Rust, and more, will follow their 2019 debut album Dark Celebration with their sophomore LP Distortions on 9/16 via Iodine Recordings. The first single is "Machina," which finds them going in a more atmospheric, Hum-like direction, and it suits them well.

--

MUNA - "SOMETIMES" (BRITNEY SPEARS COVER)

MUNA take on Britney Spears for the soundtrack to new Hulu film Fire Island. They also have a new self-titled album due out later this month.

--

BIG RIG (JEN FROM THE COURTNEYS) - "CRYING IN A CORN MAZE"

White Vancouver indie rock trio The Courtneys are still together -- and have a new album in the can, actually -- drummer and vocalist Jen Twynn Payne taught herself to play guitar during the pandemic, and that led to her writing some songs which she recorded with banjoist Geoffo Reith. Those songs, a style Jen calls "twangmo," will see the light of day on Jen's solo project as Big Rig that's out June 24. While she cites Duster and Elliott Smith as influences here, you can also hear a little of Pavement's country side on terrific first single "Crying in a Corn Maze."

--

THE SHELTER PEOPLE - "SUNSHINE LADY" / "ROCK N ROLL"

Named after a Leon Russell song, Tulsa's The Shelter People have '70s classic rock running through their veins. The two songs on their new 7" owe more than a little to Led Zeppelin ("Rock N Roll" is not a cover though) by way of Black Mountain.

--

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - "NERVE FLIP"

For decades, Japanese editions of albums are known for having exclusive bonus tracks and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love is no different. The Chilis' have now shared that bonus track, the crunchy "Nerve Flip" with the rest of the world. Obi strip not included.

--

ERICA DAWN LYLE & VICE COOLER WITH THE LINDA LINDAS & KATHI WILCOX - "LOST IN THOUGHT"

"It’s so rad to be part of this awesome project with tons of amazing friends and future friends!" say The Linda Lindas who collaborated with Bikini Kill's Erica Dawn Lyle and Kathi Wilcox, plus drummer Vice Cooler on this track. It's on Erica & Vice's Land Trust benefit that also includes songs with Kim Gordon, Kathleen Hanna, The Raincoats, Kelley Deal, Alice Bag, Rachel Aggs and more.

--

CASTRATOR - "DAWA OF YOUSAFZAI"

New York death metal band Castrator's long-awaited debut album Defiled in Oblivion comes out in July via Dark Descent, and this new single is an ode to feminist activist Defiled in Oblivion. Read more about it here and pre-order our exclusive vinyl variant here.

--

I AM - "THE IRON GATE"

Texas death metallers I AM have announced their new album Eternal Steel, and you can read more about lead single "The Iron Gate" here.

--

THE INEVITABLES vs YOUTH CITY SOUND SYSTEM - "COUNTDOWN"

The Inevitables -- the comic book universe ska supergroup led by former/founding Less Than Jake member Vinnie Fiorrello, Westbound Train's Obi Fernandez, and Big D and The Kids Table's Alex Stern, and also featuring current and former members of Bomb the Music Industry!, The Interrupters, Reel Big Fish, and more -- are releasing another of their The Inevitables vs Youth City Sound System albums, which the band has been using "to explore beyond just ska and ska-punk." Read more about lead single "Countdown" here.

--

SUNNY SWEENEY - "A SONG CAN'T FIX EVERYTHING" (ft. PAUL CAUTHEN)

Country singer Sunny Sweeney has announced a new album, Married Alone, co-produced by Paul Cauthen, who also sings on the bittersweet lead single "A Song Can't Fix Everything." Read more about it here.

--

ST. VINCENT - "FUNKYTOWN" (LIPPS INC COVER)

St. Vincent's stylized take on "Funkytown" is the latest single to emerge from the Jack Antonoff-produced soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru (pre-order on vinyl).

--

