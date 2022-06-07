24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

POST MALONE - "WAITING FOR NEVER" & "HATEFUL"

Like a lot of artists do these days, Post Malone has released a deluxe edition of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache just days after releasing the regular edition. It has two new bonus tracks, both of which are cut from the same melancholic cloth that most of the main album is.

--

FAIRWEATHER - "CONTROL"

Emo veterans Fairweather have shared the second taste of their first EP in eight years, Deluge, following lead single "Untethered" (which we named one of the best punk songs of May). Like "Untethered," "Control" finds them going in heavier, post-rockier direction than usual, pushing their sound forward and not being content to rehash old ideas.

--

GAZ COOMBES (SUPERGRASS) - "SONNY THE STRONG"

While he's currently in the midst of a reunion tour with his band Supergrass, Gaz Coombes is also working on solo material and has just shared elegant rock song that's the first taste of what's to come.

--

GIRLPUPPY - "I MISS WHEN I SMELLED LIKE YOU"

Becca Harvey released her debut EP as girlpuppy, Swan, last year via Royal Mountain Records, and now she's following it with a new single, "I Miss When I Smelled Like You." "This song is much more pop-based–it’s so different from what I’ve made in the past and what I’ll make in the future,” Becca says. "For 'I Miss When I Smelled Like You' I was looking to create a summer anthem that people would dance to. It’s inspired by Stevie Nicks, HAIM, and my own experience of missing spending every single day with my ex. It’s a breakup song, but it’s not depressing."

--

A.A. WILLIAMS - "EVAPORATE"

L.A. dark singer songwriter A.A. Williams has announced her second album, As The Moon Rests, which will be out October 7 via Bella Union. She says its "both heavier and softer," than her debut. "There’s more texture and weight, and a string ensemble." Check out intense first single "Evaporate"

--

LOTIC - "ALWAYS YOU" (SPARKLING)

Experimental pop artist Lotic has reworked tracks from her 2021 album Water for the upcoming Sparkling Water EP, due July 1 via Houndstooth. The first single is the new version of "Always You," which is a more gentle, stripped-back version, and gorgeous in its own right.

--

SPEED - "MOVE"

Australian hardcore band Speed have shared a second taste of their upcoming Gang Called Speed EP (due 6/24 via Flatspot and Last Ride), and "Move" is another tough-as-fuck song that vocalist Jem says is "about accepting the diversity in human experiences and challenging yourself to grow with the people around you, no matter how different we may be. Cus really.. that is the essence of what makes this world beautiful."

--

KATIE BEJSIUK - "OLIVE, NY"

Katie Bejsiuk, formerly of Free Cake For Every Creature, is accompanied by Jon Samuels of Friendship and 2nd Grade on the beautiful, spare folk track "Olive, NY," the latest single from her new album The Woman on the Moon. "In 2019 my partner and I moved from West Philly to upstate New York, partly with the intention to buy a cute little house and live out a pastoral fantasy," Katie says. "At the time, it was still possible to buy cheap property, but by the time we'd saved enough money, the pandemic had hit and housing prices had practically doubled. The song expresses my frustration with our process of trying to buy a house & also with the barriers to entry to ‘The American Dream.’"

--

HORSE JUMPER OF LOVE - "SITTING ON THE PORCH AT NIGHT"

Horse Jumper of Love's new album Natural Part arrives next week (6/17) via Run For Cover and here's a new slice of quirky slacker rock from the LP.

--

FRESH PEPPER "PREP COOK IN THE WEEDS"

Fresh Pepper, the culinary inclined duo of Joseph Shabason and Andre Ethier, have shared another course from their upcoming debut. "Prep Cook in the Weeds" is smooth, jazzy and totally in control.

--

SESSA – “PELE DA ESFERA”

Brazilian singer/songwriter Sessa releases his sophomore album, Estrela Acesa, on June 24 and he's just shared this breezy new song from it. "This song was produced by a dog," Sessa says. "You know, recording in people’s homes, especially people that moved out of the city, there’s always a bunch of animals around, cats, dogs, hens, pigs, etc. Late on the first day in the studio, Cabral, who I didn’t know personally before then, had a bit of a worried frown. He said that his dog that was just a few months old was home alone and that maybe we just lay down a draft and pick it back up tomorrow. We went in and played for a bit and the vibe in the take was so relaxed and special that we kept it."

--

EMILY YACINA - "WHITE BULL"

Emily Yacina's new retrospective compilation, All The Things, is out in July, and she's shared another new track from it, the lo-fi "White Bull," which was co-produced by Jay Som's Melina Duterte. "This song is a collaboration with people whom I admire!," Emily says. "Melina and I recorded it as the first 'new track' of the compilation in her studio in Los Feliz. Matthew James-Wilson plays drums, and Eric Littmann is on bass. The song is about finding belonging in other people."

--

LE FAUVE - "LEAVE ME ALONE"

"Don't tell me to smile or I'll knock out your teeth!" This new track from L.A.'s La Fauve (singer-songwriter Jaime Brackeen) is fierce, recalling the '90s heyday of Bikini Kill and Bratmobile. Likewise, the video for the song brings a riot grrrl zine to life. Pretty cool.

--

WILLIAM ORBIT - "COLORS COLLIDING" FT POLLY SCATTERGOOD

William Orbit, the electronic musician and producer whose credits include Madonna's Ray of Light and Blur's 13, has announced The Painter, which will be out August 26 via Warner Records. The album features vocals from Beth Orton, Georgia, Lido Pimienta, Katie Melua, Natalie Walker, Polly Scattergood, Ali Love, Gloria Kaba and Laurie Myer. This first single features Scattergood.

--

AIR WAVES - "WAIT"

Air Waves‘ new album is out in September via Fire, and features Cass McCombs, Skyler Skjelset (Fleet Foxes, Beach House), Luke Temple,, Rina Mushonga, Frankie Cosmos, Lispector and more.

--

SRSQ - "USED TO LOVE"

"Used to Love" is "about trying to rekindle a dying flame, about mourning a thing you have not yet lost but can feel slipping away," SRSQ's Kennedy Ashlyn says. "It’s simultaneously very personal, yet universally relevant as we all seek to hold on to our most precious people and moments." It's from her new album, Ever Crashing, due out in August via Dais.

--

REGINA SPEKTOR - "LOVEOLOGY"

"With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live,” Spektor says. “Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.” Regina's new album is out June 24.

--

IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE - "ALL THAT YOU WANT" (JOE GODDARD REMIX)

UK afrofuturist electro-funk outfit Ibibio Sound Machine released Electricity earlier this year, which was produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle, and is a terrific record. They've now shared a remix of "All That You Want" by Goddard, who takes the song in a slinkier direction, and says it was "designed to be a Shep Pettibone–style extended version which aims to showcase their great songwriting.”

--

FLOGGING MOLLY - "THE CROPPY BOY '98"

Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly have announced their first album in five years and seventh overall, the Steve Albini-assisted Anthem, and you can read more about new single "The Croppy Boy '98" here. Pre-order our exclusive olive-in-clear vinyl variant.

--

PROTAGONIST - "IRON MIND"

Florida punks Protagonist have unleashed a killer dose of melodic punk off their upcoming split with California ska-punks Omnigone (ex-Link 80), and you can read more about it here.

--

EZRA COLLECTIVE - "VICTORY DANCE"

UK jazz group Ezra Collective have just signed to Partisan Records (IDLES, Fontaines DC, etc), and their first single for the label is "Victory Dance." Read more about it here.

--

SHYGIRL - "COME FOR ME" (prod. ARCA)

Shygirl has shared a new song off her upcoming debut album Nymph. This one was produced by frequent collaborator Arca, whose innovative, shapeshifting production is a perfect fit for Shygirl's avant-pop. Read more here.

--

RACHEL BOBBITT - "WHAT ABOUT THE KIDS"

"What About The Kids" is another evocative, melancholy indie rock track from Canadian artist Rachel Bobbitt's new EP The Ceiling Could Collapse, which you can read more about here.

--

KOKOROKO - "AGE OF ASCENT"

UK jazz collective Kokoroko have shared another track off their upcoming debut full-length album Could We Be More, and you can read more about it here.

--

