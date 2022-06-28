So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BRUTUS - "DUST"

The great, genre-defying heavy band Brutus are back with new single "Dust," which finds their mix of atmosphere, melody, and aggression, and Stefanie Mannaerts' soaring voice in fine form.

--

BICEP - "MELI (II)"

UK electronic duo Bicep just played Glastonbury where they played a new version of "Meli" that was originally on the deluxe edition of their album Isles. Now they've released the studio version. ““Meli (I)” was a beatless track on ‘Isles Deluxe’,” Bicep say. “Truth be told we just couldn't get a drum version right in the studio throughout the pandemic, there were many failed demo versions whilst we were working on ‘Isles’, it just never felt like it worked. We always knew there was room for this version though, hence naming the original “Meli (I)”. “Meli (II)” was formed slowly on the road. Each week we changed the drums a bit, the structure and generally allowed the crowd to inform the process. It was great to grow the track in this way, it felt like a very organic way of working.”

--

TY SEGALL - "DON'T LIE" (THE MANTLES COVER)

Ty Segall's new album "Hello, Hi," is out in a couple weeks and has im laying off the gass a little in favor of more acoustic guitars. In addition to Ty originals, the album also features this cover of "Don't Lie" by San Francisco indie pop greats The Mantles.

--

SUPERORGANISM - "INTO THE SUN" FT. GEN HOSHINO, STEPHEN MALKMUS & PI JA MA

International pop collective Superorganism release their new, collab-heavy album World Wide Pop, on July 15 via Domino and here's another piece of sonic bubblegum that features indie rock royalty Stephen Malkus, plus Gen Hoshino and Pi Ja Ma.

--

SAOIRSE DREAM - "SELLOUT" (ft. SOUPANDREAS)

Saoirse Dream is the hyperpop solo project of Catherine Egbert, who just released this catchy new song via Lauren Records.

--

NAOMI COWAN - "KINGSTON TRAFFIC"

Modern reggae great Naomi Cowan returns with new single "Kingston Traffic," and in classic reggae fashion, it puts a strong political message atop an addictive groove.

--

GENTLY TENDER - "SUNLIGHT IN MOTION"

ex-Palma Violet members Samuel Thomas Fryer, Pete Mayhem, and Will Doyle, and The Big Moon's Celia Archer, feature in Gently Tender, whose new album Take Hold Of Your Promise! is out in August. The latest single is the soaring "Sunlight in Motion.

--

THE LORD & PETRA HADEN - "DEVOTIONAL"

The Lord (aka Greg Anderson of Sunn O))), Goatsnake, Engine Kid, and Southern Lord Records) has announced a collaborative album with Petra Haden, who's appeared on albums by both Sunn O))) and Goatsnake (along with a long list of other credits). The album comes out September 23 via Southern Lord, and the first single is the album-opening title track, which finds Petra giving a wordless vocal delivery over an eerie, hypnotic backdrop.

--

CATALDO - "IF YOU'RE A LIFER"

Long-running indie rock artist Cataldo, who is definitely a lifer, has released a lovely new song called "If You're A Lifer." It's off his upcoming EP Older.

--

BEVERLY CRUSHER - "SCAB"

Seattle punks and Star Trek TNG fans Bevery Crusher will release new album Waste of Waves on August 12 via Freakout Records. The new single is this ripper, "Scab." Says drummer Sam Stiles, "We all feel like we’ve been ripped off in life at some point or another, whether it be by the fucked up world we live in, or by our own self destructive behavior. As a song, 'Scab' embodies that realization."

--

ELLEN ARKBRO & JOHAN GRADEN - "CLOSE"

Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden will release new album I get along without you very well on September 23 via Thrill Jockey. Opening track "Close" is sad, dreamy and beautiful.

--

MISZCZYK – "Lunar Days" (ft Motorists)

Ontario-based producer MISZCZYK (aka Nyles Miszczyk) will release his debut album, Thyrsis of Etna, on July 15 via We Are Time. New single "Lunar Days" is lightly psychedelic and feature Toronto indie rock band Motorists.

--

POOLBLOOD - "TWINKIE"

Poolblood, aka Toronto singer-songwriter, has signed with Next Door Records (The Weather Station, Cola) who will release her new album later this year. While we wait for news on that, Poolblood has shared delightful new single "Twinkie" which was produced by Shamir and mixes melancholy with jangly indiepop.

--

GUIDED BY VOICES - "LIZARD ON THE RED BRICK WALL"

Guided by Voices' second album of 2022, ‘Tremblers and Goggles by Rank,‘ is out this week and here's one last early taste before the whole thing drops.

--

SAMPA THE GREAT - "NEVER FORGET"

“'Never Forget' is an ode to Zamrock music, a genre born in the 70’s combining traditional Zambian music and psychedelic rock," says Sampa the Great of her new single. "In particular, the song focuses on kalindula music. This tribute was inspired by the band WITCH and their lead singer Mr Jagari Chanda, who has become one of my musical mentors. I discovered Zamrock later in my life and was surprised that this music was known globally, yet not fully celebrated and acknowledged in Zambia today. It hit home for me as I felt similarities in my own journey, having had my career take off outside my birth country. I thought it was fitting to pay homage to those who came before me and merge past, present and future." New album As Above, So Below will be out in September.

--

PEACH FUZZ - "HEY DOOD"

Samia, Raffaella, Sara L'Abriola (Hank) and Victoria Zaro (Ryann) have announced their debut EP as Peach Fuzz, Can Mary Dood the Moon?, due out July 22 via Sylvan Esso's Psychic Hotline label. The first single is the breezy, harmony-laden pop of "Hey Dood."

--

HUDSON MOHAWKE - "CRY SUGAR (MEGAMIX)" & "BICSTAN"

Hudson Mohawke has announced a new album, Cry Sugar, and two new songs are out now. Read more here.

--

VALERIE JUNE - "GODSPEED" (FRANK OCEAN COVER)

Valerie June has announced a new covers EP, including this rendition of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed." Read more here.

--

JIM JAMES - "READ BETWEEN (BEGIN AGAIN)"

Jim James of My Morning Jacket has announced a deluxe edition of his 2013 debut album, Regions of Light and Sound of God, including the previously unreleased new single "Read Between (Begin Again)." More info here.

--

BAYSIDE - "RAINBOW" (KACEY MUSGRAVES COVER)

Emo vets Bayside have released a cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" for Pride Month, with all proceeds from streams going to The Trevor Project. Read more about it here.

--

PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH - "SKIV"

Pianos Become the Teeth have shared the second single off their anticipated first album in over four years, Drift. Read more about it more here and pre-order it on red vinyl.

--

NNAMDÏ - "I DON'T WANNA BE FAMOUS"

Chicago multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ has signed to to Secretly Canadian for a new album, Please Have A Seat, and you can read more about lead single "I Don't Wanna Be Famous" here.

--

SUBURBAN EYES (CHRISTIE FRONT DRIVE, MINERAL, BOYS LIFE) - "UNCOMPLICATED LIVES"

Suburban Eyes is a new band featuring three veterans of the '90s emo scene, Christie Front Drive vocalist/guitarist Eric Richter, Mineral/The Gloria Record bassist Jeremy Gomez, and Boys Life drummer John Anderson, and their debut single also features contributions from Mineral frontman Chris Simpson and Christie Front Drive bassist Kerry McDonald, and mixing by Peter Katis (Interpol, The National, etc). Read more about it here.

--

LINCOLN - "REPAIR AND REWARD"

Short-lived West Virginia post-hardcore/emo band Lincoln only put out a few recordings during their initial '90s run, but their entire recorded history -- including previously unreleased material -- has been recovered and newly mixed by J. Robbins for the upcoming release, Repair and Reward, due 8/5 via Temporary Residence Ltd. Hear the previously unreleased title track now and read more about the project here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.