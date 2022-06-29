25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JOE ARMON-JONES & MALA - "ALL WAYS"

"All Ways" is the lead single off the upcoming collaborative EP A Way Back by English producer Joe Armon-Jones and UK electronic musician Mala. The goal of their collaborative effort is to reinvigorate "the golden age of dubstep," pulling from a wide variety of genre influences. "All Ways" features a confidently austere groove, shifting subtly from movement to movement with light, looping piano and entrancing synths. A Way Back is out July 29 via Aquarii Records, Joe Armon-Jones' own label.

--

SUDAN ARCHIVES - "NBPQ (TOPLESS)"

"It’s a song of redemption and freedom," Sudan Archives says of "NBPQ (Topless)," the effective title song of her upcoming album Natural Brown Prom Queen. She refers to the song as "my autobiography," repeating "I'm not average" in the refrain. The flow is fantastic, and the instrumental explores a vast sonic palette. "NBPQ (Topless)" is an exciting follow-up to previously-released singles "Selfish Soul" and "Home Maker," and only builds anticipation for Natural Brown Prom Queen.

--

TAYLA PARX - "FLOWERS"

"‘Flowers’ is about living your life in the present and showing your loved ones, including YOURSELF, how much they mean to you in the now instead of waiting until it’s too late," Tayla Parx says of her vibrant, catchy new single. "Flowers represent life and living, and the song represents my desire to celebrate every part of my life, no matter how big or small. Go get yourself some flowers now!"

--

LIL SILVA - "WHAT IF?" (FT. SKIIFALL) & "LEAVE IT" (FT. CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON)

Off his upcoming debut album Yesterday Is Heavy, UK artist Lil Silva shares two wildly different singles with prominent features. Lil Silva's sound on "What If?" austerely presents a bare synths and a bouncy, skittering beat, playing well with Canadian rapper Skiifall's darkly frenetic flow. Meanwhile, he allows Charlotte Day Wilson's clean vocal to shine with an infectiously funky, laid-back R&B instrumental that builds to a danceable jam. Yesterday Is Heavy is out July 15.

--

SIERRA FERRELL - "YEARS" (JOHN ANDERSON COVER)

Singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell was tapped to cover "Years," the title track of John Anderson's 2020 album, as part of an upcoming tribute album to the country legend. Sierra's voice shines on the cover, and she subtly reinvents it. "‘Years’ is such a great song, and it spoke to me from the first time I heard it," she says. "The lyrics and John’s unmistakably haunting voice immediately flooded my brain with that universal truth… that life is so precious and so brief. I felt called to that song, and I’ve always thought that if you feel a song in your bones, you can bring it to life. From that point, everything becomes almost effortless.”

--

MEN I TRUST - "HARD TO LET GO"

Men I Trust have followed last year's Untourable Album with a loungey, jazzy new single, "Hard to Let Go."

--

MAX TUNDRA - "LIGHTS" (AG COOK REMIX)

Max Tundra (Ben Jacobs) is reissuing his first three albums -- 2000's Some Best Friend You Turned Out to Be, 2002’s Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, and 2008's Parallax Error Beheads You -- on vinyl on August 12 via Domino. To go with it, Max is also releasing Remixtape on August 12 features reworks of his songs by artists he's inspired, including PC Music's AG Cook, Julia Holter, Kero Kero Bonito and more. You can listen to AG Cook's hyperpop remix of "Lights."

--

EERIE WANDA - "SAIL TO THE SILVER SUN"

Dutch band Eerie Wanda are back with new album Internal Radio that will be out September 23 via Joyful Noise. Singer/songwriter Marina Tadic made the album with her partner Adam Harding (Dumb Numbers), and producer Kramer (Galaxie 500, Shimmy-Disc). “I will forever be fascinated by ideas and where they come from,” Tadic says. “It’s magical how we can get this little seed of an idea and when giving it attention it grows into a whole new universe.” Check out the pretty first single "Sail to the Silver Sun."

--

JOSE GONZALEZ - SWING EP

José González just released this new EP which has him handing over "Swing" from his most recent album, Local Valley, to Roosevelt and Solomun to remix. José also provided his own remix: “For this remix I decided there were no rules, only fun and uptempo. While looking for percussion samples, I stumbled upon a sound like that of the Brazilian instrument cuica. It sounds like a monkey - with ants in the pants :)”

--

SINCERE ENGINEER - "BOTTLE LIGHTNING TWICE"

Ahead of Sincere Engineer's upcoming solo tour with Covey, they've shared a new single via Hopeless Records, the driving indie rock track "Bottle Lightning Twice."

--

MOMMA - "MOTORBIKE"

Momma have shared one final advance single ahead of the release of their new album, Household Name. "I wrote this song about a boy I had a crush on who really wanted nothing to do with me,” Allege Weingarten, who sings lead vocals on “Motorbike,” says. "The song is basically just fantasy—even though it’s about a real person, it’s also about how we can make up elaborate ideas of who other people are in our heads, and get so caught up in these fake scenarios that they kind of end up feeling real. I wanted the song to feel like you’re escaping something, because my daydreams about this boy and his motorcycle were definitely an escape from my life at the time.”

--

CAKES DA KILLA - "SIP OF MY SIP" (FT. SEVNDEEP)

Produced by Sam Katz, NYC rapper Cakes Da Killa delivers a saucy, densely-layered club jam in "Sip of My Sip." The track features newcomer Sevndeep, whose verse sounds equally fitting over the house beat as Cakes. "Sip of My Sip" is Cakes Da Killa's first release in nearly a year.

--

BUTCHER BROWN - "LIQUID LIGHT"

Richmond, VA,'s Butcher Brown have released "Liquid Light," the first single off their big band album Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO BIGB4ND (out September 16 via Concord Jazz). The band's eclecticism is on full display in "Liquid Light," drawing together modern jazz and hip hop in a smooth, elastic rhythm.

--

PHONY - "KALEIDOSCOPE" (ft. PETEY)

Indie-punk act PHONY (who's also currently a member of Joyce Manor's touring band and opening their upcoming tour) says his new song "KALEIDOSCOPE" is "about gaining perspective and the importance of looking at things from every angle." The lyrics sound like innocence lost, with PHONY and collaborating vocalist Petey singing "well I blurred between the lines/while right next to you/and there was nothing I could do" at the song's climax. "KALEIDOSCOPE" is a moving tribute to PHONY's late father, and the second single off his upcoming album AT SOME POINT YOU STOP.

--

DENDRONS - "TANGLE"

Dendrons' new single "Tangle" has some strong '90s indie rock vibes with Pavement coming to mind in particular. Their new album 5-3-8 is out August 26 via via Innovative Leisure.

--

FRED AGAIN.. - "JUNGLE"

UK producer Fred Again.. is back with this new single that takes its sweet time to build before exploding all over the dancefloor.

--

DANNY ELFMAN - "KICK ME" (FEAT. IGGY POP)

Danny Elfman says this new version of "Kick Me" featuring Iggy Pop "not only serves as a reinvention of the song vocally, but instrumentally as well." It's from his upcoming remix album. "This record became such an enjoyment of experimentation and relinquishing control of my own work in a way that I’ve never done before.” Iggy gives quite the vocal performance.

--

DUNGEN - “NATTENS SISTA STRIMMA LJUS”

Swedish pysch greats Dungen have announced En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which is their first proper studio album in seven years and will be out October 7 via Mexican Summer. Here's the first single.

--

BROKEN BELLS - "WE'RE NOT IN ORBIT YET..."

Broken Bells, aka Brian Burton (Danger Mouse) and James Mercer (The Shins) are back with Into the Blue, their third album and first in eight years, which will be out "soon" via AWAL. While details on the album are still scant, they have just shared its first single.

--

STEVE LACY - "BAD HABIT"

Steve Lacy has set a release date for his upcoming sophomore album Gemini Rights and shared second single "Bad Habit." Read more here.

--

ROCKY VOTOLATO - "EVERGREEN"

Long-running singer/songwriter Rocky Votolato has announced his first album in seven years, and you can read more about lead single "Evergreen" here.

--

SHE & HIM - "'TIL I DIE" (BEACH BOYS COVER)

The latest single from She & Him's Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away, is their rendition of "'Til I Die." "Matt [Ward] introduced that one to me,” Zooey Deschanel says. "I didn’t know it but loved it instantly. The melodies are stunning." Ward adds, "It’s incredibly complex—the more you get into it, it’s like a labyrinth, but one you enjoy being in."

--

SONAGI - "ATTACHMENT THEORY"

Philly screamo/post-hardcore band Sonagi have shared a new song off their upcoming debut album Precedent, and you can read more about it here.

--

TAKE IT TO HEART - "GHOSTWRITING A CATHARSIS"

Orange County hardcore band Take It To Heart are gearing up to release a new EP, Hymns For the Hopeless, on 8/12 via Safe Inside Records. Read more about lead single "Ghostwriting A Catharsis" here.

--

