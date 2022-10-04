24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FRED AGAIN.. - "KAMMY (LIKE I DO)"

Electronic musician Fred again.. has shared another taste of Actual Life 3, and this one's a catchy, dancefloor-moving track powered by a sample of UK singer KAMILLE.

--

DAVID CROSBY & THE LIGHTHOUSE BAND - "1974" (LIVE AT THE CAPITOL THEATRE)

David Crosby and his Lighthouse Band have announced a new album/film recorded at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre in 2018. David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre is due November 25 via BMG, and lead single "1974" gives you a taste of how serene Crosby's recent live shows have been.

--

MIDWIFE - "SICKWORLD"

Midwife, aka New Mexico-based artist Madeline Johnston, is back with this gorgeous new song as part of Hardly Art's Singles Series. Johnston builds skyscrapers with ethereal layer on top of ethereal layer, from atmospheric guitarwork to her breathy vocals. Says Madeline: “I started collecting globes. Sickworld was written in late 2021, during a long, cold winter. The world is sick. I'm coming down with it. I wanted to relate the unrest and ailments experienced externally with the general malaise I had been feeling emotionally for a long time. The lyrics are a culmination of festering thoughts I was carrying around, and digestible pieces of larger ideas like faith, sobriety, and death. It is also largely about being homesick for another time. Timesick. But this is being homesick for a place you can never return to, because it doesn't exist. The world is sick, it needs medicine. This song is about healing.”

--

KATHRYN MOHR - "HOLLY"

Kathryn Mohr has shared the title track of her upcoming Midwife-produced Holly EP (due 10/21 via The Flenser), and it's a gorgeously haunting dose of guitar-led ambient pop.

--

JUNIOR BOYS - "WAITING GAME"

Canadian electronic duo Junior Boys will release their first new album in six years at the end of the month and here's a pleasingly chill new song from it.

--

GOAT - "DO THE DANCE"

Swedish band Goat will release Oh Death, their first album in six years, on October 21 and here's another preview. "Do the Dance" is heavy on the toms, giving the song a bit of an Adam & The Ants / Bow Wow Wow feel. Fun!

--

RIPPED TO SHREDS - "VIOLENT COMPULSION FOR CONQUEST"

San Jose death metallers Ripped to Shreds have shared another taste of their anticipated new album 劇變 (Jubian), which arrives next week (10/14) via Relapse. This one goes from death-doom to deathgrind, and it features a guest solo from Dave Suzuki of Providence death metal vets Vital Remains. "We're all huge Vital Remains fans," Ripped to Shreds leader Andrew Lee says. "I had Dechristianize on repeat all throughout high school!"

--

BLACK ANVIL - "29"

NYC's Black Anvil offer up another dose of tornadic black metal from their upcoming fifth album Regenesis.

--

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - "THE STORY" (BRANDI CARLILE COVER)

Japanese Breakfast covered Brandi Carlile for a new The North Face ad campaign. "It was a joy to take on the iconic ballad," Michelle Zauner said. "I think the song captures the depths of human tenacity and the spirit of the journey so well. We wanted to keep our rendition sparse and acoustic. A beautiful string arrangement written by Craig Hendrix and performed by our violinist, Molly Germer, and Quartet 121 soars in to sweep you up to the mountains."

--

MAGNOLIA PARK - "MISFITS" (ft. TAYLOR ACORN)

Florida pop punks Magnolia Park have announced their proper debut album, Baku's Revenge, due November 4 via Epitaph. It was produced by longtime A Day To Remember producer Andrew Wade and lead single "Misfits" features a guest verse from pop singer Taylor Acorn.

--

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS - "THINKIN' ON YOU"

Ahead of the release of her new album Loose Future this Friday, Courtney Marie Andrews has shared a final new single, sparkling country ballad "Thinkin' On You." "When you tell someone you miss them, it implies something is missing from your life,” Courtney says. “I was ready for the level up from missing. When you’re thinking on someone, you’re also allowing love for yourself, within the context of a relationship. You’re saying, ‘I’m here too, and I can hold space for both of us.'”

--

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "CIRCUIT CITY" (prod. MADLIB, ft. VIDEO DAVE & STILL RIFT)

Open Mike Eagle has shared a new taste of his anticipated new project (which arrives this week) and you can read about it here.

--

JORDANA - "SYT"

Following her new album, this year's Face The Wall, Jordana has announced a new EP, I'm Doing Well, Thanks For Asking, due out November 11 via Grand Jury, and shared a new single, "SYT." "It channels the feelings of empowerment and emotional awareness after a tough breakup," she says of the alt-pop track.

--

S.C.A.B. - "WHY DO I DREAM OF YOU"

"'Why Do I Dream Of You' deals with infatuation with a partner that you know is ultimately bad for you," says S.C.A.B.'s Sean Camargo. "Living in New York City, it was easy to find metaphors to go with this particular situation. Just like my surroundings, this relationship was beautiful in many ways but also decaying and nasty. 'Green beams of steel whose coat decays and chips away at me' reflects feeling powerless and struggling to come to terms with the negatives, but holding on to the idealization of us together, which was often manifested in dreams I experienced." S.C.A.B.'s new self-titled album is out November 11 via Grind Select.

--

TOO MUCH JOY - “FORTUNE TELLING'S EASY”

Too Much Joy will release new album All These Fucking Feelings on October 21 via Propeller Sound Recordings. New single "Fortune Telling's Easy" has all the band's signatures, including wry humor and a big singalong chorus.

--

H.C. MCENTIRE - "SOFT CROOK"

Ahead of her tour dates supporting Bob Mould, H.C. McEntire shared a new single, the country fried "Soft Crook," via Merge. "'Soft Crook' was an exercise in vulnerability and trust," she says. "At its narrative core, the lyrics expose my struggle with depression through an unfiltered lens—calling it what it is, shaking hands with it, unapologetically honoring the power of its grip. It’s a mysterious and unpredictable companion that can make walking this world feel like slogging through unforgiving fields of mud. Navigating the nuances of pandemic isolation while under a debilitating depression fog was the most alone I have ever felt. To embody grief honestly, to embrace its clumsy and unhinged corners—to survive—required efforts and elixirs of self-preservation. The chorus became an anthem, of sorts; a mantra for letting go of guilt in needing these things—whether medication or TV shows or other vices—to offer myself some grace."

--

LESSER EVIL - "HAZE"

Montreal groovy psych duo Lesser Evil are gearing up to release their debut album and here's one last early taste. The duo say "Haze " as "has overt psychedelic vibes and a doom metal backbone. Unleash the dragon!”

--

WINTER - "SUNDAY"

Winter says her dreamy new song, "Sunday," is about social media toxicity, a subject that is "always on my mind and generates a lot of fear and anxiety for me. It's a critique on social media’s effect on mental health and contorted beauty standards for women.” Winter's new album What Kind of Blue Are You? is out next week.

--

DAN MANGAN - "ALL ROADS"

Dan Mangan's new album Being Somewhere is due out October 28 via Arts & Crafts, and the latest sigle is "All Roads." "It’s absurd and beautiful how much consideration and yearning we place into a life so fleeting,” he says. “In a billion years, it’s all just space dust. No John Lennon, no Oprah. Relativity is infinite, and we are infinitesimal. And yet, in the here and now, how could anything matter more? This song is about being emancipated by the beautiful humility of littleness."

--

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "IRON LUNG"

King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard release Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava -- their first of three albums out this month -- this Friday, and just ahead of that they've shared the video for "Iron Lung." This is a real psychedelic excursion, working in jazzy grooves and heavy workouts, not to mention lots of flutes, across nearly 10 minutes. It comes with an appropriately psychedelic music video, directed by SPOD, that features continuously morphing animation. They may have out-mushroomed Bjork with this.

--

LUCERO - "ONE LAST F.U."

Country punk vets Lucero have announced a new album, Should’ve Learned By Now, and you can read more about lead single "One Last F.U." here.

--

YONATAN GAT - "SLOW AMERICAN MOVEMENT - II. LENTO"

Yonatan Gat will release a new album, American Quartet, on November 4 via his own Stone Tapes label and Joyful Noise Recordings. It's a reimagining of Antonín Dvořák’s classic chamber piece "String Quartet No 12," which the Czech composer wrote while living in the United States in the 1890s. For it, Gat's band includes Deerhoof drummer Greg Saunier, Mdou Moctar bassist Mikey Coltun and organist Curt Sydnor.

OSO OSO - "DEFACTO"

Oso Oso and Anxious are about to hit the road together (also with M.A.G.S.), and ahead of that, both bands shared new songs today. Read about Oso Oso's here.

--

ANXIOUS - "SUNSIGN"

Anxious lean even further into their power pop side on "Sunsign" and you can read what vocalist Grady Allen had to say about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.