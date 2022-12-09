24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

AESOP ROCK x BLOCKHEAD - "PUMPKIN SEEDS" (ft. LUPE FIASCO)

Aesop Rock and longtime producer Blockhead are back with a new dose of hazy boom bap, and it's got an assist from Lupe Fiasco.

--

WEEZER - "I WANT A DOG"

The final installment of Weezer's SZNZ series, Winter, drops on the winter solstice (December 21), and its new single "I Want A Dog" starts out as a McCartney-esque ballad before turning into classic Weezer.

--

POLO G - "MY ALL"

Chicago rapper Polo G has released his third single of 2022, and confirmed that all three will appear on his next album, due in 2023. If you're a fan of Polo G's somber, melodic side, "My All" gives you that in fine form.

--

YG - "MISS MY DAWGS" (ft. LIL WAYNE)

YG taps Lil Wayne to help him pay tribute to his late friend Slim 400 on the sentimental new single "Miss My Dawgs."

--

ALANIS MORISSETTE - "LITTLE DRUMMER BOY"

Alanis closes out the year with a traditional, twinkly take on a Christmas classic, "Little Drummer Boy."

--

KNUCKS - "DON'T LOOK UP"

Knucks has just released a deluxe edition of this year's Alpha Place, and among the new songs is the rattling, pensive "Don't Look Up."

--

BFB DA PACKMAN - "HOE FRIENDS"

The charismatic Flint, Michigan rapper Bfb Da Packman is as ridiculous and catchy as ever on new single "Hoe Friends."

--

REAL ONES - "BREATHE"

Norwegian indie vets Real Ones are gearing up to release their first album in five years, Brother, on January 13. Airy new single "Breathe" comes with a gorgeous video was shot in the North Sea.

--

BJORK - "ATOPOS (SIDEPROJECT REMIX)"

Bjork has shared a remix of Fossora standout "Atopos" by Sideproject (who also worked on the album). Bjork says, "i am so grateful to the incredible icelandic electronic group sideproject, they make me excited about reykjavik music and not worry : the future is fertile!"

--

GASPARD ROYANT X MAXWELL FARRINGTON & LE SUPERHOMARD - "XMAS & THE 3 WISE MEN"

Maxwell Farrington & Le Superhomard, who teamed up for last year's Scott Walker-esque album Once, have now joined forces with singer Gaspard Royant for this sweeping, rather groovy holiday song.

--

THE HOLOPHONICS - "THE ENCHIRIDION"

There are a lot of different types of music on The Holophonics' upcoming album LAVOS, but if you want their ska-punk side at its most immediate and fun, look no further than "The Enchiridion."

--

RIOT STARES - "TRIP CHAIN"

Riot Stares have announced their new album, Sounds of Acceleration, due January 20 via DAZE. If you're into the alt-rock-infused hardcore of bands like Higher Power and Excide, you might wanna feast your ears on new single "Trip Chain" too.

--

MYRON ELKINS - "WRONG SIDE OF THE RIVER"

Myron Elkins will release a Dave Cobb-produced debut album, Factories, Farms & Amphetamines, on January 13 via Low Country Sound/Elektra. The latest single is the rollicking "Wrong Side of the River."

--

THE MEFFS - "BROKEN BRITAIN, BROKEN BRAINS"

British punk duo The Meffs released their new EP Broken Britain, Broken Brains Pr. 1 on the new Fat Wreck Chords imprint Bottles to the Ground. It was produced by Frank Turner, who also makes a cameo in the video for the catchy, garagey, rippin' title track.

--

MELVINATOR (NOFX) - "AMERICAN ERRORIST"

Also out on Broken Bottles to the Ground is a new industrial punk song from NOFX member Eric Melvin's electronic project Melvinator.

--

SKIIFALL - "FAM WITHOUT BLOOD"

Montreal-via-Saint Vincent rapper Skiifall drops off a chill-out new track produced by Wondagurl, Rodaidh McDonald, London Cyr and longtime collaborator Yama//Sato.

--

ROLLING LOUD - "FINGER FOOD" (ft. RAE SREMMURD & DUKE DEUCE)

In addition to being a music festival, Rolling Loud will now release an album in Q1 2023 via Rolling Loud Records/EMPIRE. It's set to be full of guests, two of which appear on the lead single: Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce.

--

GRIEF SYMPOSIUM - "VEIL OF TRANSFORMATION"

UK "monolithic dark metal" band Grief Symposium will release their debut album .​.​.​In The Absence Of Light on January 27 via Church Road Records, and here's the pummeling, death-doom-tinged lead single "Veil of Transformation."

--

NEMS - "DON'T EVER DISRESPECT ME" (ft. GHOSTFACE KILLAH & SCRAM JONES)

NEMS and Scram Jones' collaborative album Rise Of The Silverback is due in Q1 of 2023, and new single "Don't Ever Disrespect Me" is a tough-as-nails rap song featuring Ghostface Killah.

--

SEUN KUTI - "AFRICAN DREAMS" & "BAD MAN LIGHTER" (REMIXES ft. BLACK THOUGHT)

Seun Kuti has released a new EP of three remixes of songs from his Black Times album, all featuring newly-added verses by Black Thought. It includes their recently-released "Kuku Kee Me" remix and two new ones.

--

DOSSER - "DARK AIR"

Baltimore grunge-punks Dosser have shared another track off their upcoming LP Violent Picture / Violent Sound (due January 20 via Really Rad Records), and this one's an atmospheric grunge slow-burner -- kinda like if Failure covered Soundgarden's "4th of July."

--

ITERUM NATA (ex-HEXVESSEL) - "THE MOUNTAIN"

Iterum Nata is the project of former Hexvessel guitarist Jesse Heikkinen, whose new album Trench of Loneliness is due February 10 via Nordvis. If you dig the psychedelic folk rock of Hexvessel, you'll probably dig this too.

--

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - "MORNING ELVIS" FT. ETHEL CAIN

Ethel Cain joined Florence + The Machine in Denver for a rendition of Dance Fever track "Morning Elvis," which you can read more about here.

--

ILLMATIC - "PRICE OF LIFE"

Illmatic (the hardcore band, not the Nas album) will release new LP Watching the World Burn on February 23 via Upstate Records. It features appearances by Aztek the Barfly and Guilty Simpson, and here's lead single "Price of Life."

--

