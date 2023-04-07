24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DRAKE - "SEARCH & RESCUE"

Drake's first single of 2023 is full of Drake-isms, and it already sounds like his next hit.

--

LIL YACHTY - "STRIKE (HOLSTER)"

Fresh off releasing his psychedelic rock-inspired album Let's Start Here, Lil Yachty returns with some trap-pop vibes on new single "Strike (Holster)."

--

JOEY BADA$$ - "FALLIN'"

Joey Bada$$ departs from his usual sound for a syrupy, melodic slow jam.

--

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN - "WTF" (ft. NICKI MINAJ)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again will release new album Don't Try This At Home on April 21, and nw single "WTF" is a melodic, slow-paced trap song with a Nicki Minaj verse.

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "QUARTERS"

Conway the Machine's anticipated new album Won't He Do It is expected this spring, and his rapidfire bars are as show-stopping as ever on new single "Quarters."

--

DEATH GOALS - "YEAR OF THE GUILLOTINE"

UK chaotic queercore duo Death Goals have shared the third single off their upcoming album A Garden of Dead Flowers. It clocks in at 74 seconds and it's the heaviest and most discordant track released from this LP so far.

--

PIGEON PIT - "TIDE POOLS"

Pigeon Pit announced a vinyl release for 2017's Treehouse along with the release of an unreleased track, "Tide Pools." It's a raw, energetic acoustic song and very worth checking out.

--

LABRINTH - "NEVER FELT SO ALONE" FT. BILLIE EILISH

British rapper/singer, songwriter, producer, and Euphoria composer Labrinth has a new album, Ends & Begins on the way, and he's shared a new single with vocals from Billie Eilish, produced with her brother, Finneas. Speaking to Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1, Labrinth said, "When we spoke, she was like, 'Lab, I’ve been listening to your music for years.' I was like, 'What?' It was like, 'Billie? What? You?' She was like, 'Yeah, been a fan.' She was like, 'I love this song as well, so I would love to do it with you.' That was big for me because I felt like we both get each other musically. It didn't feel foreign to me, and I love what she’s done on the record."

--

GABBY'S WORLD - "33"

Gabby's World is sharing a new song a month up to the release of her new album, GABBY SWORD, in December, and for April we get "33," a tender folk ballad.

--

ABYSSAL - "SEPULCHORPOREAL (IPATIEV I)" & ELLORSITH - "ELENA DE HOYOS"

Death metal bands Abyssal and Ellorsith will release the split EP Sepulchorporeal / Amore on May 5 via Dark Descent. Two punishing tracks from it are out now.

--

MOURNFUL CONGREGATION - "THE FORBIDDEN ABYSM"

Australian funeral doom vets Mournful Congregation have announced the second and final installment in their The Exuviae Of Gods EP series, due May 26 via 20 Buck Spin. It features two new songs and a re-recording of "Heads Bowed" from their 1995 demo, and the first taste is the towering, glacial-paced "The Forbidden Abysm."

--

RIVERSIDE DRIVE - "WHATEVER IT TAKES"

Ontario band Riverside Drive's new single "Whatever It Takes" is a new skatepunk/melodic hardcore ripper that'll take you right back to the turn of the millennium.

--

DORIAN ELECTRA - "FREAK MODE"

Dorian Electra is back with their first new music of the year, the Clarence Clarity-produced "Freak Mode," which is accompanied by a video co-directed by Electra and Weston Allen.

--

PALM GHOSTS - "GREY CELL GREEN" (NED'S ATOMIC DUSTBIN COVER)

Nashville's Palm Ghosts have shared a cover of "Grey Cell Green" by Ned's Atomic Dustbin, with 100% of proceeds going to the Be The Big Spoon charity, "which raises money for specialized spoons for people with disabilities."

--

SUSANNA HOFFS - THE DEEP END

Susanna Hoffs new album This Bird Has Flown is out today and features covers of songs by Squeeze, Yazoo, The Rolling Stones, Denny Laine, and more. “I aim for the emotion to come straight to the surface when I sing—I just go for it,” she offers. “I try to be as vulnerable and emotional as the song permits.”

--

NAOMI YANG - "NEVER BE A PUNCHING BAG FOR NOBODY"

Naomi Yang (Damon & Naomi, Galaxie 500) has made a film titled Never Be a Punching Bag for Nobody, which is an "affecting portrait of an east Boston boxing gym and the forgotten history of its surrounding neighborhood, alongside an exploration of Yang’s own fraught family history." She also composed the ethereal score. Check out the main theme:

<a href="https://arthurrussell.bandcamp.com/album/picture-of-bunny-rabbit">Picture of Bunny Rabbit by Arthur Russell</a> \

--

CROCODILES - "UPSIDE DOWN IN HEAVEN"

"Maybe I was chasing that elusive Stiff records sound or simply trying something that would make Westerberg smile," says Crocodiles' Charles Rowell of the title track to their new album. "Either way it’s pure pop for heads who appreciate lyrics and melody. It’s a little sad but triumphant and true. If you’ve ever felt like you’re a little too far from home, like you’ve chased the dream until it’s turned into a nightmare, then here’s another song burning with regret and wasted wisdom."

--

JIM BOB - "THANKS FOR REACHING OUT"

Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine frontman will release his 12th solo album, Thanks for Reaching Out, on June 30 via Cherry Red. This is the title track.

--

ARTHUR RUSSELL - "THE BOY WITH A SMILE"

Picture of Bunny Rabbit features nine previously unheard Arthur Russell recordings and will be out June 23. "The Boy With a Smile" is spare and haunting.

--

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT - "THEY WAIT"

Jason Isbell's new HBO documentary focusing on 2020's Reunions is out today, along with this previously unreleased Reunions-era song. Read more about it here.

--

MINDWAR - "COLLECTIVE COMPULSION"

Belgian metallic hardcore band Mindwar have announced their debut full-length album, Still At War, due in May via Triple B. Read about lead single "Collective Compulsion" here.

--

DINNER PARTY (KAMASI WASHINGTON, ROBERT GLASPER, TERRACE MARTIN) - "FOR GRANTED" (ft. ARIN RAY)

Jazz/neo-soul supergroup Dinner Party--aka Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and friends--have announced that they'll release their new album Enigmatic Society next week (4/14). New single "For Granted" is out now and you can read more here.

--

KAYTRAMINÉ (AMINÉ & KAYTRANADA) - "4EVA" (ft. PHARRELL WILLIAMS)

Longtime collaborators Aminé and Kaytranada have a collaborative album under the name KAYTRAMINÉ arriving on May 12. Read about more about the project and lead single "4EVA" here.

--

SPACED - "BOOMERANG" & "CYCLE KILLER"

Buffalo hardcore band Spaced have been on the rise and getting better with each release, and this two-song single is no exception. Read about it here.

--

