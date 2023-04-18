24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MOOR MOTHER - "STORIES" (ft. SOVEI)

Moor Mother has shared another track off the deluxe edition of Jazz Codes, and this one's nothing like the album's overall jazz-rap vibe; it's a clattering, psychedelic, electronic art pop song with a mix of pitched-up vocals and soulful singing from guest vocalist Sovei.

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "KINDA, MAN"

Devon Kay & the Solutions have shared the second taste of Fine: A Ska EP, and it's another super catchy, horn-fueled, ska-punk ripper that's keeping us excited for the rest of this EP.

LAEL NEALE - "MUST BE TEARS"

Lael Neale's anticipated new album Star Eaters Delight is out this Friday, and ahead of its release she's shared a final advance single, "Must Be Tears," and a self-directed video. "Even though I've lived through many Springs, the season never fails to disappoint me with its lingering cold & dreariness," she says. "Flowers are Nature's apology."

BODY OF LIGHT - "THIS CONVERSATION"

Body of Light have announced their fourth album, Bitter Reflection, due June 30 via Dais Records, and lead single "This Conversation" is hard-hitting, flamboyant synthpop that taps into stuff like Soft Cell and Vince Clarke-era Depeche Mode.

BIG BLOOD - "1000 TIMES"

Portland's Big Blood, the husband and wife duo of Caleb Mulkerin and Colleen Kinsella, have welcomed their daughter to the band, and announced a new album, First Aid Kit, due out on June 9 via Feeding Tube and Ba Da Bing. First single "1000 Times" has a bright, retro feel.

JOANNA STERNBERG - "MOUNTAINS HIGH"

"I wrote this song when I was trying to do the following things all at once in NYC:," Joanna Sternberg says. “Be a freelance visual artist, be a freelance double bassist, be a singer, be a songwriter, babysit, work at elementary schools teaching comics, and teach private lessons for songwriting, piano and double bass. The song is about being so busy and so tired while schlepping around NYC and anxiously obsessively ruminating!" It's from their new album I've Got Me.

DURAND JONES - "SADIE"

"'Sadie' is about a time of infidelity in my life and learning ultimately that there is no true fulfillment in that type of relationship for me," Durand Jones says. "No thrill can curve the guilt I felt at the time. I’m thankful to Mark McWhirter who brought me the music for this song. I knew immediately what I would write about when I heard it. My friend and fellow musician, David James helped me turn my veiled lyrics into a story with some transparency to it. Of everything I went through with 'Sadie,' this song will always be the most valuable prize from that experience." It's from his debut solo album, Wait Til I Get Over.

ROYAL THUNDER - "FADE"

Royal Thunder's new album Rebuilding the Mountain comes out June 16 via Spinefarm, and here's the soaring new single "Fade."

GAL PAL - "TAKES TIME"

"Takes Time" is a "“song about change really, how it’s inevitable and how empowering it can be to lean into that," Gal Pal say. It's off their new album This and Other Gestures.

CINEMA STARE - "BAD"

Connecticut atmospheric pop punks Cinema Stare have announced their debut LP, The Things I Don’t Need, due May 19 via Static Era Records. Speaking about the catchy lead single "Bad," vocalist Quinn says, "The song is sort of an inner analysis of my sexuality and the relationships I was having at the time. The lyrics culminated from feeling confused and like things were moving so incredibly fast that I couldn’t confront them quick enough. Looking back on how I felt when I wrote the lyrics, I can definitely see someone who was struggling to form their own identity."

EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL - " NO ONE KNOWS WE'RE DANCING"

Everything But the Girl release their excellent new album, Fuse, this week -- it's their first in over two decades -- and just ahead of that they've shared one final single. "I think we all missed the communality of nightlife and going out during the pandemic," says Tracey Thurn. "The song is a eulogy to the heyday of packed Sunday clubs - the faces, the secret life, the clubs where Ben DJ’d in the early 2000s." Ben Watt adds, "The tempo is deliberately dreamlike. Slowed-down disco, like a memory. We asked producer-DJ Ewan Pearson to add some body to the groove and he sprinkles some delicious extra synth lines and thickens the Italo-flavored drums."

EYES OF OTHERS - "ONCE, TWICE, THRICE"

Eyes of Others, aka Scottish musician John Bryden, will release his self-titled debut in May, and here's another dreamy earworm from it. "Once Twice Thrice is a series of skirmishes I had with a cheap and nasty deodorant, not once, not twice, but thrice," he says. "I thought I smelled good but I didn’t. I never learned and lost loves over it. Once, Twice, Thrice is a tale of love’s contempt for itself."

BEDOUIN SOUNDCLASH - "BRUTAL HEARTS" DIPLO VERSION FT DOVE CAMERON AND STURGILL SIMPSON

Diplo has takend Bedouin Soundclash's "Brutal Hearts" and totally reworked it for his Thomas Wesley project. It features Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson in his Johnny Blue Skies alter ego. The video was directed by Bruce McDonald (Hard Core Logo) and features Cameron, Sean Penn and Coeur de Pirate.

DIRTY PROJECTORS & BJORK - "ON AND EVER FORWARD (LIVE FROM HOUSING WORKS 2009)"

The 2010 Dirty Projectors / Bjork collab EP is being expanded into a double-LP set for Record Store Day featuring 13 unreleased tracks.

SUFJAN STEVENS, TIMO ANDRES & CONOR HANICK - "EKSTASIS"

Sufjan Stevens announced the studio recording of his 2019 ballet score Reflections today with the release of opening track "Ekstasis." The piece opens with spirited and playful chromatic variations before filtering into explorative, melancholic pulses. Read more about it here.

THE JAPANESE HOUSE - "SAD TO BREATHE"

Amber Bain has announced her second album as The Japanese House, which is titled In the End It Always Does and will be out June 30 via Dirty Hit. She co-produced the album with The 1975’s George Daniel and Chloe Kraemer, and the album also features George's bandmate, Matty Healy, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, MUNA's Katie Gavin, and more.

TEMPLE OF ANGELS - "TANGLED IN JOY"

Austin's Temple of Angels signed to Run for Cover and shared the lead single off their debut full-length, which you can read more about here.

SQUID - "UNDERGROWTH"

Squid have shared "Undergrowth" from their forthcoming album O Monolith that's out June 9 on Warp. The loping, funky song was inspired by one of the most contentious plotlines / episodes of Twin Peaks. Read more here.

BAR ITALIA - "PUNKT"

UK trio bar italia have announced their debut album, Tracey Denim, which will be out digitally and on CD on May 19 via Matador, with the vinyl out September 8. This is the new single.

MILITARIE GUN - "VERY HIGH"

Militarie Gun have announced their anticipated first full-length alongside the release of new single "Very High." Read about it here and pick up our limited pink vinyl variant while it lasts.

RANCID - "TOMORROW NEVER COMES"

Rancid have announced their first new album in six years, Tomorrow Never Comes, and the title track is a street punk ripper that sounds like classic Rancid. Read more about the LP here and pick up our limited pink vinyl variant while it last.

PLASTIC PRESIDENTS - "BREAK FREE"

Omaha ska-punks Plastic Presidents will release their debut LP Good Times Can't Last next week via Ska Punk International, and here's new single "Break Free." Read more about it here.

EAST OF THE WALL - "UNFAMILIAR GLASS CEILINGS"

NJ progressive sludge metallers East of the Wall have shared the second taste of A Neutral Second, and you can read much more about it here.

OXBOW - "1000 HOURS"

San Francisco noise rock vets Oxbow have announced their first album in six years and you can read about lead single "1000 Hours" here.

