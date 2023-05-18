24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KING KRULE - “IF ONLY IT WAS WARMTH”

"If It Was Only Warmth" is the kind of late night tale King Krule does so well, all intimate ambience. King Krule's new album Space Heavy is out June 9 via Matador.

--

MAN ON MAN - “TAKE IT FROM ME” & “HUSH” FT. J MASCIS

Man On Man (Roddy Bottum & Joey Holman) will release their new album Provincetown in a month and they've just shared two songs which both feature noted indie rock shredder J. Mascis. "Provincetown, the town where we recorded our new record has a way of providing a landscape that spurns friendship and growth and creative fertility. We’d been friends with J Mascis for a while but it wasn’t until the summer of 2022 that we were able to lean into our relationship with him and his family and take things to a new creative plateau. This epic rock bomb was begging for the wizardry that only J could provide and we feel so fortunate to have him onboard."

--

KYLIE MINOGUE - "PADAM PADAM"

"I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme,’ it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song," says Kylie Minogue of her new album Tension. "I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.” This is the bouncy first single.

--

MAPACHE - "PEOPLE PLEASE"

Mapache have announced a new album, Swinging Stars, due August 18 via Innovative Leisure, and lead single "People Please" is a nice dose of '70s-style folk-pop.

--

KALI - "AREA CODES" (ft. LUH TYLER)

Georgia rapper Kali's recent Ludacris-interpolating single "Area Codes" has been blowing up on TikTok and stuff, and now it gets a new remix featuring teenage rap phenom Luh Tyler.

--

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "BACK ON ROAD"<?b>

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo is gearing up for new project Live From the 6, and it'll feature this ominous, subwoofer-rattling new single.

--

LADY LAMB - "CRANE YOUR NECK (STILL HUNGRY VERSION)"

Lady Lamb is releasing 5xLP box set In The Mammoth Nothing of The Night, featuring a remastered version of her 2013 album Ripely Pine and 23 new studio recordings. One of those is the new "Still Hungry Version" of one of her most beloved songs, "Crane Your Neck." "'Crane Your Neck’ is one of those songs that has always felt full of life when I sing it," Aly Spaltro says. "I wanted to make a current version of it to show that after so many years together, it’s as alive as it was when I wrote it."

--

LOGAN LEDGER - "GOLDEN STATE"

Having recently released a cover of the Grateful Dead's "Ripple," Nashville singer/songwriter Logan Ledger has now announced a new album, Golden State, due September 8 via Rounder Records. His love of '70s folk-rock continues on this one--some definite George Harrison vibes.

--

DEARY - "BEAUTY IN ALL BLUE SATIN"

UK dreampop group deary are back with a new single, which the band say was inspired by Interpol's Turn on the Bright Lights but "Beauty in all Blue Satin" in more on Cocteau Twins' world of sound.

--

JD PINKUS (BUTTHOLE SURFERS) & TALL TALL TREES- "FUNGAL MOUNTAIN BREAKDOWN"

Butthole Surfers' JD Pinkus has made a new album with Tall Tall Trees (Mike Savino), titled Ponder Machine, that will be out June 30 via Shimmy-Disc. "We began recording with the semblance of a plan and soon abandoned that plan to chase rabbits," says Savino. "I honestly cannot remember recording much of this music, not due to substance or faulty memory, but because I completely let go. I became a spectator. The entire record feels like a collective fever dream and I will cherish the time we spent making it for a long long time." This is some eerie, gothy banjo ambience as you can hear on "Fungal Mountain Breakdown."

--

WHO IS SHE? (CHASTITY BELT, TACOCAT, LISA PRANK) - "THURSDAY"

Pacific Northwest indie supergroup Who Is She? -- Lisa Prank's Robin Edwards, Tacocat's Bree Mckenna and Emily Nokes, and Chastity Belt's Julia Shapiro - got headlines for being canned as the Seattle Kraken House Band after dissing Amazon's Jeff Bezos. That may boost their recognition a little as they announce their second album, Goddess Energy, which will be out August 25 via Father/Daughter. The first single, released appropriately on a Thursday, is pretty catchy. Say the group: "We are big fans of day of the week songs like 'Manic Monday' and 'Friday I’m in Love,' and we realized there weren’t enough songs about Thursday. So we decided to write one!"

--

DEXYS (FKA DEXYS MIDNIGHT RUNNERS) - "THE FEMININE DIVINE"

Kevin Rowland describes the title track to Dexys' new album as, "Overcome with regret and at last glimpsing how women might actually feel, the man gets honest and admits how afraid of women he has been, and how fear has driven so many of his actions. He now sees and acknowledges women’s inherent power: if anything, women are superior; they are goddesses. He sincerely pledges to be different in the future."

--

BLUR - "THE NARCISSIST"

Blur are back, having surprised announced their ninth album, The Ballad of Darren, today. It's out in July but you can check out the first single now.

--

KURT VILE (ft. his daughters) - "CONSTANT REPEAT" (CHARLI XCX COVER)

Kurt Vile has released a cover of Charli XCX's "Constant Repeat" for Amazon, and it features his daughters Awilda (13) and Delphine (10) on backing vocals. The whole thing is very sweet, and he also manages to make it basically sound like a Kurt Vile song. Listen at Amazon and read what Kurt had to say about the cover here.

--

KOYO - "YOU'RE ON THE LIST (MINUS ONE)"

Long Island hardcore-infused emo band Koyo have announced their debut full-length album, Would You Miss It?, due in September via Pure Noise. It features guest vocals from The Movielife's Vinnie Caruana, Glassjaw's Daryl Palumbo, and Vein.fm's Anthony DiDio, and the first single is "You're On the List (Minus One)." Read more here and pick up our exclusive tri-color vinyl variant.

--

TALKING KIND (SPRAYNARD) - "DAMN SHAME"

Spraynard (and Big Nothing) singer/guitarist Pat Graham now has a new project, Talking Kind, and judging by his debut single "Damn Shame," he's exploring a much softer side with this one. Read more about it here.

--

DUDU TASSA & JONNY GREENWOOD - "TAQ OU-DUB" FT. NOUR FRETEIKH

Jarak Qaribak, the new collaborative album from Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa, is out in June, and the latest single is "Taq ou-Dub," featuring Nour Freteikh. Tassa and Greenwood say, "the first song we recorded for this project was 'Taq ou-Dub'” It’s an old Lebanese song, now performed by Nour Freteikh and in fact it was the starting point for the entire album, connecting Ramallah, Tel Aviv, Beirut and Oxford. Nour, such an incredible singer, first recorded her vocal track remotely but eventually the three of us got together in person to rehearse and perform—and connect properly. We feel very lucky—and very proud—to have made a song, and a friendship, with such a remarkable musician as Nour."

--

OUTER HEAVEN - "ROTTING STONE/D.M.T."

Pennsylvania death metallers Outer Heaven have announced their sophomore album, Infinite Psychic Depths, and you can read about lead single "Rotting Stone/D.M.T." here.

--

NXWORRIES - "DAYDREAMING"

NxWorries (aka Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) have confirmed that their second album will come out this year via Stones Throw, and they released its new single "Daydreaming." Read more here.

--

KYLE NIX & THE 38'S - "PLAY NICE" & "ANOTHER BAD DREAM"

Turnpike Troubadours fiddle player and backing vocalist Kyle Nix's new band Kyle Nix & the 38's have announced their debut album and shared two songs. Read more here.

--

STATIC DRESS - "COURTNEY, JUST RELAX" (REDUX ft. WORLD OF PLEASURE)

UK post-hardcore/metalcore band Static Dress have signed to Roadrunner and announced a deluxe reissue of their 2022 debut LP Rouge Carpet Disaster. It comes with four new redux versions of songs from the album, including a new version of “Courtney, just relax” featuring Canadian hardcore band World of Pleasure. Read more here.

--

GENESIS OWUSU - "LEAVING THE LIGHT"

Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu has announced his sophomore album STRUGGLER and shared its driving, post-punk-infused lead single "Leaving the Light." Read about it here.

--

MUTOID MAN - "CALL OF THE VOID"

Cave In/Converge/High On Fire supergroup Mutoid Man have announced their first album in six years, Mutants, and shared lead single "Call of the Void." Read about it here and pick up our exclusive orange & green vinyl variant.

--

WORLD I HATE - "MEAT GRINDER"

Milwaukee hardcore band World I Hate are gearing up to release their debut LP Years of Lead on WAR Records, and you can read about new single "Meat Grinder" here.

--

