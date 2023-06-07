So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LADY LONDON - "POP YA SHIT"

NY/NJ rapper Lady London's hard-hitting, percussive new single for Def Jam will take you right back to the early 2000s.

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN - "QUIET EYES"

Celine Song's new A24 film Past Lives just came out in theaters in NY and LA, and it features a gorgeous new ballad that Sharon Van Etten wrote with Zachary Dawes. Sharon says, "The song is an attempt to embody the sentiment that Celine Song so gracefully portrayals in her film, Past Lives. Longing. Loss. Identity… It was an honor to be a part of this incredible production. The most beautiful story I’ve seen in a long time."

--

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS - "A DAY IN THE WATER"

Christine and the Queens' new album Paranoïa, Angels, True Love is out Friday, and ahead of its release he's shared a final advance single, "A Day in the Water." "The song is about that feeling of being deep in the water, when you feel the world cannot touch you anymore," he says. "It’s behind the glass of your own melancholia but in that deep dive of vulnerability hopefully the light arrives. The light of honesty."

--

BUSH TETRAS - "THEY LIVE IN MY HEAD"

No Wave legends Bush Tetras, that now count Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) and Cait O'Riordan (The Pogues) as members, have shared the title track from their upcoming album They Live in My Head which they say is "about people living in your head rent-free and how life is not all it seems. Not quite a ballad, with its wild fast choruses, kind of like falling off a cliff."

--

A GIANT DOG - "DIFFERENT THAN"

Texas band A Giant Dog have announced Bite, the band's new concept album that's out August 25 via Merge. Set in a "virtual utopia," the album explores the dangers of VR, gender dysphoria, and more. “Within our previous albums, the subject matter, the lyrics are all very personal, based on our experiences—self-centered, even,” singer Sabrina Ellis says. “In making this conceptual album, we had to find ourselves within, or project ourselves into, the principal characters. We developed them, got to know their minds, emotions, and motivations, and then expressed those in nine songs. The songs aren’t demonstrative as in musical theater. Instead, the songs are heated moments, internal expressions that stand on their own.” This is the first single.

--

CORNELIUS - "ALL THINGS MUST PASS"

Cornelius' new album Dream In Dream is out at the end of June and is shaping up to be his smoothest album yet. "All Things Must Pass" is sleek, stylish city pop.

--

LUNICE - "LAST TIME" (ft. ZACH ZOYA)

Montreal electronic musician and TNGHT member Lunice has shared another taste of upcoming album Open, and this one's a straight-up R&B song with help from singer Zach Zoya.

--

THE JAPANESE HOUSE - "ONE FOR SORROW, TWO FOR JONI JONES"

The Japanese House's Amber Bain wrote "One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones" with MUNA's Katie Gavin, and co-produced it with Chloe Kraemer. It's about her dog, who is named after Joni Mitchell. "This is my favorite song, and I wrote it as a piece ages ago when I was playing the piano and Chloe would record me playing the piano loads with my dog on my lap,” Amber says. “We sat on the music for ages then Katie from MUNA came down to the studio and put the rambling lyrics over music in a Joni Mitchell kind of way. I’m trying to encapsulate that feeling, a sort of ode to that feeling when Emma Thompson stands there and cries when she’s holding the CD in Love Actually. The lyrics are about the confirmation that my relationship was dead, and it’s the only song I’ve ever cried during the vocal take which has never happened

before.”

--

MARTHA SKYE MURPHY - "DOGS"

Martha Skye Murphy is back with her first new single since 2021, the eerie "Dogs." She self-produced it, and black midi collaborator Max Goulding mixed and engineered.

--

THIS IS THE KIT - "STUCK IN A ROOM"

"It's not so much about being stuck in a literal room (although I suppose it is a bit) but more about getting stuck in the imaginary restrictive rooms we create for ourselves," Kate Sables says of her single as This is the Kit. "The behavioural patterns that aren't always very helpful to us. The loops we go round and round in. The way we deal with what other people expect of us. That sort of thing." It's from their new album Careful Of Your Keepers.

--

GHOST OF VROOM - “STILL GETTING IT DONE”

Fans of Soul Coughing will find Mike Doughty is fine, funky downtown form on Ghost of Vroom's upcoming third album which was produced by Beastie Boys associate Mario Caldato Jr. The video for "Still Getting It Done" is a lot of fun too.

--

LIFEGUARD - "ALARM"

Chicago band Lifeguard are reissuing two of their EPs on one album in July via Matador, and here's video of them playing "Alarm" live at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio.

--

TEKE::TEKE - "HOPPE"

Montreal-based Japanese band TEKE::TEKE tend to draw from cinematic sources but "Hoppe" shows off their very capable rock side. New album Hagata is out this week via Kill Rock Stars.

--

BAABA MAAL - "FREAK OUT" FT. THE VERY BEST (BABA ALI REMIX)

Baaba Maal have shared this remix of "Freak Out" from their new album. “From the original version of the song, the heavy distortion on the vocals was what immediately grabbed us," say Baba Ali who did the remix. "Baaba Maal has a naturally beautiful and melodic voice, so it was really exciting to hear it with so much grit and edge. As a duo we came at this remix from two different angles: one being inspired by krautrock and the other electro-funk, with a euphoric moment of psychedelia in the middle.”

--

MORT GARSON - "MOON JOURNEY"

Mort Garson, the electronic music pioneer who gave us cult classic Plantasia, left a lot of unreleased music when he died in 2008 and it's still be discovered. Journey to the Moon rounds up compositions he recorded for the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, a National Geographic special, Blaxploitation film Black Eye and more.

--

PJ HARVEY - "I INSIDE THE OLD I DYING"

"This delicate and beautiful song eluded us until the very last day in the studio," Harvey says of the title track to her upcoming 10th album. "Over the previous five weeks we had tried so many times to capture it and failed, and/but then John reinvented the feel of the guitar pattern. As he was demonstrating it in the control room, Flood handed me a microphone and pressed record whilst I sat next to John trying to work out how to sing to it. The result somehow captures the ethereal and melancholic longing I was looking for."

--

DEEPER - "BUILD A BRIDGE"

Chicago band Deeper have announced Careful!, their third album and first for Sub Pop, which will be out September 8. "I wanted these to be interesting songs, but in a way where a two-year-old would vibe out to it," Nic Gohl says. "It’s pop music, basically."

--

HOT WATER MUSIC - "DRAWN"

Hot Water Music are back with a new ripper and you can read about it here.

--

PUP - "HOW TO LIVE WITH YOURSELF" & "SMOKE SCREEN"

PUP have shared two outtakes from last year's great THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND and you can read about them here.

--

HALF PAST TWO - "HEART OF GOLD"

Orange County ska-pop-punks Half Past Two have a new single called "Heart of Gold" that was co-written and produced by We Are The Union's Reade Wolcott. Read more about it here.

--

FIDDLEHEAD - "SULLENBOY"

Fiddlehead have announced their anticipated new album Death Means Nothing To Us and shared the great lead single "Sullenboy." Read more about it here.

--

ROMY - "LOVEHER"

The xx's Romy announced her debut solo album and shared the opening track, which you can read more about here.

--

GLASSER - "VINE"

Glasser has announced her first album in ten years and you can read about lead single "Vine" here.

--

