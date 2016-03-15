25 artists to watch in 2016 (that are playing SXSW)

by Andrew Sacher and Bill Pearis

anderson .paak Anderson .Paak at SOB's in February (more by PSquared) loading...

The music part of SXSW starts today with approximately 43,000 artists playing over the next five days. We've gone through every last one of those and have picked 25 that we're especially pumped to see this week, including some of the biggest names at the fest and some you may have never heard before. Some of them we so didn't want to miss, we booked them at our three free day parties at Cheer Up Charlies on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. But they're not all playing our shows.

Check out our list (in alphabetical order), as well as a companion Spotify playlist, below.

---

BrooklynVegan's 25 Bands We're Excited to see at SXSW playlist:

