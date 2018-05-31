25 classic NYC artists that didn’t make NME’s top NYC albums of all time

Earlier this year, BBC 6 posted a list of 12 essential NYC albums including some inarguable classics but also strangely excluding The Velvet Underground. Today, fellow UK music source NME posted "The greatest New York albums of all time," also picking 12. They did include The Velvet Underground, but also left off stuff like the Ramones, Sonic Youth, Television and Talking Heads. Here's NME's list:

1. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Fever To Tell

2. Wu-Tang Clan - Enter the 36 Chambers

3. The Strokes - Is This It

4. Sunflower Bean - Twentytwo In Blue

5. QTY - QTY

6. Richard Hell & the Voidoids - Blank Generation

7. Jay-Z - Reasonable Doubt

8. Blondie - Parallel Lines

9. The Velvet Underground - White Light/White Heat

10. Patti Smith - Horses

11. Nas - Illmatic

12. Beastie Boys - Licensed To Ill

Like BBC 6, some inarguable classics, but... kinda weird to include newer bands like Sunflower Bean and QTY and rank them higher than Blondie and Patti Smith, especially considering all the groundbreaking NYC artists that didn't make this list at all. Off the top of our heads, here's 24 NYC artists (and one various artists LP) we think would've been more deserving of a slot on this list, and there are of course many, many others too:

Ramones

Sonic Youth

The Notorious B.I.G.

Television

Public Enemy

Talking Heads

Simon & Garfunkel

Bob Dylan

A Tribe Called Quest

Mobb Deep

Le Tigre

New York Dolls

Black Star

Gorilla Biscuits

Agnostic Front

Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

Living Colour

Type O Negative

Digable Planets

Johnny Thunders & the Heartbreakers

Boogie Down Productions

The No New York LP

Anthrax

Eric B & Rakim

William Basinski

Who else?