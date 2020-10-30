26 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

Halloween week is not surprisingly a busy week in the world of heavy music, and this week brought new albums from Thou + Emma Ruth Rundle, War On Women, Mr. Bungle, and Carcass (all four of which you can read about in Notable Releases), plus Nothing, Botanist, Puscifer, Audn, Bleeding Out, and more. We also got new singles from Portrayal of Guilt, Blood From The Soul, Deftones (Purity Ring remix), Jesu, Beloved Ghouls (mem Slayer, Touche Amore, etc), ILSA, World Be Free, and more. Scroll down for this week's heavy songs...

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "IT'S ALREADY OVER" / "MASOCHISTIC OATH"

Texas hardcore/screamo/black metal/etc band Portrayal of Guilt will release their anticipated sophomore album in 2021, and you can read more about these two great new singles here.

BLOOD FROM THE SOUL - "CALCIFIED YOUTH"

Napalm Death's Shane Embury reactivated his '90s project Blood From The Soul (originally a collaboration with Sick Of It All's Lou Koller), and the new version is fronted by Converge's J Bannon and also features Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) and Jesper Liveröd (of Nasum). This is the second single from their album, and you can read more about it here.

DEFTONES - "KNIFE PRTY" (PURITY RING REMIX)

Deftones will release their White Pony remix album Black Stallion in December, and here's the first taste. Read more and view the full tracklist here.

PUPIL SLICER - "L’APPEL DU VIDE" (FT. THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS' CARSON PACE)

London metallic hardcore band Pupil Slicer have just signed to Prosthetic Records and their first single for the label is "L’appel du Vide," which features guest vocals by Carson Pace of The Callous Daoboys and production by Pedram Valiani of Frontierer/Sectioned. Read more about it here.

JESU - "ALONE"

Jesu follows this year's Never EP with his first full-length in seven years, Terminus, on 11/13. He just released the new song "Alone," a gorgeous shoegaze/dream pop/post-rock song that finds Jesu in very bright, upbeat territory.

BELOVED GHOULS (mem SLAYER, SEPULTURA, EXODUS) - "TERRORIZED" (ft. TOUCHE AMORE'S JEREMY BOLM)

Beloved Ghouls is a supergroup that (allegedly) comes together every Halloween, featuring Sepultura's Derrick Green on vocals, former Slayer (and current Misfits, Mr. Bungle, Suicidal Tendencies, etc) drummer Dave Lombardo, and recent Slayer and longtime Exodus guitarist Gary Holt. Their new song for this Halloween is "Terrorized," which features guest vocals by Touche Amore frontman Jeremy Bolm. Read more here.

156/SILENCE - "NO ANGEL"

Pittsburgh metalcore up and comers 156/Silence have dropped another track from their upcoming expanded edition of their debut album Irrational Pull, and it's another crushing, compelling song that also finds the band showing off an atmospheric side.

ILSA - "SHIBBOLETH"

DC sludge greats Ilsa have unleashed another rager off their upcoming album Preyer (due 11/20 via Relapse), and this finds them speeding up and going into full-on punk territory. The band tell Decibel that the song is an "explicit denunciation of the true forces of evil at work to undermine civil rights, labor and reproductive justice all around the world!"

WORLD BE FREE - "DOWN & BEYOND"

Hardcore supergroup World Be Free (members of Terror, Youth of Today, Judge, etc) have shared another track off their anticipated new EP One Time For Unity, and as you'd expect from this band, it's a classic-sounding, '80s/'90s-style ripper that still feels fresh today.

SEX WITH A TERRORIST - DEMO

Sex With A Terrorist is the new collaborative project from Patrick Kindlon (Self Defense Family, Drug Church) and Ian Shelton (Regional Justice Center, Militarie Gun), and their debut demo features four songs of raw, classic-style hardcore (the instruments were recorded on an iPhone). It's some of the most straight-up hardcore we've heard from Patrick in a while, and it's always great to hear him do this kind of thing.

BOUNDARIES - "I'D RATHER NOT SAY"

Connecticut metalcore up and comers Boundaries have unleashed another track off their upcoming debut LP Your Receding Warmth, which was produced by Randy LeBeouf (who helmed the great Chamber album that came out last week) and which comes out 11/13 via Unbeaten Records. Like that Chamber record, "I'd Rather Not Say" captures the feel of early 2000s metalcore but eschews the more outdated elements and sounds fresh today.

THOU - "WHEELS OF CONFUSION" (BLACK SABBATH COVER)

Thou's cover from Magnetic Eye Records' Vol. 4 tribute album has arrived, and you can read more about it here.

JESUS PIECE - "PUNISH" (KILBOURNE REMIX)

Kilbourne is a rising, hardcore-obsessed DJ/producer, and she has put her twist on Jesus Piece's 2018 crusher "Punish," turning it into a chaotic dose of industrial hardcore.

SI DIOS QUIERE - A HELL LIKE NO OTHER

Chicago hardcore newcomers Si Dios Quiere dropped three new tracks on the New Morality Zine label, and if you like heavy-as-bricks, '90s-style hardcore with new perspective, you should not sleep on this.

TERROR - "BETWEEN THE LINES" (CONVICTION COVER) / "A MINUTE TO PRAY" (ZERO TOLERANCE COVER)

LA hardcore lifers Terror have released covers of Conviction and Zero Tolerance "to pay the ultimate respect to two of the all time greats that shaped our youth." They're raw, faithful takes and they came out pretty great.

GONE IS GONE - "BREAKS"

Alt-rock supergroup Gone Is Gone -- Mastodon bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive In drummer Tony Hajjar, and guitarist Mike Zarin -- continue to drop new singles with the industrial rock-tinged "Breaks."

SODOM - "INDOCTRINATION"

German thrash legends Sodom have released another song off their upcoming album Genesis XIX, and like the previous single, they sound genuinely ferocious on this.

ROB ZOMBIE - "THE TRIUMPH OF KING FREAK (A CRYPT OF PRESERVATION AND SUPERSTITION)"

Just in time for Halloween, Rob Zombie has announced his first album in nearly five years, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (due March 12 via Nuclear Blast) and released the Headbangers Ball-worthy lead single.

RECORD SETTER - "A PORTRAYAL," "AN EXPLANATION" & "FUTURE TENSE"

Denton, Texas' Record Setter combine melodic Midwest emo with raw, harsh screamo on these three very promising songs, which are off their new album I Owe You Nothing. It comes out November 6 via Topshelf, but in their new Band to Watch feature on Stereogum, the band tell Ian Cohen that they're giving the album a unique livestreamed release party on Halloween night.

HERE LIES MAN - "I TOLD YOU (YOU SHALL DIE)"

Heavy psych/Afrobeat band Here Lies Man have announced a new album, and you can read more about this lead single here.

VANGUARD - "DEFEATIST"

Texas vegan hardcore band Vanguard are back with another new skull-crusher on New Age Records. They say, "Let it act as a message to people who leave veganism behind, not because they are not economically privileged, or because they are one of the tiny percent of folks who medically can’t swing it, but because they’re selfish, indifferent, cosplaying clout chasers."

OUTKAST - "B.O.B. (BOMBS OVER BAGHDAD" (ZACK DE LA ROCHA REMIX)

This Friday (10/30), OutKast will release an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of their classic 2000 album Stankonia on streaming services and as Vinyl Me, Please's record of the month. It's got a few bonus tracks, and perhaps the most anticipated one is the remix of "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" by Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha, which was originally released only to radio and never available commercially. Read more here.

DESCENDENTS - "HINDSIGHT 2020" & "ON YOU"

Following Milo Aukerman's solo ukulele versions of these same songs, Descendents have released two new political songs, just ahead of Election Day. Read more here.

BRAHM - WITHOUT HONOR AND HUMANITY

San Jose's BRAHM just dropped their debut four-song EP on Zegema Beach, and it's a very promising debut that delivers a harsh, intense, and sometimes chaotic brand of screamo.

POSTHUMA - "GLORIA BEATTY"

Madison, Wisconsin's Posthuma dropped a new three-song EP which was self-produced and mixed/mastered by Shin Guard's Owen Traynor. Opening track "Gloria Beatty" has a video, and it's a pretty killer dose of metallic yet melodic screamo.

SOFT KILL - "FATIGUE" (BLITZ COVER, ft. JERRY A of POISON IDEA)

Soft Kill are releasing a 7" with two Blitz covers, including this one featuring the legendary Jerry A of Poison Idea. Read more here.

