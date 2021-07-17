25 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week brought a slew of new metal and hardcore songs, from Iron Maiden, DARE, Section H8, King Woman, Churchburn, Underoath, Time and Pressure, Foreign Pain, and more. Read on for all the heavy tracks we posted, and visit Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases for more of this week's new albums. And because I'm constantly playing catch-up, a few slightly-less-new tracks, EPs, and albums can be found at the end of this list too.

IRON MAIDEN - "THE WRITING ON THE WALL"

Iron Maiden have released their first new song in six years, "The Writing On The Wall." It's a bluesy hard rock epic and you can read more about it here.

--

DARE - "HARD TO COPE" (ft. TERROR'S SCOTT VOGEL)

Fullerton, CA hardcore band DARE have shared "Hard To Cope," the second single off their anticipated debut LP Against All Odds. It features Terror's Scott Vogel, and you can read more about it here.

Pick up the album on limited transparent yellow vinyl.

--

SECTION H8 - "TRACK & FIELD"

Fast-rising LA hardcore band Section H8 shared another new track off their debut LP, Welcome To The Nightmare, due out 7/30 via Flatspot Records. Frontman Mexi says "Track & Field" is "about staying one step ahead of the law. The thoughts that race through your head, the paranoia, all the 'what if’s'..... the pros and cons of someone who chooses to live a life of crime."

--

KING WOMAN - "BOGHZ"

Here's the third and final single off King Woman's upcoming album Celestial Blues, due 7/30 via Relapse (pre-order our limited silver vinyl variant), and this one starts out in dark, ethereal dream pop territory before exploding into a heavy, sludgy climax.

--

CHURCHBURN - "SCARRED"

Blackened sludgesters Churchburn will release new album Genocidal Rite on November 5 via Translation Loss, and you can listen to the venomous lead single "Scarred" now.

--

UNDEROATH - "DAMN EXCUSES"

Underoath are back with a very heavy new song, their first in over three years, and you can read more about it here.

--

TIMES OF GRACE (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) - "MEND YOU" (VIDEO)

Killswitch Engage offshoot Times of Grace's first album in 10 years Songs of Loss and Separation is out now, and along with the release comes a video for the melodic, alt-rock-tinged "Mend You."

Pick up the album on limited white vinyl with a signed print.

--

TURNSTILE - "ALIEN LOVE CALL" (ft. BLOOD ORANGE)

TURNSTILE have announced their highly anticipated new album GLOW ON (pre-order on black vinyl), and along with the announcement comes this new song featuring Blood Orange. Read more about it here.

--

TIME AND PRESSURE - "THESEUS"

St. Louis hardcore band Time and Pressure have shared the second single off their upcoming debut LP Halfway Down, which drops 7/30 via Safe Inside Records. It's a ripper, with just the right amount of melody and a ton of passion in Drew Maxey's vocals.

--

JUDAS KNIFE - "WARM HANDS, COLD HEART"

Judas Knife, the duo of Sid Jagger aka Joseph Grillo (of Garrison, Gay For Johnny Depp, God Fires Man, and more) on vocals, guitars, bass, and keys and Drew Thomas (Youth of Today, Into Another, Bold, and more) on drums, have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album Death Is The Thing With Feathers (due 9/24 via Translation Loss). Previous single "Lumbering Giant" sounded straight out of '90s post-hardcore, but this one sounds closer to shoegaze/Britpop, and Judas Knife do it well. Listen at Decibel.

--

FOREIGN PAIN - "...ON FAILURE"

LA metallic hardcore band Foreign Pain will release their debut full-length, Death of Divinity, on September 3 via Good Fight Music. The band cites Turmoil, Converge, Eighteen Visions, and Every Time I Die as influences, and if you like those bands, you'll probably like this bone-crushing new single too.

--

ZERO TRUST (mem COHEED & CAMBRIA, BULLDOZE, etc) - "PORTRAITS"

Zero Trust, a new supergroup with members of Coheed and Cambria, Bulldoze, Full Scale Riot, Agents of Man, Skarhead, and more, have shared this new single via Equal Vision, and it'll take you right back to mid '90s alt-metal.

--

LANTLÔS - "IDONTKNOW"

Lantlôs' upcoming album Wildhund comes with a companion album called Glitchking, and you can read more about the glitchy, electronic "IDONTKNOW" from Glitchking here.

--

SEPULTURA - "APES OF GOD" (ft. DEATH ANGEL'S ROB CAVESTANY)

During the pandemic, Sepultura did a SepulQuarta video series where they collaborated on new versions of their songs with guest musicians, and they've now compiled those collaborations to be released as an album on August 13 via Nuclear Blast. It includes this one with Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany.

--

CHAT PILE - "ROOTS BLOODY ROOTS" (SEPULTURA COVER)

The Flenser is releasing a nu metal and adjacent tribute album with Wreck and Reference covering Deftones, Vile Creature covering Kittie, drowse covering Slipknot, and more, and the first taste is Chat Pile's post-hardcore-tinged cover of Sepultura's "Roots Bloody Roots."

--

FLESHDRIVER - "SOUL TAX" & "EXTINCTION MANTRA"

The worlds of hardcore and death metal continue to merge, and Tallahassee's Fleshdriver toe the line expertly (and brutally) on this new two-song single for K.O.T.P. Records.

--

INSOMNIUM - "THE ANTAGONIST"

After dropping some new singles, Finnish metal band Insomnium have announced a new EP, Argent Moon, due September 17. It features recent singles "The Conjurer" and "The Reticent," as well as the just-released "The Antagonist," a creepy, howling dose of gothic metal.

--

PRAY U PREY - "LIVING LIBRARY"

UK band Pray U Prey features members of Suicide Watch, Prophecy Of Doom, Alehammer, and more, and they're gearing up to release their sophomore album The Omega Kill on August 6 via Selfmadegod Records. "Living Library" finds the exact middle ground between crust punk and death metal, and it's a ripper.

--

--

MAYA OVER EYES - DESPIERTA EP

San Jose's Maya Over Eyes (or simply Maya) have released their new EP Despierta, and it's a bludgeoning offering of metallic hardcore. The riffage is pure brutality, and Paco's bark is ferocious.

--

SLUG - SUMMER SONGS 2021 EP

Cleveland's Slug make raw hardcore that recalls the genre's origins as an offshoot of fast, snotty punk. They just dropped this new EP on Delayed Gratification Records, featuring two new rippers ("Introspection" and "Estrangement") and a cover of Righteous Jams' "Green Eyes."

--

CHOICES MADE - REASON FOR CONFLICT

Toronto's Choices Made make ripping, classic-style hardcore but they don't shy away from melody. Vocalist Josh cites Kid Dynamite and The Bronx as influences, and you can very much hear that coming through on this killer new EP.

--

LOWER AUTOMATION - LOWER AUTOMATION

Illinois' Lower Automation clearly take a lot of influence from At The Drive in, but it's been a minute since I've heard a new band channel that sound like this band does on their frantic new LP (out now on Zegema Beach).

--

ENFORCER - "KISS OF DEATH"

Sweden's Enforcer are obviously indebted to '80s glam/hair metal, but if you're gonna copy that stuff, you may as well go all out like this band does.

--

WANDERER - LIBERATION FROM A BRUTALIST EXISTENCE

Grindy mathcore chaos meets death metal vocals? Yes please.

--

FINAL GASP - HAUNTING WHISPER EP

Hardcore label Triple B Records has been branching out a bit lately, and their latest release is this EP from Final Gasp, whose members play in other hardcore bands (Antagonize and Wound Man), but who sound like '80s Danzig.

--

--

