25 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the debut solo album by Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall and a new-but-actually-old Descendents album, both of which you can read abiout in Notable Releases, and you can also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases for new albums from Mordred, Archangel A.D., and more. We also got new singles from Duma, KK's Priest, BTBAM, Melvins, Quicksand, MONO, MØL, Heiress, Our Place of Worship Is Silence, and more, and you can head below for those and more...

CHIVÀLA - EP II

Having released an awesome spit with Reste on Zegema Beach last year, Italian screamo band Chivàla have now put out their own new four-song EP, EP II. It's European-style screamo, chaotic at times and anthemic at others, and it's seriously great stuff.

DUMA - "MAMBO YA GIZANI"

Kenyan duo Duma's self-titled album was one of 2020's weirdest gems, an abrasive fusion of noise, experimental electronics, black metal, and much more. This new single, released for the Adult Swim singles series, is just as uncompromising.

KK'S PRIEST - "BROTHERS OF THE ROAD"

KK's Priest -- the new Judas Priest offshoot led by founding guitarist KK Downing, fronted by '90s/early 2000s Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, and also featuring late '70s Priest drummer Les Binks -- have shared the third taste of their upcoming debut album and you can read more about it here.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME - "REVOLUTION IN LIMBO"

If you're gonna present your new album as a sequel to one of your most classic LPs, you better bring back some of your classic sound, and so far BTBAM have done exactly that with the singles for Colors II. This is their second, and it's an intense prog-metal onslaught in the way their much-loved 2000s material was.

MELVINS - "NIGHT GOAT" (ACOUSTIC)

“I knew I wanted to do something ridiculously big,” says Buzz Osborne of Five Legged Dog, the Melvins' first foray into the world of acoustic albums which they recorded during the pandemic. ”36 songs reimagined by us acoustically is certainly ridiculous but it works."

QUICKSAND - "BRUSHED"

Quicksand go in a breezy, Britpoppy direction on the third single off Distant Populations, which you can read more about here.

COHEED & CAMBRIA - "SHOULDERS"

Coheed & Cambria are gearing up for their tenth album, and though title and release date are TBA, they did just share a new single. Read more about it here.

THRICE - "SCAVENGERS"

Thrice have announced their 11th album, Horizons / East, and released this new song from it. Read more about it here.

MONO - "RIPTIDE"

Japanese post-rock greats MONO have announced their 11th album, Pilgrimage of the Soul, and you can read more about the intense lead single "Riptide" here.

ZEAL & ARDOR - "ERASE"

Zeal & Ardor's new song starts out quiet and calming before exploding into caustic metal. "'Erase' aims to confuse you in the most pleasant way possible," frontman Manuel Gagneux says.

MØL - "PHOTOPHOBIC"

Danish black metallers MØL are releasing new album Diorama on November 15 via Nuclear Blast, and it'll include "Photophobic," which injects super heavy black metal with just a hint of bright melody.

SCHOOL DRUGS - VISITATION EP

NJ's School Drugs have followed their 2019 debut LP Modern Medicine with this new three-song EP on Indecision Records, and it hearkens back to the raw, grimy sounds of early '80s hardcore in a way that goes beyond retro.

HEIRESS - "ALL ENDS"

Seattle post-hardcore/sludge band Heiress (featuring current and former members of Himsa, Undertow, Blightmaker, and more) will release their first album in five years, Distant Fires, on October 1 via Satanik Royalty Records, and the towering, heavy-as-hell lead single "All Ends" is out now.

FREEWILL - "PAST TENSE"

Orange County melodic hardcore vets Freewill briefly existed in the late '80s, reunited in 2016, and now have a new album on the way. You can read more about new single "Past Tense" here.

OUR PLACE OF WORSHIP IS SILENCE - "COVENANT OF THE FALLEN"

LA death metal duo Our Place of Worship Is Silence have shared a new track off upcoming album Disavowed, and Left Hopeless, which Invisible Oranges contributor Vince Bellino called "a twisting and dissonant amalgam of black and death metal that accompanies the band’s philosophical musings." Read more and listen to the song here.

GRAND COLLAPSE - "WITHOUT LET OR HINDRANCE"

UK punks Grand Collapse have shared another single off their upcoming LP Empty Plints, and this one's way more thrashy and hardcore-tinged than the melodic "Panic Room." It's a rager.

IF I DIE TODAY - "PLACES"

Italian post-hardcore band If I Die Today have a new album on the way called The Abyss In Silence, and its first single "Places" is very promising stuff. It finds the band delivering harsh screams over quiet, minimal post-rock, only exploding into something heavier by the very end.

MERIDIANE - "DEERSTALKING"

Meridiane is a new a project of Vaura's Josh Strachan that also features Pieter Nooten of Clan of Xymox and His Name is Alive's Warren Defever. Their debut LP To Walk Behind The Sun arrives later this year on Primal Architecture, and you can read more about new single "Deerstalking" at Invisible Oranges.

SUPINE - "NO ALTAR FOR THE COMPANY MAN"

Philly screamo band Supine will release their debut LP No Altar For The Company Man on September 17 via No Funeral/I.Corrupt, and it'll feature last year's "Inherited Wealth" as well as the just-released title track. It's a harsh, impassioned song that owes as much to classic screamo as it does to modern melodic hardcore.

CIRCUS - PROMO TAPE 2021

Ohio hardcore label Delayed Gratification Records is always dropping cool shit, and this new two-song promo from a new-ish band called Circus is no exception. Grimy, no-frills punk at breakneck speed.

BECOME ONE - "FALSE OPERATIVE"

Long Island hardcore band Become One were initially around in the late '90s and early 2000s, but they returned in recent years (with ex-Crime In Stereo bassist Mike Musilli replacing the late Matt Wargas), and they're now set to release a new EP called Subsidence on August 6 via New Morality Zine (which comes with four demos from the early days as bonus tracks). The first single is the chugging metallic hardcore of "False Operative."

THOTCRIME - "DEFY THE FALSE BIRTHRIGHT"

Illinois' self-proclaimed cyberpop hypergrind band Thotcrime have a spit album with Headgore called At War With My Own Body on the way, and they've shared this song from it. It contrasts bone-crushing metalcore with lo-fi synthpop to great effect.

AMYGDALA - "A KIND OF DEATH IN LIFE"

Heavy/screamy bands Amygdala and Listless are releasing a split album in September via Get Better Records/Quiet Year Records/Lengua Enfurecida Discos, and you can read more about Amygdala's just-released song from it here.

NO LONGER AT EASE - NO LONGER AT EASE

No Longer At Ease is a new melodic hardcore band from North Carolina with members of Substance and Fading Signal, and they tell No Echo their influences include bands like Have Heart, Bane, Verse, Turning Point, and Outspoken. You can hear that coming through in their self-titled debut EP, which is crisp, hard-hitting, and inspired, and which knows how to sound accessible without softening the attack.

MAKRUH - MAKRUH

Malaysian emoviolence band Makruh dropped their self-titled debut LP earlier this year, and now it's been given a North American release by Tomb Tree Tapes, who calls it "arguably one of the best emo-violence albums to come out in 2021." It's harsh, caustic, and totally intense.

