25 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, the big new album is the new Immolation, which you can read about over at Invisible Oranges, along with a bunch of other new metal releases from this week. I also highly recommend the new EPs from Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands and Massachusetts melodic hardcore band Ghost Fame, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases. On top of all that, we got new singles from Undeath, Vein.fm, Inclination, Hath, Sunrot, Candescent A.D., HEALTH & Lamb of God, Deaf Club, Cavernlight, Bodysnatcher, and more. Head below to read up on all the metal and hardcore we postedd this week...

UNDEATH - "HEAD SPLATTERED IN SEVEN WAYS"

NY death metal upstarts Undeath have shared the second single off their anticipated sophomore album It's Time... To Rise From The Grave, and you can read more about it here. Pre-order the album on cornflower blue vinyl.

VEIN.FM - "WAVERY"

Vein.fm's anticipated sophomore album This World Is Going To Ruin You arrives 3/4 via Closed Casket Activities/Nuclear Blast (splatter vinyl pre-order), and after showing off their hardcore/metalcore side on the first two singles, "Wavery" finds them diving into their Deftonesy side and churning out shoegazy alt-metal.

INCLINATION - "THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS" & "A DECISION"

Louisville hardcore band Inclination (whose guitarist Isaac Hale is also in Knocked Loose) have put out two new singles on Pure Noise, and "A Decision" features One Step Closer's Ryan Savitski and Magnitude's Russell Bussey. Read more here.

HATH - "NAME THEM YET BUILD NO MONUMENT"

NJ blackened death metallers Hath are releasing their sophomore album All That Was Promised on 3/4 via Willowtip, and you can read more about new single "Name Them Yet Build No Monument" here.

SUNROT - "21%"

NJ sludge band Sunrot have signed to Prosthetic and they're working on a new album for the label, but first here's a new single, "21%." Read more about it here.

CANDESCENT A.D. - "WYNASH GARDEN"

UK band Candescent A.D. have announced a new EP, Dissociation In Three Fractions, due April 1 via Church Road. First single "Wynash Garden" kind of falls under the metalcore umbrella, but there's a lot of other cool stuff going on too and it's definitely not tied down to any specific genre.

HEALTH & LAMB OF GOD - "COLD BLOOD"

HEALTH have announced a new collabs album (pre-order on limited translucent red with opaque gold marble vinyl) and shared this new song with Lamb of God from it. Read more here.

DEAF CLUB - "IF YOU EAT A RAT, IT MIGHT TASTE GOOD"

Having just released their debut LP Productive Disruption last month, the Justin Pearson-fronted chaotic hardcore supergroup Deaf Club have already announced a new EP, Bad Songs Forever, due May 6 via Pearson's Three One G label. Lead single "If You Eat A Rat, It Might Taste Good" is yet another rager from a band who just can't seem to stop making 'em.

DOWNSET - "BREED THE KILLER"

LA rap/hardcore vets Downset are reissuing their "Anger/Ritual" and "About Ta Blast" 7"s on Nuclear Blast, and along with the announcement comes a video for the bonus track "Breed the Killer." If you're unfamiliar with Downset but you're excited about the Rage Against the Machine reunion or into the new Turnstile album, you might wanna change that.

CAVERNLIGHT - "AS I CAST RUIN UPON THE LENS THAT REVEALS MY EVERY FLAW"

Five years removed from their debut LP, Wisconsin sludge/doom band Cavernlight have announced their sophomore album, As I Cast Ruin Upon The Lens That Reveals My Every Flaw, due May 13 via Translation Loss. The first single is the extremely heavy 5+ minute title track, which you can hear at Decibel.

THE SUN'S JOURNEY THROUGH THE NIGHT - "THE BLACK PYRAMID"

UK one-man black metal project The Sun’s Journey Through The Night has released a new nearly-eight-minute single via Church Road, and it nails a balance between harsh/raw and atmospheric/melodic.

RULE THEM ALL - "UNEASY FAITH"

Rule Them All have shared a song from their upcoming split with Long Island/New York hardcore vets Kill Your Idols. Read more about it here and pick up the 7" on limited ultra clear vinyl here.

BODYSNATCHER - "E.D.A."

Deathcore is in the midst of a comeback, which makes it a great time to get a killer new song from Bodysnatcher, which you can read more about here.

SADISTIC RITUAL - "END OF ALL ROADS"

Atlanta's Sadistic Ritual are releasing their sophomore album The Enigma, Boundless on May 20 via Prosthetic, and lead single "End of All Roads" is a melting pot of thrash, black metal, and psych-punk.

SAUDADE - "CHILL OF DEATH" (ft. A.A. WILLIAMS & LEE "SCRATCH" PERRY)

Saudade, the heavy music collective led by Chuck Doom (Team Sleep) and Gil Sharone (The Dillinger Escape Plan), have put out a new single, and this one features dark singer/songwriter A.A. Williams and the late reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry. It's a haunting, soaring, metal-adjacent goth rock song and it's very cool stuff.

ANIMALS AS LEADERS - "GORDIAN NAUGHT"

Instrumental prog metallers Animals As Leaders are releasing their new album Parrhesia on March 25 via Sumerian, and here's the tech-y new single.

MØTIVATIØN - "CØNTRØL" (ft. PAUL DELANEY of BLACK ANVIL & THEO KØGAN of LUNACHICKS)

MØTIVATIØN, the new heavy music collective led by the musician named Ø, has shared another track off their upcoming debut album The Infinite 8 Steps To Power / Money / More, and it's a weird, trippy, metal/punk song that features members of Black Anvil and Lunachicks.

TRACE AMOUNT - "ANXIOUS AWAKENINGS"

Trace Amount, the industrial project of Brandon Gallagher (Coarse, Funeral Fires, Old Wounds), has just announced his debut album, Anti Body Language, due April 15 via former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato and visual artist Jesse Draxler's label Federal Prisoner. Along with the announcement comes "Anxious Awakenings," a harsh, abrasive song but also some of Trace Amount's most accessible stuff yet.

WOUNDED TOUCH - "TRANSLATING THREATS IN MORSE CODE"

Michigan metalcore band Wounded Touch's debut full-length, AMERICANXIETY, comes out 3/4 via Smartpunk Records, and here's another absolute rager from it.

RAPID FIRE - S/T EP

North Carolina hardcore band Rapid Fire just unleashed their debut EP on Safe Inside Records (FAIM, Chemical Fix, Time and Pressure, etc), and it's got four tracks of badass, no-frills hardcore punk that any fan of this genre should hear.

BODY FARM - "OHIOAN SOLIDARITY" & "DEATH ON TWO WHEELS"

Ohio hardcore band Body Farm are releasing their new EP Living Hell on March 10 via Blind Rage Records, Dead Tank Records, and So This Is Progress Records, and you can hear two pissed-off, breakneck-speed rippers from it now.

GILDED AGE - THE MORAL HIGH GROUND IS A DESERT ISLAND EP

One of 2021's most interesting screamo releases was Gilded Age's Voices, which featured several woman-identifying, non-binary, and BIPOC guest vocalists to write and sing incisive protest songs about sexism and sexual assault. Now, the Portland, OR band have put out a new four-song EP with their own vocals, and it's another offering of powerful, unique screamo.

SADNESS - "REDROOM AUTUMN TENSIONS" / UNREQVITED - "PERPETUAL GREEN OF THE WILLOW GROVES"

Last year, atmospheric black metal act Sadness put out a 20-minute song on a split with To Be Gentle, and now they've put out another 20-minutes song on a split with likeminded act Unreqvited, whose equally epic contribution clocks in at over 21 minutes.

LUSTMORD & IHSHAN - "DARK AWAKENING"

Lustmord has shared the Ihsahn rework from The Others, which features reworks of Lustmord songs by a ton of cool artists. Read more about it here.

FOO FIGHTERS - "MARCH OF THE INSANE"

This is a song from Foo Fighters' upcoming musical horror comedy Studio 666. It's technically credited to Dream Widow ("From their never released self-titled album") and is full-on thrash. The movie's out February 25.

