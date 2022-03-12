25 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in metal, hardcore, and stuff adjacent to that, we got new albums from Ghost, Messa, Jesus Wept, Konvent, and more, and you can read about those and others over at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, and I recommend the new LP from hardcore supergroup Warfare too. We also got new singles from Absent In Body, Misery Index, Helms Alee, Devil Master, Come to Grief, End Game, Amenra, The Troops of Doom, Cosmic Putrefaction, and more. Read on for those and other heavy tracks we posted this week...

ABSENT IN BDOY (NEUROSIS, AMENRA, SEPULTURA) - "RISE FROM RUINS"

Post-metal supergroup Absent In Body (Neurosis' Scott Kelly, Amenra's Colin H. Van Eeckhout & Mathieu Vandekerckhove, and original Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera) have shared the third single off their upcoming debut album Plague God, due 3/25 via Relapse. This one starts out eerie and tribal-y before turning into bone-crushing sludge metal, and it's another great taste. Get the album on limited-to-500 splatter vinyl.

MISERY INDEX - "THE EATERS AND THE EATEN"

Baltimore deathgrind vets Misery Index will release their new album Complete Control on May 13 via Century Media, and lead single "The Eaters and the Eaten" is as crisp and precise as it is totally brutal.

HELMS ALEE - "SEE SIGHTS SMELL SMELLS"

Seattle psychedelic sludge trio Helms Alee have announced a new album, and you can read more about this lead single here.

DEVIL MASTER - "ACID BLACK MASS"

Philly blackened punks Devil Master (who now have Power Trip's Chris Ulsh on drums) have announced a new album, and you can read more about lead single "Acid Black Mass" here.

COME TO GRIEF - "LIFE'S CURSE" (ft. J BANNON)

Come To Grief started as a way for members of Boston sludge legends Grief to tour their old material, but now they're releasing their first new album, When The World Dies, on 5/20 via Translation Loss. It was produced by Converge's Kurt Ballou, and it features backing vocals on two tracks by Converge frontman J Bannon, including lead single "Life's Curse." Read more here.

END GAME - "DEVIL IN DISGUISE" (ft. SCOWL's KAT MOSS)

Canadian hardcore band End Game have released a new single, and it's a metallic yet melodic rager that features a guest verse from Scowl's Kat Moss. No word yet if this means a new release is on the way, but let's hope.

AMENRA - "KATHLEEN" (TOWNES VAN ZANDT COVER)

Neurot Recordings and My Proud Mountain are releasing the third volume of their Songs Of Townes Van Zandt tribute album series on April 22, and this one features covers of TVZ's music by Marissa Nadler, Cave In, and Amenra, who contribute three covers each. Read more about Amenra's new "Kathleen" cover here.

THE TROOPS OF DOOM - "ALTAR OF DELUSION"

The Troops of Doom, the new proto-death-metal-style band from early Sepultura guitarist Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz, have announced their first full-length album, Antichrist Reborn, due April 15 via Alma Mater Records/Blood Blast. The title track is out now, and like the band's first two EPs, this song sounds like a trip back to the sounds of early Sepultura and their influences.

COSMIC PUTREFACTION - "AMNIOTIC BEWILDERMENT"

Italian one-person death metal act Cosmic Putrefaction has announced a new album, Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones, due May 6 via Profound Lore, and here's the gnarly first single.

HELPLESS - "SIMULACRUM"

Helpless have shared another single off their upcoming album Caged In Gold (due 3/25 via Church Road), and it's another very promising taste. Like the previous singles, it's a hard-to-pin-down collage of metal and hardcore subgenres, and it rips.

EGREGORE - "HOWLING PREMONITION"

Mysterious, Utah-based blackened death metal act Egregore has signed to 20 Buck Spin and will release The Word of His Law on April 15 via the label. Here's the first single.

CORPSESSED - "DEATH-STENCH EFFLUVIUM"

Finnish death metallers Corpsessed have announced a new album, Succumb to Rot, due April 22 via Dark Descent. The first single is the truly nasty "Death-Stench Effluvium."

BRAHM - I TRY TO RAGE AGAINST IT EP

Bay Area screamo/emoviolence band Brahm (members of No Right, Fentanyl, Outlier and The Mountain Chimes) have put out a new EP on Zegema Beach, and it's got three under-two-minutes of raw, harsh fury with just a touch of an underlying melodic side.

ANATOMIA - "BOUND TO DEATH" / UNDERGANG - "HELT TIL ROTTERNE"

Death metal bands Anatomia and Undergang released a split back in 2017, and now they're doing another one, due April 15 via Dark Descent/Me Saco Un Ojo Records. One song from each band is out now, and both sound as disgusting as you'd hope.

DEATHWHITE - "EARTHTOMB"

Deathwhite have announced a new album, Grey Everlasting, due June 10 via Season of Mist, and first single "Earthtomb" starts out with blasty black metal before turning into soaring, clean, gothic metal.

BASTIONS - "A BROKEN CROWN"

UK band Bastions just released this new single on Church Road, and it's a genre-blurring rager that exists somewhere between post-hardcore, metal, and alternative rock.

RAMMSTEIN - "ZEIT"

Rammstein only operate in one mode: bombast. The title track to their new album Zeit is no exception, and the video (somewhat NSFW) doesn't disappoint either.

DEAF CLUB - "BROKEN FACE" (PIXIES COVER)

"Broken Face" is already one of the most fired-up Pixies songs, but Deaf Club's new post-hardcore-infused cover ups the fire even more. It rips.

KONTUSION - "UNRELENTING PAIN"

Kontusion -- the new death metal project of guitarist/vocalist Mark Bronzino (Mammoth Grinder, Iron Reagan, Ghostemane) and drummer Chris Moore (Repulsion, Coke Bust, The Rememberables) -- have shared another track off their upcoming self-titled EP and it taps right into the raw, gnarly sounds of '80s death metal.

TRACE AMOUNT - "TONE AND TENOR" (ft. KANGA)

As mentioned, industrial artist Trace Amount's debut album Anti Body Language comes out 4/15 via Federal Prisoner, and here's second single "Tone and Tenor," which balances out Trace Amount's dark, desolate sound with soaring guest vocals from KANGA.

HO99O9 - "BITE MY FACE" (ft. COREY TAYLOR, prod. TRAVIS BARKER)

Punk/rap duo Ho99o9 released their new Travis Barker-produced album Skin today read our review), and along with the release comes a video for its collaboration with Slipknot's Corey Taylor. It basically sounds like the middle ground between Ho99o9 and classic Slipknot, which is a very cool thing. Pick one up on limited-to-200 violet vinyl.

BE WELL - "TREADLESS"

Be Well -- the new band fronted by former Battery frontman and veteran punk producer Brian McTernan, alongside members of Darkest Hour, Fairweather, and Bane/Converge -- have announced a new six-song release for Revelation, and you can read more about the killer lead single here. Get the album on limited splatter vinyl here.

ALEXISONFIRE - "SWEET DREAMS OF OTHERNESS"

Canadian post-hardcore vets Alexisonfire have announced their first album in 13 years, and here's the sludgy lead single. Read more about it here.

CHELSEA WOLFE - "OUI OUI MARIE"

Chelsea Wolfe is soundtracking A24's new Kid Cudi-starring slasher flick X, and the first single is her cover of Arthur Fields' 1918 song “Oui Oui Marie." Read more about it here.

TO BE GENTLE - WOUNDED

To Be Gentle, the Oregon screamo project of Eve Beeker, has released new album Wounded. "Mental illness and learning from it, as well as convoluted trauma, are the overarching themes on this new record," Eve writes. The passion in Eve's screams is entirely tangible, and it's a musical triumph that taps into '90s/2000s-style screamo and also finds room for death metall-y growls, mathcore riffs, and more.

