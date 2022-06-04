25 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got a new album from GWAR, who you can read an interview with over at Invisible Oranges (and get our exclusive white vinyl variant of the album), plus Temple of Void, Origin, Druids, Artificial Brain, and more. We also got new singles from Foreseen, Hulder, The Callous Daoboys, Counterparts, Birds In Row, Castrator, Ether Coven, ASG, Ithaca, Thoughtcrimes, I AM, and more, and you can read on for those and more heaviness below...

COLLAPSED SKULL (FULL OF HELL) - ETERNITY MAZE

Collapsed Skull is a new grindcore trio featuring Full of Hell members Dylan Walker and Brandon Brown, plus Jordan Skipper (who did guest vocals on Full of Hell's 2011 debut LP Roots Of Earth Are Consuming My Home), and their debut record Eternity Maze was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Power Trip collaborator Arthur Rizk. It's out now on Closed Casket Activities, and it's 11 songs in 11 and a half minutes of all out fury.

--

FORESEEN - "OPPRESSION FETISH"

Finnish crossover thrashers have just dropped their first new song in three years, "Oppression Fetish," and it's a whiplash-inducing rager that breathes new life into thrash without fucking with the tried-and-true formula.

--

HULDER - "SYLVAN AWAKENING"

Belgian/American one-woman black metal act Hulder has announced a new mini-LP, and you can read more about lead single "Sylvan Awakening" here.

--

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS - "WHAT IS DELICIOUS? WHO SWARMS?"

Atlanta metalcore/mathcore maniacs The Callous Daoboys have announced their new album Celebrity Therapist, and you can read more about the totally nuts new single "What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?" here.

--

COUNTERPARTS - "UNWAVERING VOW"

Canadian melodic/metallic hardcore band Counterparts have announced their seventh album, A Eulogy For Those Still Here, and you can read more about lead single "Unwavering Vow" here. Pick up our exclusive blood red vinyl variant here.

--

BIRDS IN ROW - "WATER WINGS"

French post-hardcore band Birds In Row have just signed to Cult of Luna's recently-launched Red Creek Recordings, and they'll release a followup to 2018's great We Already Lost the World on the label this fall. Title and exact release date TBA, but they did just release their first new single in four years, "Water Wings," which you can read more about here.

--

CASTRATOR - "DAWA OF YOUSAFZAI"

New York death metal band Castrator's long-awaited debut album Defiled in Oblivion comes out in July via Dark Descent, and this new single is an ode to feminist activist Defiled in Oblivion. Read more about it here and pre-order our exclusive vinyl variant here.

--

ETHER COVEN - "PSALM OF CANCER" (ft. DWID HELLION of INTEGRITY, ANTHONY CRUPI of PAIN RITUAL)

Ether Coven (members of Remembering Never) have announced a new album, The Relationship Between the Hammer and the Nail, due August 5 via Good Fight Music. The first single is a metalcore banger featuring Integrity's Dwid Hellion and Pain Ritual's Anthony Crupi that vocalist/guitarist Peter Kowalsky wrote about his ongoing cancer battle. "This song is about my days and nights going through chemotherapy and the moments that the doctors don’t warn you about. They tell you about the nausea and the bleeding, stomach issues, neuropathy, and the lethargy. They somehow leave out the parts that surround depression and suicidal thoughts."

--

ASG - "PYRAMID WHEELS" & "VITALS"

North Carolina sludge band ASG have dropped two new songs, and both are heavy, catchy, psychedelic riff feasts.

--

ITHACA - "CAMERA EATS FIRST"

UK metalcore band Ithaca have shared the third single off their upcoming album They Fear Us, and it's another very promising taste, with an ominous, aggressive first half and a soaring, clean-sung coda.

--

THOUGHTCRIMES - "PANOPTICON"

Thoughtcrimes, the current band of former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer (who's also currently Ho99o9's live drummer), have shared a second taste of their forthcoming album for Pure Noise (title and release date TBA). Like the previous single, "Panopticon" is a chaotic hardcore/mathcore banger that very much helps fill the void left by DEP's absence.

--

I AM - "THE IRON GATE"

Texas death metallers I AM have announced their new album Eternal Steel, and you can read more about lead single "The Iron Gate" here.

--

AMON AMARTH - "GET IN THE RING"

Viking metal vets Amon Amarth have announced their 12th album, The Great Heathen Army, due August 5 via Metal Blade. The first single is the triumphantly heavy "Get In The Ring," which was written with pro wrestler Erick Redbeard in mind and also stars him in the video.

--

MASSACRE - "BEHOLD THE SERPENT'S CURSE" (ft. ANDERS ODDEN OF CADAVER) & "THE DUNWICH HORROR"

Kam Lee's latest iteration of Massacre will release their new Mythos EP on July 1 via Nuclear Blast, and the first single is "Behold the Serpent's Curse," which features guest vocalist Anders Odden of Cadaver and is a pretty fiery version of the type of old school death metal that Massacre helped invent. They've also put out B-side "The Dunwich Horror."

--

INHUMAN CONDITION - "I'M NOW THE MONSTER"

Meanwhile, Inhuman Condition -- which features three former members of Massacre -- have shared another song off their upcoming LP Fearsick, and they do a fine job of recapturing classic Florida death metal too.

--

THE HALO EFFECT (DARK TRANQUILLITY, IN FLAMES) - "THE NEEDLESS END"

Swedish melodeath supergroup The Halo Effect have shared another song off their upcoming debut album Days of the Lost, and it's another great taste of the type of heavy/catchy metal that these musicians helped pioneer three decades ago.

--

BILLY HOWERDEL (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - "THE SAME AGAIN"

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has shared another song off his upcoming solo album What Normal Was, and this one finds him incorporating gothy '80s synthpop.

--

FINAL GASP - "HOMEBOUND" & "THE GIRL WHO LIVES ON HEAVEN HILL" (HUSKER DU COVER)

Boston's Final Gasp clearly take a lot of influence from Danzig, which they wear on their sleeves with new single "Homebound," but they also like Husker Du, whose "The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill" gets a howling makeover.

--

STATEMENT OF PRIDE - "REFUSE TO FALL" & "HATRED'S STING"

Pensacola straightedge band Statement of Pride have dropped a new two-song promo on From Within Records, and they're both very cool doses of '90s-style metallic hardcore.

--

ANKLEBITER - DEMO 2022

Northeast US straightedge band Anklebiter just dropped this new demo via Sunday Drive Records. The band say they take influence from early/mid 2000s bands like Mental and Righteous Jams, and they do a lot of justice to that sound with these four rippers.

--

GIL CERRONE - CORONACH

Australian screamo band Gil Cerrone dropped this new EP via Tomb Tree Tapes, and it offers up five tracks of caustic, serrated screamo.

--

BLIND IDOL - THE INFINITE MILE

BLind Idol is the hardcore duo of Tyson Luneau (Maniac, Sinking) and Kyle Taylor (Crafter), and they take influence from some of the darker 2000s hardcore bands like American Nightmare, Panic, Right Brigade, and Horror Show, and their new LP The Infinite Mile does a lot of justice to that sound.

--

MASTERMIND - THE MASTERS' ORDERS

UKHC band Mastermind may hail from across the pond, but they take influence from the heavier side of '80s/'90s NYHC, and that sound gets a fresh update on their ferocious new LP, out now via Quality Control HQ.

--

STRESS POSITIONS (ex-C.H.E.W.) - WALANG HIYA

C.H.E.W. are now more, but as Hugo Reyes points out in the new edition of his Step 2 Rhythm column on The Alternative, the majority of the band reconvened with a new vocalist in Stress Positions, whose debut EP Walang Hiya picks right up where C.H.E.W. left off. It's fast, raw, no-nonsense hardcore, and it rips.

--

BESIEGED - VIOLENCE BEYOND ALL REASON

Canadian death-thrashers Besieged's new LP Violence Beyond All Reason comes out next week, and we've got an early stream and a writeup over at Invisible Oranges. Two songs are also streaming below.

--

--

