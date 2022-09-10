25 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the incredible new Holy Fawn album (which you can read about in Notable Releases), plus albums from Ozzy Osbourne, Bloodbath, Revocation, Fallujah, Warforged, Slugcrust, Crippled Black Phoenix, I AM, Nadja, and more (hit up New Metal Releases at Invisible Oranges for more). Plus, we got new singles from Dream Unending, Sumerlands, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Acephalix, Psychonaut (ft. Brutus & Amenra vocalists), Jivebomb, Petbrick (ft. J Bannon), Razor, Lamb of God, Bitter Branches, Gillian Carter, Brutus, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and heavy-adjacent tracks we posted this week...

DREAM UNENDING - "SECRET GRIEF"

Post-metal duo Dream Unending -- the collaborative project of Derrick Vella (Tomb Mold) and Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Sumerlands) -- have officially announced their sophomore album, and you can read more about the stunning lead single here.

SUMERLANDS - "FORCE OF A STORM"

Sumerlands -- the heavy metal supergroup spearheaded by in-demand producer/guitarist Arthur Rizk that also features Eternal Champion members Brad Raub on bass and John Powers on guitar, drummer Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Dream Unending), and new vocalist Brendan Radigan (Magic Circle, Pagan Altar) -- have shared another taste of their upcoming sophomore album Dreamkiller. This is a band that really knows how to tap into the galloping, triumphant sounds of classic '70s/'80s metal, and this song is no exception.

MAYLENE AND THE SONS OF DISASTER - "BURN THE WITCHES"

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, the Southern rock-tinged metalcore band fronted by original Underoath vocalist Dallas Taylor, have released their first new song in over a decade, and they sound fired-up and ready to return.

ACEPHALIX - "INNARDS OF DIVINITY"

San Francisco death metal/crust punk fusionists Acephalix have dropped another taste of their anticipated new LP Theothanatology, and this one finds them starting out in murky death-doom territory before speeding up to a galloping second half.

PSYCHONAUT - "VIOLATE CONSENSUS REALITY" (ft. BRUTUS & AMENRA members)

Belgian progressive post-metallers Psychonaut are gearing up to release a new album, Violate Consensus Reality, and its almost-nine-minute title track features guest vocals from Brutus' Stefanie Mannaerts and Amenra's Colin H. van Eeckhout. Read more about it here.

JIVEBOMB - "PRIMITIVE DESIRES"

Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb have announced their first EP since signing to Flatspot Records, Primitive Desires, and you can read more about the title track here.

PETBRICK - "GRIND YOU DULL" (ft. J BANNON)

Petbrick, aka Wayne Adams (Big Lad) and Iggor Cavalera (Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura, etc), have a new album called Liminal due September 23 via Neurot Recordings, and new single "Grind You Dull" is a noise/industrial/punk rager with guest vocals by Converge's J Bannon.

RAZOR - "A BITTER PILL"

Canadian thrash/speed metal legends Razor have shared the second single off their upcoming first album in 25 years, Cycle of Contempt, and it's another ripper that hearkens right back to their classic era.

LAMB OF GOD - "GRAYSCALE"

Lamb of God's new album Omens comes out October 7 and their tour with Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and more starts Friday (9/9), and they've now shared a new single from the album, "Grayscale."

BITTER BRANCHES - "50ft QUEENIE" (PJ HARVEY COVER)

Deadguy offshoot Bitter Branches have spearheaded a new punk compilation that benefits the Southern Poverty Law Center, and their contribution is a post-hardcore cover of PJ Harvey's classic "50ft Queenie." Read more here.

GILLIAN CARTER - "DROWNING IN POISON (LOOKING FOR AN ESCAPE)"

Ontario screamo trio Gillian Carter have shared another powerful, furious taste of their first album in four years, Salvation Through Misery.

CAGES - "EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY"

German emotive hardcore band Cages (ex-We Had A Deal) are releasing their debut EP Second Thoughts on October 21 via Middle-Man Records in the US, and you can hear the impassioned "Every Dog Has Its Day" now.

BRUTUS - "VICTORIA"

Belgian post-hardcore band Brutus have shared the latest taste of Unison Life, and it finds their atmospheric, genre-defying music sounding as towering as ever.

CANDY APPLE - "I DON'T WANNA TALK ABOUT IT"

Denver hardcore band Candy Apple have announced a new EP, World For Sale, due September 30 via Convulse Records, and the first single is the very rippin' "I Don't Wanna Talk About It."

COUNTERPARTS - "BOUND TO THE BURN"

Melodic/metallic hardcore band Counterparts have shared another taste of A Eulogy For Those Still Here, and this one injects a little tech-metal in the mix, and vocalist Brendan Murphy says it's "about my personal frustrations that come with playing music for a living."

ESCUELA GRIND - "FORCED COLLECTIVE INTROSPECTION"

Escuela Grind have shared another total rager off their upcoming Kurt Ballou-produced LP Memory Theater, and it's as vicious as it is groove-oriented.

DEAD TO FALL - "EMPIRE OF PINES"

Metalcore vets Dead To Fall are back with a new song and it finds them sounding as caustic and pummeling as ever.

KEN MODE - "THROW YOUR PHONE IN THE RIVER"

The latest taste of noise rock/post-hardcore band KEN mode's anticipated new album is as caustic as you'd expect and keeps our hopes high for the full LP.

SUGAR HORSE - "DISCO LOADOUT"

UK band Sugar Horse have a new EP called Waterloo Teeth due October 28 via Small Pond, and lead single "Disco Loadout" is a caustic, noisy doom song with guest vocals by The ST Pierre Snake Invasion's Damien Sayell and Heriot's Deb Gough, and guest cello by MXLX aka Matt Loveridge.

STREET SECTS - "X AMOUNT"

Austin industrial-punks Street Sects have dropped a new single, and this one's got a big, anthemic sound that'll take you back to industrial's breakout '90s era.

OUTLANDER - "NEW MOTIVE POWER"

UK heavy shoegazers Outlander have a new album due in 2023 via Church Road, and here's the towering, glacial-paced new single "New Motive Power." Fans of stuff like Jesu and Cloakroom, take note.

L.I.B. / REJOICE - LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL, REJOICE

Midwest metallic hardcore bands L.I.B. and Rejoice have a new split out today on Delayed Gratification Records, and the whole thing is a scorcher.

EXCIDE - "FLIP"

Carolinas-based, alt-rock-infused hardcore band Excide have announced their debut album, Deliberate Revolver, and you can read about new single "Flip" here.

ROTTING IN DIRT - "GALLOWS IN STATIC"

Chaotic metalcore band Rotting In Dirt's new EP arrives this week via Zegema Beach Records and you can read more about new single "Gallows In Static" here.

WORM - BLUENOTHING TEASER 2

Florida black metal / death-doom band Worm will follow 2021's beloved Foreverglade with a new EP, Bluenothing, on October 28 via 20 Buck Spin. A teaser is out now with two and a half minutes of clips from the EP, and it sounds pretty epic.

