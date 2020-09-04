25 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy we got the new Code Orange MTV Unplugged-style live album/film (which I wrote about in Notable Releases), plus new albums from Black Magnet, Deafkids & Petbrick, Foretoken, Unurnment, ROT, Don't Sleep (Dave Smalley), the Bummer/The Body split, and more. We also got new singles from Spirit Adrift, Napalm Death, Tombs, Dropdead, Touche Amore, Gone Is Gone, Killer Be Killed, Thou (Bad Religion cover), Bleeding Out, Solstafir, and more, and you can scroll down for those and several others.

Today's also a Bandcamp Friday and you can check out our list of recommended Bandcamp exclusives (including Boris, Fucked Up, a huge metal/punk anti-racism benefit comp, and more) here.

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "ASTRAL LEVITATION" & "SUPERNAUT" (BLACK SABBATH COVER)

Spirit Adrift recently released the lead single off their upcoming album Enlightened in Eternity (due 10/16 via 20 Buck Spin), and earlier this week they put out a "Supernaut" cover from the upcoming Vol. 4 tribute LP (which also features Thou, The Obsessed, Matt Pike, and more), and then they released the second single from the new album. It's called "Astral Levitation" and it finds them combining speedy hard rock fretwork with slower-paced melodic doom, and also finding them for a psychedelic passage, shredding solos, and more.

--

NAPALM DEATH - "A BELLYFUL OF SALT AND SPLEEN"

Napalm Death have shared the third single off their highly anticipated new album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism (due 9/18 via Century Media), and so far each single has showed off a different side of the album. This one finds them in grimy industrial metal territory, almost closer to former Napalm Death member Justin Broadrick's band Godflesh than to classic ND. It's unsurprisingly killer.

--

TOMBS - "BARREN"

Brooklyn metal boundary pushers Tombs will follow their 35-minute "EP" Monarchy of Shadows with a second 2020 release, an hour-long full-length called Under Sullen Skies, in November via Season of Mist. Read more about lead single "Barren" here.

--

DROPDEAD - "ABATTOIR OF PAIN"

Providence hardcore/powerviolence vets Dropdead are a few weeks away from releasing their first album in 22 years (recorded by Kurt Ballou), and here's another single. As the other singles proved, they're just as furious as ever.

--

TOUCHE AMORE - "I'LL BE YOUR HOST"

Touche Amore's impassioned, climactic, melodic post-hardcore sounds as intense as ever on this new song off their anticipated new album Lament. Read more about it here.

--

GONE IS GONE - "SOMETIMES I FEEL"

Alt-rock supergroup Gone Is Gone -- Mastodon bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive In drummer Tony Hajjar, and guitarist Mike Zarin -- have been dropping singles lately and here's another one. It finds them exploring their atmospheric side.

--

KILLER BE KILLED - "DECONSTRUCTING SELF-DESTRUCTION"

Related: Killer Be Killed - Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Ben Koller (Converge), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura) -- will release their new album Reluctant Hero on November 20 via Nuclear Blast, and here's the sludgy, anthemic lead single/opening track.

--

THOU - "KEROSENE" (BAD RELIGION COVER, ft. SILVER GODLING)

Among the many great songs on the stacked new metal/punk benefit compilation Shut it Down: Benefit for the Movement for Black Lives is Thou's new cover of Bad Religion's 1993 classic "Kerosene," which they recorded with longtime collaborator Emily McWilliams of Silver Godling. Read more about what Thou vocalist Bryan Funck had to say about the cover here.

--

BENT SEA - "NOTHING BLASTS FOREVER" (ft. DRUGS OF FAITH'S RICHARD JOHNSON)

Current Megadeth member Dirk Verbeuren has continued his guest-filled Instagrind project with this new rager featuring Drugs of Faith's Richard Johnson on vocals.

--

MEMBERS OF PELICAN, ATLAS MOTH, BLOODIEST, HUNTSMEN etc - "THE TEMPTER" (TROUBLE COVER)

Chicago musicians Bruce Lamont (Corrections House, Bloodiest), Ben Bowman (Snow Burial, Armatura), Dallas Thomas (Pelican), Mike Miczek (Broken Hope, The Atlas Moth), Marc Najjar (Huntsmen), and Sanford Parker (Corrections House, ex-Minsk) all got together to offer up a cover of "The Tempter," the opener of legendary Chicago-area doom band 1984's debut album Psalm 9. "What can’t be said about Trouble? Legends around these parts," Lamont said to Metal Injection. "‘The Tempter’ was the obvious choice. Classic first cut off their debut Psalm 9. Heavy as fuck. An honor to cover this." All proceeds go to Chicago's The Night Ministry, "who work to provide housing, health care, and human connection to members of the community struggling with poverty or homelessness."

--

BLEEDING OUT - "REALM OF SILENCE"

Toronto deathgrinders Bleeding Out (members of Endless Blockade, Fuck The Facts, Column of Heaven, Abyss) are releasing their new LP Lifelong Death Fantasy on October 30 via Profound Lore, and first single "Realm of Silence" is a serious scorcher that's making us very excited to hear more.

--

SOLSTAFIR - "DRYSILL"

Icelandic post-rock/post-black metal greats Sólstafir have shared a new nine-and-a-half minute track off their upcoming album Endless Twilight of Codependent Love, and it finds them in psychedelic, melodic territory.

--

KEVEL - "OF BEING"

Athens, Greece's Kevel are releasing their new album Mutatis Mutandis on October 23 via I, Voidhanger Records, and first single/opening track "Of Being" is seven minutes of harsh, proggy post-metal.

--

PROMETHEUS - "GRAVITONS PASSING THROUGH YOG-SOTHOTH"

Also out October 23 via I, Voidhanger Records is Resonant Echoes From Cosmos Of Old by fellow Greek band Prometheus. Their first single/opening track is nearly eight minutes of pulverizingly evil black metal.

--

EYES - "UNDERPERFORMER"

Fans of The Locust, An Albatross, early Daughters, etc should take note of Copenhagen band EYES' chaotic hardcore. Read more here.

--

GRID - "I RUINERNA AV VÅR ENSAMHE"

Fans of Nasum, Rotten Sound, and other relentless, no-bullshit grindcore should check out this new rager by Sweden's Grid, and you can read more about it here.

--

AMIENSUS - "ICONOCLASM"

Minnesota progressive black metallers Amiensus have been going strong since 2010 (and lead vocalist James Benson has also been in Chrome Waves since 2018), and they're now set to release their third album -- and first in five years -- Abreaction, in October. Read more about the new single here.

--

THE WHITE SWAN - "TELL IT TO THE SKY" (TRACY BONHAM COVER)

The White Swan is the project fronted by Kittie drummer Mercedes Lander, and while Kittie hailed from the early 2000s nu metal scene and went on to dabble in groove & death metal, alt-rock, and more, The White Swan are more of the psychedelic, atmospheric post-metal variety. Their upcoming EP includes this Tracy Bonham cover which you can read more about here.

--

OVERO - "HAUNTED BY HEAT"

Houston emotive hardcore up and comers Overo have a new split with Tokyo's Asthenia coming, and you can read more about their impassioned new song "Haunted by Heat" here.

--

RESTE (EX-YUSUKE) & CHIVALA - SPLIT

Out of the ashes of the much-loved, now-defunct 2010s screamo band Yusuke comes Reste, whose first release is a split with Italy's Chivàla. The split has two Reste songs ("Drowning In A Glass Bottle" and "Unavoidable Meeting") and one from Chivàla ("avrà i tuoi occhi"), and the whole thing is very much worth your time. Read more here.

--

RESPIRE - "TEMPEST"

Toronto blackened screamo act Respire will follow 2018's Dénouement (and its orchestral companion piece Memorial) with their third proper album, Black Line, on November 13 via Holy Roar Record. Musically, "Tempest" picks up right where Dénouement left off and finds the band continuing to push forward. Read more here.

--

REGROWTH - LUNGS

Italy's Regrowth followed their debut EP and some singles with their first full-length, Lungs, and it's a killer offering of melodic hardcore that brings to mind stuff like Defeater, Modern Life Is War, Comeback Kid, etc, but Regrowth know how to put their own spin on it and make it feel fresh.

--

DAN WEISS STAREBABY - "THE LONG DIAGONAL"

In 2018, avant-garde/jazz/metal drummer/composer Dan Weiss released his new album Starebaby with bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Fantomas, Tomahawk, Secret Chiefs 3), guitarist Ben Monder, and keyboardists Craig Taborn and Matt Mitchell, and now the Starebaby band is gearing up for another album, Natural Selection. Read more about new single "The Long Diagonal" here.

--

ZEAL & ARDOR - "VIGIL" & "I CAN'T BREATHE"

Genre-defying artist Zeal & Ardor is releasing the Wake of a Nation EP on October 23 via self-release, and he calls the EP "a knee jerk reaction to what has happened to my fellow people in the last months." "This record is for Michael Brown, Eric Garner, George Floyd and the countless untold and nameless killed," he adds.

--

UN - THE TOMB OF ALL THINGS (REISSUE)

Seattle funeral doomers Un gave a long-awaited reissue to their beloved 2015 debut LP The Tomb of All Things, and it's been remixed and remastered too. Stream it here and pre-order the vinyl at Translation Loss.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

--