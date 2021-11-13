25 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

It's a big weekend for hip hop, with Day N Vegas underway. Last night, Kendrick Lamar headlined, playing his only show of 2021 (check out the amazing setlist and some videos). And speaking of, we just posted 35 best Kendrick Lamar guest verses, ranked.

As for this week's albums, we got new ones from Aesop Rock x Blockhead and Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), both of which you can read about in Notable Releases. We also got a new Joell Ortiz album that you can read a bit more about below, alongside new tracks from Beyoncé, Merlyn Wood (of Brockhampton), Rick Ross, Moor Mother, Baby Tate, Erica Banks, Saweetie, Apollo Brown & Stalley, Polo G, Smino, Cousin Stizz, and more...

BEYONCÉ - "BE ALIVE"

Beyoncé has released her first new song in over a year, "Be Alive," and you can read more about it here.

--

JOELL ORTIZ - AUTOGRAPH

Joell Ortiz has released his new album Autograph on Mello Music Group. It features Sheek Louch, KXNG Crooked, CyHi The Prynce, and more, as well as production from Heatmakerz, Apollo Brown, Salaam Remi, Namir Blade, and more, and it finds this New York rap lifer in fine form.

--

MERLYN WOOD (of BROCKHAMPTON) - "S.Y.K."

Brockhampton's Merlyn Wood has put out his first solo single in four years, and it's a loud, in-your-face song (produced by Connie) that's just as appealing as his work with Brockhampton.

--

RICK ROSS - "OUTLAWZ" (ft. JAZMINE SULLIVAN & 21 SAVAGE)

Rick Ross will release his new album Richer Than I Ever Been on December 10, and you can read more about lead single "Outlawz" here.

--

MOOR MOTHER - "AFRO PICK EVE" (ft. BEANS)

Moor Mother recently released her great new album Black Encyclopedia of the Air and her jazz group Irreversible Entanglements' new album comes out this week, and here's yet another new solo song for the Adult Swim singles series. Like her recent solo album, it finds Moor Mother veering towards traditional rap mode -- but still in her unique, psychedelic way -- and it's got a great guest verse by Beans.

--

BABY TATE - "DUNGAREES"

As mentioned, the soundtrack to Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised was executive produced by Berry and Cardi B and it features an all-female cast of rappers. Here's the latest single, an infectiously minimal song from Baby Tate (fka Yung Baby Tate).

--

ERICA BANKS - "DESIGNER"

Texas rapper Erica Banks (who's also on the Bruised soundtrack, but not with this song) prominently samples Crime Mob's "Stilettos (Pumps)" on her bold, brash new song "Designer."

--

SAWEETIE - "GET IT GIRL"

Saweetie is also on the Bruised soundtrack, but this new song is from a different, equally cool soundtrack: the one for the ongoing fifth and final season of Issa Rae's Insecure. The song is a little more subtle than the bangers she's best known for, but no less effective.

--

THEY HATE CHANGE - "1000 HORSES" (ft. SARGE)

Jagjaguwar-signed rap/production duo They Hate Change have dropped a new single, "1000 Horses," and this one's more of a loud, direct banger than the last single, but still with an experimental twist.

--

BERNER - "DRAPED UP" (ft. FUTURE)

San Francisco rapper Berner has announced a new album, GOTTI, which features several audio clips of the infamous gangster/mob leader John Gotti with the blessing of the Gotti family. It also features Future, Rick Ross, Nas, Jadakiss, Rod Wave, Conway the Machine, Styles P, Benny the Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Here's lead single "Draped Up" with Future.

--

APOLLO BROWN & STALLEY - "WE OUTSIDE"

Apollo Brown and Stalley's new album Blacklight comes out next week (11/19) via Mello Music Group, and new single "We Outside" is a head-nod-inducing offering of '90s-style rap.

--

LIL ZAY OSAMA - "MURDERZONE" (ft. EST GEE)

Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama just released his new album Trench Baby 2, and one of the major highlights is opening track "Murderzone," which pairs Zay with fast-rising Louisville rapper EST Gee.

--

POLO G - "BAD MAN (SMOOTH CRIMINAL)"

Polo G will release a deluxe edition of Hall of Fame on December 3, and it'll include this new song, which turns Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" into a Chicago drill song.

--

SMINO - "I DESERVE"

St. Louis rapper Smino has returned with a new single, "I Deserve," an appealing blend of melodic sing-rapping and jazzy keys.

--

VADO - "WHITE TOES"

Longtime Cam'ron affiliate Vado will release Long Run Vol. 2 on December 10 via Long Run/DMG, and it features appearances by Lloyd Banks, Jim Jones, Dave East and 38 Spesh. It'll include new single "White Toes," which feels straight out of the early 2000s New York rap era that Vado rose to prominence during.

--

FRIDAY NIGHT CRU - "876" & "COME GIMMIE" (ft. RUNKUS & TRUVI)

Genre-defying Jamaican duo Friday Night Cru break down the barriers between rap, reggae, Afrobeats, and R&B on this new two-song single.

--

COUSIN STIZZ - "LETHAL WEAPON"

Boston rapper Cousin Stizz follows his recent comeback single "Say Dat" with "Lethal Weapon," which pairs a hazy delivery from Stizz with a bass-heavy rhythm and glistening jazz keys.

--

JUICE WRLD - "ALREADY DEAD"

A second posthumous album from emo-rap trailblazer Juice WRLD called Fighting Demons will arrive on December 10, and it'll feature new song "Already Dead," which you can read more about here.

--

DUKE DEUCE - "THE HYPE"

The very prolific crunk revivalist Duke Deuce continues to gear up for his new album Crunkstar, and he's dropped this new single, "The Hype," which finds him exploring a more chilled-out side than usual.

--

AMBER MARK - "SOFTLY"

R&B singer Amber Mark still hasn't technically released a debut album, but that will change with Three Dimensions Deep, due January 28 via PMR/Interscope. Along with the announcement comes the breezy new single "Softly."

--

ROSALÍA - "LA FAMA" (ft. THE WEEKND)

Rosalía's first single off new album MOTOMAMI is a duet with The Weeknd, and you can read more about it here.

--

BERWYN - "MIA"

UK rap/R&B newcomer BERWYN stays prolific with this atmospheric, pensive new song.

--

REMEDY - "THE PULPIT" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE, GHOSTFACE KILLAH & CAPPADONNA)

As mentioned, Remedy is releasing Remedy Meets Wu-Tang on November 26, featuring several Wu-Tang Clan members, and new single "The Pulpit" features Ghostface and Cappadonna alongside Griselda's Conway The Machine, a newer rapper who keeps the '90s New York rap sound alive. The result is as gritty and timeless as you'd hope.

--

YOUNG RODDY - "OUT THE HOOD" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE)

Curren$y associate Young Roddy follows recent single "After Hours" with the laid-back, permastoned "Out the Hood," which comes with an in-the-pocket verse from Conway The Machine.

--

JAZMINE SULLIVAN & CURTIS HARDING - "OUR LOVE"

Jazmine Sullivan and Curtis Harding have teamed up for the new song "Our Love," which was recorded for the soundtrack to Netflix's Arcane. It channels grand, sweeping, '70s soul, and these two do a lot of justice to that sound. Read more about it here.

--

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.