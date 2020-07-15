26 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

TKAY MAIDZA - "DON'T CALL AGAIN" (ft. KARI FAUX)

Australian rapper Tkay Maidza has announced a new EP, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2, due August 7 via 4AD. It features her recent singles "Shook" and "Awake" (ft. JPEGMAFIA), as well as the just-released psych-funk-inspired "Don't Call Again" featuring Kari Faux.

ALUNA - "GET PAID" (ft. PRINCESS NOKIA & JADA KINGDOM)

Aluna (of AlunaGeorge) is releasing a new solo album, Renaissance, on August 28 via Mad Decent, and its new single is the dancehall-inspired "Get Paid" featuring Princess Nokia and Jada Kingdom.

LUPE FIASCO & KAELIN ELLIS - "SHOES" (ft. VIRGIL ABLOH)

Alternative rap vet Lupe Fiasco and Orlando producer Kaelin Ellis are releasing a collaborative EP, HOUSE, on July 24 via 1st & 15th / Thirty Tigers. The first single is the warm, soulful "SHOES" which features designer/DJ Virgil Abloh.

OCEANATOR - "I WOULD FIND YOU"

NYC musician Elise Okusami, aka Oceanator, is releasing her debut LP Things I Never Said, on August 28 via her own Plastic Miracles. The latest single is the synthy, appealing "I Would Find You," about which Elise told Under the Radar, "It's a synth-y, vibey rock song. It's about taking care of the people you love in dangerous or hard times. It's a platonic love song to a friend at the end of the world."

BUCK MEEK - "ROLL BACK YOUR CLOCKS"

Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek shared a new solo track, a twangy folk tune with plenty of atmosphere. He wrote it in coronavirus lockdown, and calls the song "a reminder to trust our telepathic instincts, and to value the connection with our loved ones as something that we always have access to, even in solitude, regardless of proximity. It felt healing to create, and we hope that it will help bring some sense of peace to you."

SEN MORIMOTO - "WOOF"

Genre-defying Chicago artist Sen Morimoto (who's a member of the jazz group Resavoir) is releasing his self-titled sophomore album on October 23 via Sooper Records (which Sen co-owns with NNAMDÏ and Glenn Curran). It features NNAMDÏ, Lala Lala, KIANA, Joseph Chilliams, Qari, and others, and the first taste is "Woof."

CULTS - "TRIALS"

Cults will release their fourth album, Host, on September 18 via Sinderlyn and the first single is the dream "Trials," which has one foot in '60s girl groups and the other in more modern pop. "'Trials' focuses on the power that addictions and harmful ideologies have to transform," say the band. "The chorus walks a tightrope between a metaphor for gaslighting and a despairing worry about the person you still hold out hope for."

MIKE POLIZZE - "WISHING WELL" FT. KURT VILE

Purling Hiss frontman Mike Polizze will release his debut solo album on July 31. The record was made with fellow Philly musician Kurt Vile who plays on most of the record, including this delicate, folky track.

GREEN GARTSIDE (SCRITTI POLITTI) - "TANGLED MAN" (ANNE BRIGGS COVER)

Scritti Politti founder Green Gartside has covered "Tangled Man" by English folk singer Anne Briggs. "The beautiful melodies Anne sang unaccompanied were profoundly affecting, her unornamented voice a precursor to the anti-professionalism of DIY," says Gartside. "For a long while I walked about dressed like a 19th century farm labourer (with a bit of eyeliner) in a kind of hypnagogic reverie to an inner soundtrack of Northumbrian pipe tunes, Wassailing songs and Morris dances."

THEY. - "PLAY FIGHT" (ft. TINASHE)

THEY. tap Tinashe for this very '90s R&B-sounding new single, which is off the duo's upcoming The Amanda Tape. "We love songs that have both the male and female perspective, like Ja Rule and Ashanti, or Nelly and Kelly Rowland," THEY. told The FADER. "We’ve been fans of Tinashe for a minute and once she sent her verse back over to us we knew we had something special."

PRIMITIVE MAN - "MENACING"

Denver sludgesters Primitive Man have shared the nearly-nine-minute "Menacing" off their upcoming album Immersion (due 8/14 via Relapse). "Menacing" is the perfect name for this track, which goes back and forth between swampy sludge and a jackhammering attack before evolving into a noisy coda creepy enough to soundtrack a David Lynch movie.

ICECOLDBISHOP - "TRICK DADDY" (prod. KENNY BEATS)

ICECOLDBISHOP and Kenny Beats have once again teamed up, and like last time, the result is fired-up experimental rap.

JULIA STONE - "BREAK" (prod. ST. VINCENT & DOVEMAN, ft. BRYCE DESSNER & STELLA MOZGAWA)

Julia Stone (of Angus and Julia Stone) has released her first solo song in eight years, and it's a dose of art pop co-produced by St. Vincent and Doveman and featuring Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and The National’s Bryce Dessner. "I was so floored by ‘Break,’" says St. Vincent. "The feel, the vibe, it’s catchy but weird — like ‘You Can Call Me Al’ through the looking glass."

LAND OF TALK - "NOW YOU WANT TO LIVE IN THE LIGHT"

Land of Talk's new album Indistinct Conversations comes out July 31, and they've shared one more single ahead of its release. "Now You Want to Live in the Light" is a minimal track that Elizabeth Powell describes as "a poem set to music. A tender negotiation between the light and dark parts of ourselves."

THE WATERBOYS - "THE SOUL SINGER"

The Waterboys, led by Mike Scott, released Where the Action Is last year, and they have a new album on the way on August 21 via Cooking Vinyl, Good Luck, Seeker. The latest single is the rollicking "The Soul Singer."

LURK - "PRESSURE POINTS" & "TRAMPLE" (ACOUSTIC)

Chicago punks LURK released a new two-song single on Pure Noise featuring the new song "Pressure Points" and an acoustic version of "Trample" from 2018's Hi-Fi. The new song almost sounds like a cross between IDLES and Pere Ubu, while the new version of "Trample" puts an alt-country spin on the shoegazy punk original.

FULL OF HELL & HEALTH - "FULL OF HEALTH"

Full of Hell and HEALTH are both known for their awesome collaborations with other artists, and now they've done one together. It's called "FULL OF HEALTH" (naturally), and it's a fusion of death-y sludge and melodic industrial that basically sounds exactly like one part Full of Hell, one part HEALTH. More info here.

WICCA PHASE SPRINGS ETERNAL & DARCY BAYLIS - "PULL IT FORWARD"

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (aka Adam McIlwee, formerly of Tigers Jaw, currently also of Pay For Pain) has announced a new EP entirely produced by Darcy Baylis (who also works with Camp Cope's Georgia Maq and King Woman's Kris Esfandiari), and he shared the new song "Pull It Forward," which you can read more about here.

ANGEL DU$T - LIL HOUSE

Hardcore-turned-jangle-pop band Angel Du$t (members of Trapped Under Ice and Turnstile) are back with a surprise new three-song EP, and you can read more about it here.

MARY LATTIMORE - "SOMETIMES HE'S IN MY DREAMS" (prod. SLOWDIVE'S NEIL HALSTEAD)

Harpist Mary Lattimore announced a new album produced by and featuring Slowdive's Neil Halstead, and you can read more about it while listening to the gorgeous lead single here.

JOAN JETT - JEEPSTER (T. REX COVER) FT. MARC RIBOT, JIM WHITE, THOMAS BARTLETT

New tribute album Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, which was produced by the late Hal Wilner, is out September 4 and here's one of Boland's best, "Jeepster," as interpreted by Joan Jett with help from Marc Ribot on guitar, Jim White on drums, and Doveman's Thomas Bartlett on piano.

TSOL - "SWEET TRANSVESTITE" (ROCKY HORROR COVER ft. KEITH MORRIS)

West Coast horror punk vets T.S.O.L., their old pal Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks, OFF!), and newer artist Savannah Pope have teamed up for a cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show classic "Sweet Transvestite," which you can read more about here.

WHITNEY - "HAMMOND SONG" (ROCHES COVER)

Whitney have always had a way with covers, having incorporating them into their live sets from the start (when they only had one album's worth of songs), and bringing their own touch to them. They've just announced Candid, which is an all-covers album that will be out August 14 via Secretly Canadian. Here they are covering The Roches' "Hammond Song."

FAKE EYES - "DEMONSTRATIONS"

Fans of shoegaze / heavy crossover may want to turn their attention to Charlotte, NC's Fake Eyes, who are releasing a new EP later this month on New Morality Zine. It features this new song "Demonstrations" and you can read more about it here.

BLITZEN TRAPPER - "DEAD BILLIE JEAN"

Folk rock vets Blitzen Trapper will be back with Holy Smokes Future Jokes on September 11 via Yep Roc. It's a bit of a concept record, inspired by George Saunders’ 2017 book Lincoln in the Bardo with main man Eric Earley pondering the limboland between a person's "separate lives on earth" and "what it means to escape the cycle of birth and rebirth.” "Dead Billie Jean" works in the title star of Michael Jackson's 1983 hit -- not to mention a few dead rock stars -- into the heady psychedelic universe of this album.

RICHARD BARONE - "STREETS OF NEW YORK" (WILLIE NILE COVER)

“One of the many things Willie Nile and I share in common is a true love for New York City," says Richard Barone of this cover of Willie Nile's "Streets of New York." "It comes through not just in lyrics but in the way we play and how we sing. It’s a particular kind of defiance that is always apparent." This cover is one of many Nile songs on a new tribute album that's out in August.

