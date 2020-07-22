25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

YOUNG JESUS - "(UN)KNOWING"

Young Jesus have released the second single off their upcoming album Welcome to Conceptual Beach (due 8/14 via Saddle Creek). It starts out folky and bare-bones but turns into something much more intense.

--

BRUCE HORNSBY - "BRIGHT STAR CAST" (ft. JAMILA WOODS & VERNON REID)

Bruce Hornsby has shared a new song off his Justin Vernon-co-produced LP Non-Secure Connection, and this one features guest vocals by the great modern-day soul singer Jamila Woods and lead guitar by Living Colour's Vernon Reid.

--

CHRONIXX - "COOL AS THE BREEZE/FRIDAY"

Chronixx has shared the third single off his anticipated sophomore album Dela Splash, and it's a bright, upbeat dose of forward-thinking, genre-defying reggae.

--

REESE LAFLARE - "HO HOOK" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Reese LAFLARE has a new project called Diva, Vol. 2 on the way, and the latest single finds him pairing his own auto-tuned sing-raps with hard-hitting grit from Benny the Butcher.

--

TWELVE'LEN - "JITS"

Florida R&B singer and Denzel Curry collaborator Twelve'Len is releasing his new EP Tomorrow After One in "late July / early August," and this smooth-as-molasses new song is a very promising taste.

--

SAMIA - "BIG WHEEL" & "STELLATE"

Samia's debut album The Baby is due out August 28, and she's shared two new singles from it. "'Stellate' and 'Big Wheel' are both love letters to people/parts of my life I had trouble confronting conversationally," she writes. "'Stellate' is a note to myself trying to make sense of old traumas and 'Big Wheel' is a plea to the people around me, but releasing them together feels like closing a chapter."

--

QUESTION - REFLECTIONS OF THE VOID

Mexican death metallers Question are officially releasing their new album Reflections of the Void on July 31 via Chaos Records, but the whole thing is streaming now, and it's a killer offering of vicious death metal with just the right amount of melody and production work to add some light at the end of the tunnel.

--

TERRELL HINES - "BALANCE"

Following his recent Vince Staples-featuring single, Terrell Hines has dropped another new song which is one part classic soul, one part classic rap.

--

CHARLEY CROCKETT - "DON'T CRY"

Country-blues outlaw Charley Crockett has shared another track off his upcoming album Hard Times (due next week via Thirty Tigers), and it's an appealing, dark barroom jangle.

--

BUSTY AND THE BASS - "GO SO FAR" (ft. SLUM VILLAGE’S ILLA J & JON CONNOR)

Canadian 8-piece hip hop/soul collective Busty and the Bass are releasing their new album Eddie (ft. George Clinton, Macy Gray, and others, produced by OutKast/Tyler the Creator collaborator Neal Pogue, and executive produced by Earth Wind & Fire's Verdine White) on August 14 via Arts & Crafts, and the new single is a blend of funk, soul, jazz, and rap that features Slum Village’s Illa J and Dr. Dre collaborator Jon Connor.

--

SHIRLEY COLLINS - "BARBARA ALLEN"

Legendary British folk singer Shirley Collins releases her new album Heart's Ease on Friday and here's one last early taste, a spare rendition of traditional Scottish folk ballad "Barbra Allen." “I watched the 1951 black and white film Scrooge and found myself in tears at the scene towards the end of the film where a changed and contrite Scrooge visits his nephew Fred on Boxing Day to beg forgiveness for his past behavior," says Shirley. "Fred welcomes him in, and as Scrooge enters the room, Fred’s wife is sitting at the keyboard singing Barbara Allen to the tune I learned at school...It was utterly simple, utterly lovely. I knew if I ever recorded the song again, I would use that one”

--

ALAN BRAUFMAN - "HOME"

"When I found out that my 1975 album, Valley of Search, was getting reissued in 2018, I felt a wave of inspiration," says jazz great Alan Brafman of his new album, The Fire Still Burns, and this track being shared today. "In preparing for the first live performance of Valley of Search in decades at both WNYC's Greene Space and Brooklyn's National Sawdust, I realized that, of course, I would need some new music to play as well. I sat down at the piano to noodle around a bit and 20 minutes later, I'd written 'Home.' I gave it this name because, I was coming back home - to New York City - to play music. The other tunes on the album also seemed equally inspired. I've always thought of writing music was more like finding music. The music on this album was easy to find."

--

UNIFORM - "DISPATCHES FROM THE GUTTER"

If you think Uniform's pummelling industrial ripper "Dispatches from the Gutter" is incendiary, the video is even moreso. Says director Jacqueline Castel: “The video was approached as a documented mass sigil informed by the historical and philosophical concept of self-immolation, performed under the lunar eclipse of Independence Day. Participants were asked to bring personal offerings to burn, and were given a directive to write down their intentions for the future, which were attached with accelerants to an effigy that was later cremated. It was a symbolic act of releasing what we wish to abandon, and an invocation of what we wish to rebuild.” Uniform's new album, Shame, is out September 11.

--

HOOPS - "GLAD YOU STAYED"

Indiana band Hoops return with new album Halo on October 2 via Fat Possum. New single "Glad You Stays" points in a new, winsome, jangly indiepop direction for the band.

--

GIRL FRIDAY - "PUBLIC BODIES"

LA's Girl Friday release their debut album next month and here's another sneak peak. The band say "Public Bodies" reflects an "unquenching will to survive." They add The correlation between caring for our plants and caring for our body/soul is close. We water them, change their soil, put on Plantasia for them, and give them a little nutrients. But sometimes we water them too much. Or we ignore them for weeks. Sometimes we become the thing that destroys us. We are made aware of all the ways in which we are the one causing our own roots to spoil, that we are our own oppressor. We’re made aware that the thing we are supposed to trust deeply has betrayed us."

--

THE AVALANCHES - "WHEREVER YOU GO" FT JAMIE XX, NENEH CHERRY & MICK JONES / "REFLECTING LIGHT"

The Avalanches have been dropping new singles this year and have just shared two more, both of which have pretty cool guests: "Wherever You Go," featuring Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, Clypso, and The Clash's Mick Jones, and "Reflecting Light," featuring Sananda Maitreya, as well as a prominent sample of Vashti Bunyan's "Glow Worms."

--

FUZZ (TY SEGALL) - "RETURNING"

Fuzz, the proto-metal inspired power trio of Ty Segall (who sings and plays drums here), Charles Moothart (guitar, vocals) and Chad Ubovich (bass, vocals), will release III, their first album in five years, on October 23 via In the Red. The made it at LA's United Recordings studios "under the tutelage" of Steve Albini. who discouraged overdubs and effects in favor of capturing the trio's live sound. The album's lead single is III's ripper of an opening track, "Returning."

--

FREAK HEAT WAVES - "LET IT GO"

Canadian post-punk duo Freak Heat Waves will release their fourth album, Zap the Planet, on September 7 via Telephone Explosion. Like on 2018's Beyond XXXL, Thomas Di Ninno and Steven Lind mix classic post-punk signifiers -- goth, dub, industrial, "angular" guitars -- with hip hop and other modern sounds. You can get a taste from new single "Let It Go," which manages to be both pitch black and tropical at the same time.

--

ALL SOULS - "WINDS"

All Souls (members of Fatso Jetson, Totimoshi, Black Elk, and Josh Homme’s Desert Sessions) are releasing their sophomore album in October, and you can read more about the trippy, 7-minute new single "Winds" here.

--

BURIED ALIVE - "I KILLING I"

Scott Vogel's pre-Terror band Buried Alive have released their first new song in 19 years off an upcoming EP for Bridge 9, which you can read more about here.

--

ARLO MCKINLEY - "GONE FOR GOOD"

Ohio-born country singer Arlo McKinley's debut album Die Midwestern comes out in August via John Prine's label Oh Boy Records, and you can read more about new single "Gone For Good" here.

--

THE ROLLING STONES - "SCARLET" (ft. JIMMY PAGE)

Back in 1974, The Rolling Stones recorded this long lost song with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page on guitar (and Traffic's Ric Grech on bass), and it has now finally seen the light of day. Read more here.

--

JON HASSELL - SEEING THROUGH SOUND (ALBUM STREAM)

Trumpeter, composer and experimental musician Jon Hassell -- who has worked with Talking Heads, Peter Gabriel, Terry Riley, David Sylvian, Tears for Fears, Lloyd Cole, Ani DiFranco and more over the years -- releases new album Seeing Through Sound this week. It's the second in his Pentimento series, where he "paints with sound," and the album is a gorgeous sonic tableau that mixes jazz, ethereal soundscapes, film noir drama and glitchy downtempo electronics.

--

