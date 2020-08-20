25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

PINK SIIFU & FLY ANAKIN - "DOLLAR DR. DREAM"

Underground rappers Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin team up on this hypnotic new song, which comes with a psychedelic beat courtesy of Animoss (who's worked with Westside Gunn, Roc Marciano, and is one half of Hermit & the Recluse with Ka).

--

MOSES SUMNEY - "THANK U, NEXT" (ARIANA GRANDE COVER)

Moses Sumney totally reimagines Ariana Grande's 2019 hit, slowing it down and distorting the vocals.

--

FLEE LORD x 38 SPESH - "THE LORD & THE GOD" (ft. FRED THE GODSON)

Far Rockaway rapper Flee Lord has been releasing a new project every month this year, and he'll continue that with Loyalty & Trust 2, entirely produced by 38 Spesh, this Friday (8/21). It features Che Noir and a posthumous verse by the late Fred the Godson, the latter of whom is on the gritty new sinigle "The Lord & The God."

--

GLASSING - "TWIN DREAM"

Austin post-hardcore/black metal blenders Glassing are gearing up to follow 2019's Spotted Horse with their third album at some point this year on Brutal Panda. Title and exact release date are still TBA, but they did release this very promising lead single, which finds the band blending atmosphere, melody, and heaviosity to excellent results.

--

VIO-LENCE - "CALIFORNIA UBER-ALLES" (DEAD KENNEDYS COVER)

Reunited thrash legends Vio-lence have offered up a cover of Dead Kennedys' classic "California Uber Alles," which they made a little more metallic sounding and delivered with crisp production. "Being musicians in the Bay Area Thrash Metal scene, Vio-lence believes it is important to acknowledge the music that had a huge influence on thrash metal – which was Bay Area punk rock," the band says.

--

STEVE AOKI - "ROXY (UNFUCK THE WORLD)" (REMIX OF CRASS' "BANNED FROM THE ROXY")

It's well-known that EDM giant Steve Aoki has roots in punk, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that his latest single is a remix of anarcho-punk legends Crass. He takes "Banned From the Roxy" from the band's classic 1978 debut album The Feeding of the 5000, and makes it sound like something that could win over crowds at EDM festivals.

--

SEVDALIZA - "HABIBI"

Iranian-Dutch artist Sevdaliza releases her new album, Shabrang, next week and has shared one last song before dropping the whole thing -- "Habibi," a delicate piano ballad with rich synth undertones.

-

JEREMY GARA (ARCADE FIRE) - "L 06"

Arcade Fire's Jeremy Gara will release solo album Passerine Finale on September 11 via Invada Records and he's just shared the the intense, white-hot drone "L 06" from the record, along with an equally incandescent video. Says Jeremy: "The visual thing, like the song it accompanies, comes from trying to push really simple objects and figures to a place where they hopefully, somehow, become imprinted with a kind of emotional energy - attempting to entwine single note drones and simple straight lines together tightly enough that they dance a little.”

--

YATRA - "ALL IS LOST"

Yatra are releasing a second album of 2020, All Is Lost, on October 9 via Grimoire. The title track is streaming now at Decibel, and it's a dose of gnarly, blackened sludge that finds Yatra branching out from the more traditional doom territory they were first known for.

--

JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW - "I SHOULD GO" (PROD. KENNY BEATS)

Shape-shifting singer/songwriter James Vincent McMorrrow has tapped rap/punk producer Kenny Beats for his new single "I Should Go," the latest taste of his upcoming fifth album. "I had this feeling going into the studio that day that [Kenny] was the person who could take the idea and elevate it into the space I wanted it to be," JVM said. "I was definitely correct."

--

MARY LATTIMORE - "PINE TREES"

Harpist Mary Lattimore has shared another track off her upcoming Neil Halstead (of Slowdive)-produced album Silver Ladders, and it's a minimal, dreamlike song.

--

NAMIR BLADE - "THE HEAD"

Multi-instrumentalist/producer Namir Blade releases his new album Aphelion's Traveling Circus on September 18 via Mello Music Group, and lead single is "The Head" is a dose of psychedelic, ambitious hip hop.

--

HEPCAT - "ONE"

Ska-soul vets Hepcat haven't released a new album since 2000's Push 'n Shove (on Tim Armstrong's Hellcat Records), but they've just returned with this new song that features Mariachi El Bronx's Rebecca Schlappich Charles on violin and finds the band in fine form.

--

THYLA - "FADER"

Brighton, UK quartet Thyla's latest single is a dose of widescreen cinematic pop. "As you grow up you realize things aren’t as they seem," singer Millie Duthie says. "The more you learn the more you realize you have to learn, and it can be a really painful experience taking off the blinkers of your youth. It’s hard to come to terms with the fact that a lot of your drive is based on a hedonistic attitude. 'Fade' is about waking up to some ugly truths about your personal life and development. How strong are your relationships really and where are you headed if you stay on this trajectory?"

--

EN MINOR - "MAUSOLEUMS"

Not only are DOWN celebrating the 25th anniversary of NOLA with a livestream this month, but frontman Phil Anselmo's Swans-y band En Minor are releasing their debut album When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out on September 4. Its latest single is the brooding "Mausoleums."

--

WENDY EISENBERG - "FUTURES"

There are myriad twists and turns on Wendy Eisenberg's song "Futures," which barely passes the two-minute mark. It's folky, jazzy, mathy and also manages to explode into a maelstrom of skronk. Her new album, Auto, is out October 16 via Ba Da Bing.

--

IAN SWEET - "DUMB DRIVER"

Jilian Medford followed her second album as Ian Sweet, 2018's Crush Crusher, with a new single, "Sword," back in May, and now she's announced that she's signed to Polyvinyl for a new album. Details about it are still tba, but she also shared another new single, "Dumb Driver," about which she calls "an examination and grieving of, both during and after, a broken relationship. It describes the toxic cycle of being so overtaken by your love for someone that you put yourself in harm’s way for it – like a car crash you can’t look away from. On ‘Dumb Driver’ I am pleading with myself to stop the car, pull over, and get out of the situation before the damage is irreversible."

--

MORT GARSON - "DRAGONFLY"

Sacred Bones is reissuing a few albums from '70s cult artist Mort Garson, the man behind the classic Plantasia album, and they've just shared a song from the Music From Patch Cord Productions compilation. "Dragonfly" sounds like it could been from a kung-fu flick, mixing high drama, orchestration and wild synthesizer actions all against a funky disco backing.

--

LOMELDA - "HANNAH SUN"

Lomelda's new album Hannah is due out September 4 via Double Double Whammy, and the latest single is "Hannah Sun," about which she says, "This song was written for three maybe four listeners to hear. But boomer Hannah forgot how the internet works and performed it on YouTube. Now it is for everyone. I am glad that people want to listen to this song, but I don’t understand why they want to.”

--

TOM PETTY - "WILDFLOWERS" (HOME RECORDING)

After teasing it for a while, they've finally announced the deluxe edition of Tom Petty's 1994 solo album Wildflowers, which is titled Wildflowers & All the Rest and will be out October 16 via Warner Brothers. It includes all the songs Petty recorded for the 1994 album (10 of which were cut from the original release), plus solo demos, live performances, alternate versions and more. This is a home demo of the album's title track.

--

THOR & FRIENDS - "DIES IN PARIS" (ft. BILL CALLAHAN)

Thor Harris is releasing two Thor & Friends albums on September 4, and you can read more about the albums and the new Bill Callahan-featuring single here.

--

PÆRISH - "FIXED IT ALL"

French emo band Pærish go in a heavy shoegaze direction on "Fixed It All," the first taste of their Will Yip-produced sophomore LP of the same name, due in 2021 via SideOneDummy. Read more here.

--

BE WELL - "MAGIC"

Be Well's (mem Battery, Fairweather, Bane, Darkest Hour, etc) anticipated debut album comes out tomorrow, and here's one more single ahead of the release. Read more in our interview with frontman Brian McTernan here.

--

PRATEEK KUHAD - "THE BIGGEST LIE" (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER)

A lot of artists have come together to release Elliott Smith covers from his 1995 self-titled album in conjunction with the expanded 25th anniversary reissue, and you can read more about this new one from Prateek Kuhad here.

--

JON SNODGRASS - "DON'T BREAK HER HEART" (ft. DESCENDENTS' STEPHEN EGERTON)

Jon Snodgrass' upcominig album features members of Lagwagon, Rise Against, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and more, and this new song was made with Descendents/ALL's Stephen Egerton, who's also in the video. Read more about it here.

--

