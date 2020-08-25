So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MC EIHT - "HONCHO" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE, prod. DJ PREMIER)

West Coast rap legend MC Eiht began making a comeback when he appeared on Kendrick Lamar's "m.A.A.d city" and then he released his first album in over a decade, the DJ Premier-produced Which Way Iz West, in 2017. Now he's set to follow it with Lessons on September 18 via Bluestamp. The new album also features DJ Premier, along with Griselda's Conway the Machine, on this gritty new single, plus several appearances by Eiht's former Compton's Most Wanted groupmate Tha Chill, as well as B-Real, Kurupt, Havoc, Talib Kweli, Kokane, and more.

--

TRICKY - "I'M IN THE DOORWAY" FT. OH LAND

“With most of my stuff, there's nothing else like it around,” Tricky says. “But with ‘Fall Please’ and ‘I’m In The Doorway’, it's my version of pop music, the closest I've got to making pop.” This single, featuring Oh Land, is definitely a little more pop...but Tricky's definition of "pop" is probably a little different than most. New album Fall to Pieces is out September 4.

--

WRECKLESS ERIC & AMY RIGBY - "VOTE THAT FUCKER OUT"

Wreckless Eric has had a tough year, having survived COVID-19 and then a heart attack. He's still dealing with the 2020 election, and he and his wife Amy Rigby penned this anthem in protest. "I never want to see his stupid face again / I never want to hear his name / Except for January 2021 / When I yell shame shame shame / Goodbye."

--

TUNNG - "A MILLION COLOURS"

Krautrock-leaning folk act Tunng will release Tunng Presents​.​.​.​DEAD CLUB on November 6. “It’s not just a record, it’s a discussion, it’s a podcast series, it’s poetry, it’s short stories, it’s an examination,” says the band’s Mike Lindsay. The first single from this ambitious project is the gentle but engaging "A Million Colours."

--

LOMA - "HALF SILENCES"

“‘Half Silences’ was the first song we recorded for Don't Shy Away, and we kept tinkering with it after we soft-released an early version last year," say Loma. "When you start making a record, you don't know which songs will make the cut—but this one always seemed to belong, and we wanted to give the final mix (and its DIY video) a proper debut. People have asked if the fireworks are CGI. They aren't.” Loma's new album, Don’t Shy Away, is out October 23 via Sub Pop.

--

NIGHT SHOP - "WAITING"

Justin Sullivan, who is in Flat Worms and has played with Kevin Morby and The Babies, is back with The Fountain, his new EP as Night Shop. The record is out September 25 via Salinas Records and features contributions from Waxahatchee, Hand Habits, Anna St. Louis, members of Woods, Flat Worms, and Wand. Here's the lovely opening track to the EP featuring Anna St. Louis on backup vocals and a hushed atmosphere that feels like 3 AM.

--

MOUTHING - MOUTHING

Houston's Mouthing make intense, caustic, insanely heavy screamo, and they don't waste your time. They just dropped this self-titled EP on Zegema Beach/The Ghost Is Clear Records with seven under-two-minute and under-three-minute ragers. Blink and you'll miss it, but also with songs this in-your-face, you can't really miss it.

--

JOHN NOLAN - "AMERICAN SKIN (41 SHOTS)" (BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN COVER)

Taking Back Sunday and Straylight Run's John Nolan teamed with Mike Colleran for this stripped-down cover of Bruce Springsteen anti-police-brutality song "American Skin (41 Shots)," with proceeds going to Campaign Zero.

--

SAMIA - "TRIPTYCH"

"I wrote 'Triptych' sobbing in a green room in Denver," Samia says. "I’d just read the story of Francis Bacon and his lover/muse, George Dyer, whose chaotic lifestyle served as Bacon’s artistic inspiration. George Dyer overdosed in the bathroom of a hotel room paid for by Bacon, who famously painted a triptych of his lover’s final moments. I had just been through a pretty tough breakup and felt I might be purposefully getting myself into dicey situations to justify my big feelings and write about them. 'Triptych' was a pretty blatant cry for help and an opportunity to confess my fear of being misunderstood." It's from her debut album, The Baby, due out on Friday via Grand Jury.

--

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "TOMORROW" (ANNIE COVER)

Portugal. The Man have put their psych-pop spin on "Tomorrow" from Annie from Atlantic Records' upcoming children's music compilation At home with the kids, which comes out on Friday (8/28) and benefits Save the Children, "an organization that does amazing work in over 100 countries to ensure that kids everywhere grow up healthy, educated & safe."

--

FENNE LILY - "SOLIPSISM"

"A lot of situations make me uncomfortable — some parties, most dates, every time I’m stoned in the supermarket," Fenne Lily says. "'Solipsism' is a song about being comfortable with being uncomfortable and the freedom that comes with that. If you feel weird for long enough it becomes normal, and feeling anything is better than feeling nothing. I wanted this video to be a reflection of the scary thought that I’ll have to live with myself forever. It’s surreal to realize you’ll never live apart from someone you sometimes hate. Dad, if you’re reading this you killed it as shopper number 2." Her sophomore album, BREACH, is out September 18 via Dead Oceans.

--

THUNDERCAT - "DRAGONBALL DURAG" (REMIX ft. SMINO & GUAPDAD 4000)

Thundercat released his excellent new album It Is What It Is earlier this year, and today he put out a new remix of album highlight "Dragonball Durag" featuring great new verses by Smino and Guapdad 4000.

--

RAVEN - "TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN"

NWOBHM vets Raven are releasing their new album Metal City on September 18 via Steamhammer, including lead single "Top of the Mountain." Still with original frontman/bassist John Gallagher and guitarist Mark Gallagher, Raven do what they do best on this new song, which sounds straight out of 1982 but rips pretty hard in 2020 too.

--

SAD13 - "HYSTERICAL"

Sadie Dupuis says "Hysterical" is about "unfunny comedians [who] love to argue that ‘PC culture’ destroys comedy." It's the latest single from her new album as Sad13, Haunted Painting, due out September 25 via Wax Nine.

--

DREGG - "I'M DONE"

Melbourne's DREGG blur the lines between rap and hardcore on their new Will Putney-mixed, Epitaph-released single "I'm Done" to the point where you'll forget "rap rock" was ever a bad phrase.

--

CULTS - "MONOLITHIC"

Cults have shared the closing track to their upcoming album, Host. The call it "A kind of happy ending. It’s about giving in, and getting outside yourself even if you aren’t sure what the outcome will be in the end. After a record of pain and self doubt, it's a jump into the abyss."

--

GIRL BAND - "SHOULDERBLADES"

Girl Band are releasing Vicar Street Live for this Saturday's Record Store Day "drop" which was recorded in November 2019 at Dublin's Vicar Street. Here's a taste via "Shoulderblades."

--

HORSCHMANN & SCHNELLWEGG - SALT LAMP CITADEL (EP STREAM)

"My friend @willisbeefs and I have begun a new project called Horschmann & Schnellwegg," Devon Welsh, formerly of Majical Cloudz, says. "One of our goals is to become one of the top 500 most prolific new age/ambient artists. Our debut album is called Salt Lamp Citadel, a place for bliss and happiness."

--

JELLO BIAFRA AND THE GUANTANAMO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE - "WE CREATED PUTIN"

Original Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra will release Tea Party Revenge Porn, his first Guantanamo School of Medicine album since 2013's White People and the Damage Done, this fall, and you can read more about new single "We Created Putin" here.

--

COMEBACK KID - "REALITY IS A RIDE ON THE BUS" (SNFU COVER)

"The legendary SNFU are one of the world’s greatest punk rock bands," said Comeback Kid alongside the release of this SNFU cover to honor the band's late frontman Chi Pig. Reaad more here.

--

JULIA HOLTER - "GOLD DUST WOMAN" (FLEETWOOD MAC COVER)

Julia Holter gave a long-awaited official release to her great cover of Fleetwood Mac's classic Rumours closer "Gold Dust Woman," which she recorded around the time she made 2012's Ekstasis. You can read more about it here.

--

STEPHIN MERRITT - "LISTEN THE SNOW IS FALLING" (YOKO ONO COVER)

All August, artists have been covering Galaxie 500 songs in celebration of the first-ever vinyl pressing of their Copenhagen live album, which is out Saturday (8/29) for Record Store Day. The latest artist is Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields, The Sixths and Future Bible Heroes who has chosen "Listen, the Snow is Falling" which is a Yoko Ono song G500 covered on their 1990 album This is Our Music.

--

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN - "BUZZIN' FLY" (TIM BUCKLEY COVER)

Bonny Light Horseman -- the indie folk supergroup of Anais Mitchell (Hadestown), Fruit Bats' Eric D. Johnson, and indie rock everywhereman Josh Kaufman -- released a Tim Buckley cover to benefit their touring crew, and you can read more about it here.

--

BIG SEAN - "DEEP REVERENCE" (ft. NIPSEY HUSSLE)

Big Sean's new album Detroit 2 comes out next week, and it'll include this new song that features the late Nipsey Hussle and finds Big Sean shutting down rumors that he's had beef with Kendrick Lamar. Read more about it here.

--

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN - "HOLES"

Asbury Park punks Teenage Halloween's anticipated self-titled debut album comes out in September via Don Giovanni, and you can read more about the gritty, anthemic new single "Holes" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.