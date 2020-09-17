So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CHROME WAVES - "SPOONFED"

Chrome Waves' sophomore album Where We Live comes out September 25 via band member Jeff Wilson's own Disorder Recordings, and new single "Spoonfed" is eight and a half hypnotic minutes of heavy shoegaze.

--

RICO NASTY - "OWN IT"

The great Maryland rapper Rico Nasty is gearing up for her new album Nightmare Vacation, and if the booming, super catchy "Own It" is anything to go by, it's gonna be a good one.

--

SABA - "MRS. WHOEVER"

Saba's been very prolific and consistently great lately, and he's back with another great new single: the laid-back, soulful "Mrs. Whoever."

--

RAPSODY - "12 PROBLEMS"

North Carolina spitter Rapsody has shared "12 Problems" from Reprise, "a musical initiative uniting artists in protest against social injustice." A portion of the proceeds go to charity, and the song is as sharp and powerful as you'd expect from Rapsody.

--

TOMBERLIN - "HOURS"

Tomberlin's new EP, Projections, is due out October 16 via Saddle Creek, and the latest single is the mellow, intimate "Hours." "'Hours' is a song ruminating on time spent with someone who makes time spent doing nothing together feel meaningful," Sarah Beth Tomberlin says. "So many love songs are like 'love me' or 'i love you', but writing this I wasn't sure what I was feeling or the other person's feelings. I have a tendency to feel the need to explain myself before I've even been asked to. I think this song is me trying to do that in my head instead of with that person prematurely, even though I sent this song to them directly after I wrote it."

--

MONEYBAGG YO - "SAID SUM" (REMIX ft. CITY GIRLS & DABABY)

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has tapped City Girls and DaBaby to add even more starpower to his recent single "Said Sum."

--

MOVEMENTS - "TUNNEL VISION"

Movements' new album No Good Left To Give comes out September 18 via Fearless Records, and recent single "Tunnel Vision" is an appealing dose of atmospheric post-hardcore.

--

ZAO - "REPRESSED" & "EXCHANGE"

Metalcore vets Zao are releasing Preface: Early Recordings 1995-1996 on October 9 via Steadfast Records, which documents the band's early days with vocalists Eric Reeder and Shawn Jonas, and you can hear two songs from the album now. "Exchange" is streaming at New Noise and "Repressed" is streaming right here:

--

FRUIT BATS - "STUNNED ONE"

Fruit Bats (Eric D. Johnson) has shared a gorgeous "new (old-ish?)" folk song called "Stunned One."

--

SUNFLOWER BEAN - "MOMENT IN THE SUN"

NYC band Sunflower Bean are back with this new single co-produced by Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Jacob Portrait. This is one of the sunniest songs Sunflower Bean have released yes, and the video was directed by Andy DeLuca and Sarah Eisman, and co-stars Julia Cumming and Marquis Rodriguez of Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us.

--

WILLIE THE KID - "BREWSTER's MILLIONS" (ft. CURREN$Y, prod. ALCHEMIST)

Grand Rapids, Michigan rapper Willie The Kid releases his new album Capital Gains on October 2 via The Fly LLC, and lead single "Brewster's Millions" finds him pairing his own in-your-face bars with Curren$y's permastoned style over a psychedelic Alchemist beat.

--

MAXWELL STERN - "PULL THE STARS DOWN"

Maxwell Stern (Signals Midwest, Timeshares) goes in a rustic Americana direction on this new song off his debut solo album Impossible Sum, due next week (9/25) via Lauren Records.

--

WAYFARER - "VAUDEVILLE"

Denver black metallers will release A Romance with Violence on October 16 via Profound Lore, and the ten-minute single "Vaudeville" is a very promising taste. Read more about it at Invisible Oranges.

--

KELLEY STOLTZ - "THE QUIET ONES"

Kelley Stoltz has already relaesed one album this year but that's not going to stop him from putting out another -- Ah!(etc) will be out November 20 via Agitated Records. “i was guzzling wine at my favorite bar in san francisco, the rite spot, and the entertainment that night was some local opera singers singing along with a big video screen showing a collage of various operatic moments with subtitles," say Kelley. "one particular subtitle, ‘ah!(etc)’ made me laugh, i thought it was a perfect description of life - the joy of existence against the etcetera of it all, the struggle. with a heavy head of rose’ it seemed like ecstatic poetry! i scribbled it on a napkin and thought it might make a good title for something.” First single from the record is this post-punky number that has a little Bunnymen air to it.

--

POPULATION II - "INTROSPECTION"

Quebec band Population II make the kind of mutant garage rock that may have you thinking "is this the Osees?" It's not but they are on Castle Face who will release their new album À La Ô Terre on October 30. "With heaviness through experimentation, 'Introspection' is an immersion in the mind of one who feels the energy of raw Rock n 'Roll running through its veins for the first time," say the band. "Instantly, comes the need to transmit and amplify it."

--

ZIEMBA - "POWER OF LOVE"

Ziemba (aka songwriter René Kladzyk) will release new album, True Romantic, is out next week and here's another early taste before the whole thing is upon us. "The Power of Love" is a dreamy ballad with a powerhouse vocal delivery. “It's funny how the meaning of a song can change long after it's written. That happened for me with 'Power of Love,'” says Kladzyk. “I originally wrote ‘Power of Love’ in a moment of desperate anguish over a person who didn't treat me very well, someone who is thankfully no longer in my life. But when I was mixing it with Don Godwin, I kept thinking about how excited I was for my Dad to hear it. Out of any song on the album, this one is the sort of high drama pop ballad that he loves. But then my Dad suddenly passed away this winter, and this ended up being one of the songs on the album that he never heard.”

--

RICH AUCOIN - "WALLS"

Halifax's Rich Aucoin is known for his creative music videos -- his video for 2012's “Brian Wilson is A.L.I.V.E.” won a Prism Prize, and his "It" video featured dozens of homages to his favorite films. For his latest, "Walls," he and director Jason Levangie recreated scenes from 20 classic videos.

--

ELTON JOHN - "SING ME NO SAD SONGS" (1969)

Elton John announced a massive career-spanning box set featuring this previously unreleased song from 1969. Read much more about it here.

--

PINK SIIFU & FLY ANAKIN - "RICHARD PRYOR"

Underground, experimental rappers Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin have announced a collaborative album, Fly Siifu's, and you can read more about it here.

--

BRITTANY HOWARD - "GOAT HEAD" (EARTHGANG REMIX) & "SHORT AND SWEET" (BON IVER REMIX)

Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard has launched a new remix series, and you can read more about these first two here.

--

WHORES - "CORNUCOPIA" (BLACK SABBATH COVER)

Whores' contribution to Magnetic Eye Records' upcoming Vol. 4 [Redux] is a noisy, sludgy take on "Cornucopia" that's nearly twice the length of Black Sabbath's original. Read more about it here.

--

PUP - "ROT"

PUP have announced a new EP with the extremely 2020 title of This Place Sucks Ass, due 10/23 via Little Dipper/Rise, and you can read more about new single "Rot" here.

--

HEALTH - "CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0."

HEALTH have announced a new album of collaborations, which also includes this new HEALTH song. Read more about it here.

--

BERWANGER - "CHANGE THE SEASON"

The Anniversary's Josh Berwanger encourages you to get out and vote with this new song and video. Read more about what Josh had to say about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.