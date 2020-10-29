So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ILSA - "SHIBBOLETH"

DC sludge greats Ilsa have unleashed another rager off their upcoming album Preyer (due 11/20 via Relapse), and this finds them speeding up and going into full-on punk territory. The band tell Decibel that the song is an "explicit denunciation of the true forces of evil at work to undermine civil rights, labor and reproductive justice all around the world!"

--

PA SALIEU - "BLOCK BOY"

Coventry, UK-born, Gambia-based rapper Pa Salieu will release his debut project Send Them To Coventry on November 13 via Atlantic/Warner UK. Along with the announcement comes this new single, which is another great example of Salieu's ability to blur genres, with hints of UK rap, Afrobeats, dancehall, and more.

--

SHAME - "BIL"

Having recently returned with new single "Alphabet," UK group Shame share another new one, "BiL," in the form of this live performance shot recently at an empty Brixton Electric in London. There may not be an audience but the band are still bouncing off the walls with this song that adds some electronics to their sound.

--

KATE DAVIS - "TOO YOUNG TO DIE" (DANIEL JOHNSTON COVER)

Kate Davis is releasing Strange Boy, a full album cover of Daniel Johnston's Retired Boxer, in January, and she's released the latest track from it, which she also talked about for Sound of Savings' "Songs that Found Me at the Right Time" series.

--

STEVEN WILSON (PORCUPINE TREE) - "KING GHOST"

Just in time for Halloween, Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree/No-man) shares this spooky animated video for "King Ghost" which is off his upcoming album The Future Bites. "'King Ghost' is one of my favorite tracks from the album and I think one of the most beautiful songs I've ever come up with, powerful in its apparent simplicity," says Wilson. "Apart from the percussion overdubs (played by Jason Cooper from The Cure, and Michael Spearman from Everything Everything) the music is entirely electronic, mostly using analogue keyboards to create luminous and organic patterns and tones. Much like the song, the video Jess has created focuses more on rich colors and expressing thoughts and feelings though more abstract images, something that takes our collaboration into new territory. It's stunning and I'm incredibly proud of the combination of the song and the video."

--

THE KILLS - "I PUT A SPELL ON YOU" (SCREAMIN' JAY HAWKINS COVER)

The Kills are releasing a rarities collection, Little Bastards, on December 11 via Domino, and the latest taste of it they've shared is this 2009 cover of "I Put a Spell On You," accompanied by a video featuring live footage from Portland, Pomona, and San Francisco

--

BREE RUNWAY - "GUCCI" (ft. MALIIBU MIITCH)

UK rapper Bree Runway will release her new mixtape 2000AND4EVA on November 6 via Universal, featuring Rico Nasty, Maliibu Miitch, and Yung Baby Tate. While you wait, listen to the very awesome Maliibu Miitch collab.

--

YOUR OLD DROOG - "UKRAINE"

"My last project was about unapologetically claiming my heritage as a Jew," said Your Old Droog, referring to 2019's Jewelry. "This song is about embracing my Ukrainian and Eastern European roots." As you'd expect from Droog, it's hard-hitting, throwback-yet-refreshing New York rap.

--

MOLCHAT DOLMA - "OLTVETA NET"

Belarusian darkwave trio Molchat Doma release new album Monument in a couple weeks and to keep you primed have just dropped this new single. Drop in "Otveta Net" into an '80s goth mix and it'll fight right in.

--

JORGE ELBRECHT - "PERISH" FT GENEVA JACUZZI

"Somewhere in time..." the opening titles read for Jorge Elbrecht's new video and that somewhere in time seems to be 1981, a dystopian sci-fi fantasy that owes equal parts to Zardoz and The Apple. The song, which features Geneva Jacuzzi, is a jam.

--

DANIEL LANOIS - "(UNDER THE) HEAVY SUN"

Musician and producer Daniel Lanois will release new album Heavy Sun on April 21. With help from his band -- guitarist/vocalist Rocco DeLuca, organist/vocalist Johnny Shepherd, and bassist/vocalist Jim Wilson -- the title track is soulful and atmospheric. “We want to lift people’s spirits with this music,” says Lanois. “It’s so easy to feel isolated right now, but we want everyone to feel included in what we’re doing.”

--

THE MARIAS - "WE'RE THE LUCKY ONES"

Here's another very early holiday song, this time courtesy The Marias. “Even though it’s my favorite holiday and immediately gives me a sense of warmth and nostalgia for happier times, it also makes me grieve for the ones who lost their lives and didn’t make it to Christmas," says Maria. "I feel like one of the lucky ones. We are all lucky to be alive.”

--

ILE - "DONDE NADIE MÁS RESPIRA"

Puerto Rican composer and vocalist iLe has dropped this politically charged single, whose title translates to 'Where No One Else Breathes," just a few days before the U.S. election. “With this song, I hope to encourage people to get involved,” iLe says. “Take action to confront those in power and face the issues so that we can make real progress. It’s time to overthrow these twisted systems.” "Donde Nadie Más Respira" is moody with gorgeous, swelling strings.

--

MAGDALENA BAY - "SKY2FALL"

LA pop duo Magdalena Bay have shared another track from their upcoming Mini Mix Vol. 2, the glistening "Sky2Fall," which they told Gorilla vs Bear is about "having no control over time or the world around us."

--

BILL CALLAHAN, BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & SEAN O'HAGAN - "WISH YOU WERE GAY" (BILLIE EILISH COVER)

Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's weekly collab covers series continues, and this week they add a third "Bill" to the mix by covering Billie Eilish's "Wish You Were Gay." As usual with these covers, the music is provided by another collaborator and this week it's Sean O'Hagan of High Llamas and Stereolab.

--

THE AVALANCHES - "INTERSTELLAR LOVE FT. LEON BRIDGES

The Avalanches' new album is loaded with guests and their latest single features Leon Bridges. Read more here.

--

DANNY ELFMAN - "HAPPY"

"It was written to be an absurd anti-pop song, designed to begin as a very simple pop tune that degrades into something more subversive," Danny says of his first solo "pop" material in 36 years. "The cynical nature of the lyrics echo how I feel about living in a semi-dystopian world turned upside down."

--

BUSTA RHYMES - "LOOK OVER YOUR SHOULDER" (ft. KENDRICK LAMAR)

Kendrick Lamar's first verse in a while has appeared on this new Jackson 5-sampling Busta Rhymes song, which you can read more about here.

--

BELOVED GHOULS (mem SLAYER, SEPULTURA, EXODUS) - "TERRORIZED" (ft. TOUCHE AMORE'S JEREMY BOLM)

Beloved Ghouls is a supergroup that (allegedly) comes together every Halloween, featuring Sepultura's Derrick Green on vocals, former Slayer (and current Misfits, Mr. Bungle, Suicidal Tendencies, etc) drummer Dave Lombardo, and recent Slayer and longtime Exodus guitarist Gary Holt. Their new song for this Halloween is "Terrorized," which features guest vocals by Touche Amore frontman Jeremy Bolm. Read more here.

--

INDIGO SPARKE - "BABY" (PROD. ADRIANNE LENKER)

Indigo Sparke has announced her debut album, which was co-produced by Big Thief singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker and frequent Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo and made with Big Thief's rhythm section. Read more about lead single "Baby" here.

--

DIVIDED HEAVEN - "THEY POISONED OUR FATHERS" (ft. LYDIA LOVELESS)

Folk/heartland punk artist Divided Heaven (Jeff Berman) and alt-country artist Lydia Loveless team up for this anti-Trump song, which you can read more about here.

--

I AM THE AVALANCHE - "DIVE"

Read more about the title track from I Am The Avalanche's upcoming album (along with a Q&A) here.

--

SOPHIA KENNEDY - "ORANGE TIC TAC"

Hamburg-via-Baltimore art pop artist Sophia Kennedy has released her first new single since her great 2017 self-titled debut album, and you can read more about it here.

--

DUMPSTAPHUNK - "JUSTICE 2020" (ft. CHALI 2NA & TROMBONE SHORTY)

Long-running New Orleans funk band Dumpstaphunk have released a fired-up new protest song "Justice 2020," a new version of their song "Justice," which was released on Inauguration Day in 2017. Like the original version, the new one has a horn solo by Trombone Shorty, but "Justice 2020" also has a rapped guest verse by Chali 2na of Jurassic 5. Read more about it here.

--

MOGWAI - "DRY FANTASY"

Scottish post-rock greats Mogwai have announced their tenth album, As The Love Continues, and you can read more about lead single "Dry Fantasy" here.

--

