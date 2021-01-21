25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BRS KASH - "THROAT BABY" (REMIX ft. DABABY & CITY GIRLS) & "KASH APP" (ft. MULATTO)

BRS Kash's 2020 single "Throat Baby" has gone viral, and now it gets a new star-studded remix with new verses from DaBaby and City Girls. On Friday, the Atlanta rapper releases his debut project Kash Only via LVRN, and that also features the just-released "Kash App," featuring fellow ATLien Mulatto. Judging by "Kash App," it looks like Kash has plenty more up his sleeve besides the one viral song.

--

HUS KINGPIN - PORTISHUS

As the album title, artwork, and some song titles (like "Beth Gibbons") imply, Portishus is a new album by New York rapper Hus Kingpin with production inspired by Portishead's eerie trip-hop. That production style goes well with Hus' '90s-style raps (the end result is not far off from, say, Deltron 3030's psychedelic post-boom bap), as well as those of the album's guests, which include Vinnie Paz, Ransom, Willie The Kid, and more.

--

SEPULCROS - "MAGNO CAOS"

Portuguese blackened death-doomers Sepulcros have shared another track off their anticipated new album Vazio (due 3/12 via Transcending Obscurity), and it's yet another promising, bone-crushingly heavy taste of this LP.

--

TOM FURSE (THE HORRORS) - "A JOURNEY IN ECSTASY"

The Horrors keyboardist Tom Furse will release new solo album Ecstatic Meditations on Friday. He made the record, from performing through the mastering, on his own at his studio in Margate, saying of it, "In these miserable times, I wanted to make something unashamedly joyful." You can listen to a 3-minute edit of the album's 20-minute opening track, "A Journey in Ecstasy" which in this case is more of a quick trip.

--

RAF RUNDELL (THE 2 BEARS) - "MORE U KNOW"

Raf Rundell, who you may know from Hot Chip-related The 2 Bears or Greco-Roman Soundsystem, will release new album O​.​M. Days on April 9. has a new single that has it's roots in NYC. "More U Know" is the new single which is warm, danceable and bathed in vocoder.

--

NOMI RUIZ & SAM SPARRO - "LIKE A GHOST"

Jessica 6's Nomi Ruiz has been spending a lot of time acting these days -- you may have seen her on Mayans MC or Dispatches from Elsewhere -- and she's starring in new action-thriller Haymaker alongside Udo Kier, Zoe Bell and DB Sweeney. She plays a singer in the film and has a few songs on the soundtrack, including this collaboration with Sam Sparro.

--

TOBACCO - "THIS MAN"

Having released Hot, Wet & Sassy last year, Black Moth Super Rainbow's Tom Fec is already back with a new record as Tobacco. It's the third in his Fucked Up Friends series and will be out later this year via Rad Cult. While we wait for more details, you can listen to "This Man," a groovy jam that recalls John Carpenter soundtracks by way of Italian Horror.

--

THE PEACERS - "IRISH SUIT"

Onetime Sic Alps frontman Mike Donovan is back with a new Peacers album, Blexxed Rec, on March 26 via Drag City. Few make reverb-drenched low-fi sound so appealing, and Mike is conjuring up vibes of another Donovan on this pretty first single from the album.

--

ANUEL AA & OZUNA - "LOS DIOSES"

Anuel AA and Ozuna have put their heads together for a superstar Latin trap/reggaeton collab album, Los Dioses, which is due out this Friday. You can get a taste now from the just-released title track.

--

PANOPTICON - "KNOW HOPE"

Panopticon will release a new album called …and again into the light this spring via Bindrune Recordings, and it features members of Aerial Ruin, Waldgeflüster, Dämmerfarben, and Lactating Yak, as well as string arrangements and pedal steel. You can get a taste from the epic 12-minute lead single "Panopticon," which fuses tornadic black metal, towering sludge metal, and genuinely beautiful post-rock.

--

BLACK SHEEP WALL - "NEW MEASURES OF FAILURE"

Black Sheep Wall have shared the second single off their upcoming album Songs for the Enamel Queen, and it's 13 minutes of psychedelic sludge metal, post-hardcore, post-rock, and more.

--

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY - "I'M ALL ABOUT THE DUSK"

Austrian post-black metallers Harakiri For The Sky continue to roll out songs off their upcoming album Mӕre, and here's another great one. It's 11 minutes of black metal that's as furious as it is melodic.

--

TH1RT3EN - "CULT 45"

th1rt3en, the new rap-rock group of Pharoahe Monch, Daru Jones, and Marcus Machado, have shared another song and video off their upcoming album A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism, and it was intentionally timed to come out on Inauguration Week. "The video is a continuation from “Fight” in the sense that the band is exorcising yet another systemic thorn from the soul of the oppressed," Pharoahe Monch says. "Police brutality against the black man. The occult’s manipulation of the masses behind the veil of democracy. This song speaks to the overall temperament of the album. The frustration with fighting the evil perpetrated against us. th1rt3en is tired of holding hands and singing hymns. We’ve been assigned from a higher power to combat you on your own terms. In this existence head on. Here, hold this voodoo! Fuck you!"

--

THE LOTTERY WINNERS - "START AGAIN" (ft. FRANK TURNER)

UK pop-indie band The Lottery Winners have tapped folk-punk lifer Frank Turner for the bombastic new title track off their upcoming EP.

--

THE STAVES - "DEVOTION"

The Staves release their new album, Good Woman, on February 5 via Nonesuch, and the latest single is the breezy, harmony-laden "Devotion." "“This song came from a feeling of being totally at the mercy of someone else," the band says. "Being a passenger and never a driver in any situation. Being blinded by devotion and unable to navigate the way out."

--

LIL WAYNE - "AIN'T GOT TIME"

One day after being pardoned by Trump, Lil Wayne has released a new song. The lyrics appear to reference the federal weapons charges he was facing, and Wayne also references the late Juice WRLD.

--

TOMAHAWK - "BUSINESS CASUAL"

Tomahawk -- the band of Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc.), Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard), John Stanier (Helmet, Battles), and Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Secret Chiefs 3, etc) -- have announced their first album in eight years. Listen to the first single and read more here.

--

WEEZER - "ALL MY FAVORITE SONGS"

Weezer will release a Pet Sounds-inspired baroque pop album called OK Human next week and you can read more about lead single "All My Favorite Songs" here.

--

JUSTIN COURTNEY PIERRE (MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK - "DYING TO KNOW"

Motion City Soundtrack frontman Justin Courtney Pierre has announced a new solo EP, An Anthropologist On Mars, due 3/12 via Epitaph and produced by Epitaph founder/Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz. Read more about the EP and this punchy, catchy first single here.

--

MISTER GOBLIN - "SIX FLAGS AMERICA" (ft. SADIE DUPUIS)

Mister Goblin, the solo project of Two Inch Astronaut's Sam Goblin, has announced a new album and the first single features Sadie Dupuis (of Speedy Ortiz and Sad13). Read more about it here.

--

BILLIE EILISH & ROSALIA - "LO VAS A OLVIDAR"

Here's a very cool collab: Rosalía and Billie Eilish have come together on the new song "Lo Vas A Olvidar," which was written for HBO's Euphoria. Read more about it here.

--

JOEY BADA$$ - "LET IT BREATHE"

Joey Bada$$ celebrated his 26th birthday by releasing a jazzy, Statik Selektah-produced new single, "Let it Breathe."

--

ROSTAM & AMANDA GORMAN - "'THE HILL WE CLIMB' - PIANO IMPROVISATION IN G MAJOR"

”I was deeply moved by Amanda Gorman's poem this morning,” Rostam wrote. ”I went to my studio and improvised three piano takes while listening back to the speech.” This is Take 2.

--

MATTHEW E WHITE & LONNIE HOLLEY - "THIS HERE JUNGLE OF MODERNESS/COMPOSITION 14"

Outsider artist Lonnie Holley has teamed up with Spacebomb svengali Matthew E. White for a new collaborative album titled Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection that will be out April 9 via Spacebomb/Jagjaguwar.

--

