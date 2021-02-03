25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

STEREOLAB - "HOUSEHOLD NAMES"

Stereolab's long-awaited Electrically Possessed [Switched On Volume 4] compilation is out February 26, collecting non-LP singles, radio sessions, and other odds and ends. Here's a new video for "Household Names" which was original on mini-LP First of the Microbe Hunters.

--

TOM JONES - "TALKING REALITY TELEVISION BLUES"

Tom Jones is gearing up to release new album, Surrounded by Time, on April 23. On it, Tom bringing is pipes to songs by Bob Dylan, Terry Callier, Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam and more. The first single , "Talking Reality Television Blues," was penned by Todd Snider, and Tom says "I was there when TV started — didn't know I'd become a part of it — but it could be that its power is to remind us how wonderful, crazy and inventive we are, but also how scary the reality it reflects can be."

--

JUAN WAUTERS - "REAL" FT. MAC DEMARCO

Juan Wauters will release new album Real Life Situations on April 30 via Captured Tracks. The record features collaborations with Peter Sagar (Homeshake), Nick Hakim, Cola Boyy, El David Aguilar, Mac DeMarco who guests on "Real." Says Juan, "Mac and I met in 2013 when our label Captured Tracks (we were both on the label then) thought it would be a good idea that we meet and do a song. We met and recorded Beatles songs. The tape machine we were working with broke and the songs were never recovered. After that, we never collaborated in any serious way. When I reached out to Mac about the new project I was doing, he was down since the beginning. I happened to be going to LA so we did it at his studio. Mac provided a really safe place to bounce ideas off of each other. We tried a lot of new things and we ended up with this track so special. The song put an end to that awaited collaboration that was the initial impulse behind us meeting and forming a friendship that stood in time."

--

MUSH - "HAZMAT SUITS"

UK trio Mush release new album Lines Redacted next week and here's one last new single before the whole album drops. "The concept for Hazmat Suits bizarrely predates the pandemic," explains frontman Dan Hyndman. "It then quickly became relevant and I retroactively rewrote some of the verses. I saw a group of guys in Hazmat Suits going into a building in Leeds town center around March, it was a really strong image that made me pick the tune-up again. It evoked a real modern dystopian vibe."

--

RAT COLUMNS - "I CAN'T LIVE ON LOVE" FT RAVEN MAHON

Australia's Rat Columns (aka David West) will release Pacific Kiss next week and here's another new track from it. "I Can't Live on Love" and features Raven Mahon from Grass Widow/The Green Child on vocals. Raven's also in the Western-themed video, which also stars artist/musician Leonie Brialey.

--

MISS GRIT - GROW UP TO

Impostor, the new EP from Miss Grit, aka NYC-based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn, comes out Friday, and she's shared one more single ahead of that, "Grow Up To," which is thick with distorted guitar snarls. The song is about "my ongoing obsession with what’s next,” she says. “The lack of content with the present leads to the chaos and collapse of this song.”

--

DU BLONDE - "GLAD WE BROKE UP" FT. EZRA FURMAN

UK artist Du Blonde (fka Beth Jeans Houghton) will release new album Homecoming April 2, and the album features appearances from Garbage's Shirley Manson and Ezra Furman. Here's the fizzy Furman collab, a catchy rocker titled "I'm Glad That We Broke Up."

--

PATRICK PAIGE II - "SO THEY SAY"

Patrick Paige II of The Internet has released a new solo single on Fat Possum, and it's a woozy, compelling dose of neo-soul.

--

SAINTSENECA - "ALL YOU'VE GOT IS EVERYONE"

Saintseneca is back with another dose of the gorgeous, triumphant indie folk that they've become best known for. Main member Zac Little says, "I wanted to write a Christmas song, but it didn't feel right this time, so I thought about old new years and made a Valentine. I miss everyone, and I figure a song is kind of like a little tent. A place in space and time - you can pack it up and take it with you, get it out when you need it, and I like to imagine being together inside."

--

OLD CITY - "SIXERS" (ft. MURS)

Punk-influenced Philly producer prominently samples Black Flag's "Six Pack" on this song which features a guest verse from LA rapper MURS (who appears in the video in animated form, wearing a Soul Glo shirt).

--

CAITHLIN DE MARRAIS - "GOOD LUCK COME BACK"

Rainer Maria's Caithlin De Marrais has debuted the third single off her upcoming solo album What Will You Do Then?, and this one's a very pretty dose of ethereal dream pop.

--

JAMES MCALISTER - "PORTRAIT"

James McAlister is a longtime Sufjan Stevens/Aaron Dessner collaborator and member of the Planetarium project with Sufjan, Bryce Dessner, and Nico Muhly, and now he's releasing a solo album, Scissortail, on March 26 via the Dessner brothers and Justin Vernon's 37d03d label. The first single is "Portrait," a glistening dose of ambient music that sounds very much tied to the Dessner/Sufjan universe.

--

COLLEEN - "GAZING AT TAURUS - SANTA EULALIA"

Art pop musician Colleen is releasing her new album The Tunnel and the Clearing on May 21 via Thrill Jockey. The first taste is the pulsating, atmospheric "Gazing at Taurus - Santa Eulalia."

--

THE COLOR FRED - "NEVER WANTED"

Fred Mascherino (Breaking Pangea, Taking Back Sunday) is releasing one song a month in 2021 with his The Color Fred project, and first up was "Never Wanted" at the tail end of January. He now also put out an acoustic live session of the song.

--

GHOST DECIBELS (BURN, ORANGE 9MM) - HAUNTED HOUSES EP

Ghost Decibels, the solo electronic pop project of Chaka Malik of Burn and Orange 9mm, has released new three-song EP which fans of gothy '80s synthpop should check out. There's also a video for "When The System Dies."

--

FISHBOY - "SNOCONE CREATOR" (ft. SEAN BONNETTE of AJJ)

Fishboy has been making quirky, power poppy indie rock for over two decades, and he'll release his new album Waitsgiving on April 2 via Lauren Records. First single "Snocone Creator" features AJJ's Sean Bonnette on backup vocals, and this one goes in a folk punk-ish direction that's not far removed from AJJ.

--

ARM'S LENGTH - "GARAMOND"

Ontario emo band Arm's Length will release the Everything Nice EP on February 25, and they've shared the cathartic lead single "Garamond." Fans of anything from early 2000s Victory Records emo to The Wonder Years, take note.

--

ALAN BRAUFMAN - "SUNRISE" (ANGEL BAT DAWID REMIX)

Angel Bat Dawid and Alan Braufman were both on our list of great jazz albums of 2020, so it's exciting to learn that Angel has now remixed the opening track from Alan's album, "Sunrise." Read more about it here.

--

LAPÊCHE - "OLIVER"

LAPÊCHE (members of Small Brown Bike, Strikeforce Diablo, and more) announced their sophomore album (produced by frequent collaborator J. Robbins of Jawbox), and you can read more about lead single "Oliver" here.

--

CATHAL COUGHLAN - "OWL IN THE PARLOUR"

Cathal Coughlan, who fronted Irish cult band Microdisney in the '80s and Fatima Mansions in the '90s, is set to release new solo album Song Of Co-Aklan on March 26 via Dimple Discs. Here's the latest single.

--

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE - "THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN'T DO"

Philadelphia's experimental, genre-morphing Spirit Of The Beehive have signed to Saddle Creek and announced a new album, Entertainment, Death. You can read more about the awesome lead single here.

--

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 - "ONE + ONE"

DFA1979's Sebastien Grainger says new single "One + One" is a Grainger says is a "karmic sequel to ‘Romantic Rights'" -- it's the first track from the duo's fourth album, due in March.

--

FLOCK OF DIMES (JENN WASNER) - "TWO"

Jenn Wasner will release her new album as Flock Dimes, Head of Roses, on April 2 via Sub Pop. Here's the first single.

--

HAR MAR SUPERSTAR - "WHERE WE BEGAN"

It's the first single from Har Mar's new album Roseville. Check it out here.

--

JULIEN BAKER - "FAVOR" FT. PHOEBE BRIDGERS & LUCY DACUS

Julien Baker's boygenius bandmates join her on the latest single from her anticipated new album, Little Oblivions.

--

