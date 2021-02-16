25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RAF RUNDELL (2 BEARS) - "ALWAYS FLY" FT TERRI WALKER

Raf Rundell, of The 2 Bears and Greco-Roman Disco fame, is gearing up to drop his new album, O.M. Days, on April 9 via Heavenly and here's the new single, a decidedly early-'90s style jam -- shades of Mary J Blige -- featuring lead vocals from Terri Walker (who you may know from Shanks & Bigfoot's 2000 UK garage hit "Sing-A-Long"). The video for the single was inspired by George Michael & Aretha Franklin’s 1987 hit "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)."

--

FAT RAY - SANTA BARBARA & "DOPEMAN HEAVEN" (ft. DANNY BROWN, prod. BLACK MILK)

Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade label kicked off 2021 with a new J.U.S album, and now they've continued their onslaught with a new LP from long-running Detroit rapper Fat Ray. The bulk of the album was produced by Raphy, but the song stirring up buzz right now is "Dopeman Heaven," which features Danny Brown and was produced by Ray's longtime collaborator Black Milk.

--

EX:RE (DAUGHTER) - "WHERE THE TIME WENT" (WITH 12 ENSEMBLE)

Daughter singer Elena Tonra is releasing a new version of his 2018 debut solo album as Ex:Re, and this new version was recorded live in 2019 with classical composer Josephine Stephenson (who handled the arrangements and played piano) and the 12 Ensemble string orchestra. The album comes out Friday (2/19) via Glassnote, and you can get a taste of the album's lush sound with this recording of "Where The Time Went."

--

KILL DIVISION (mem GRUESOME, MEGADETH, VENOM INC, MALEVOLENT CREATION, etc) - "CULTISTS"

Kill Division is a new grind supergroup fronted by former Malevolent Creation vocalist Kyle Symons and also featuring with Gus Rios (Gruesome, ex-Malevolent Creation), Jeramie Kling (The Absence, Venom Inc, and that new Massacre offshoot), and Dirk Verbueren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork), and "Cultists" is their debut sonic assault.

--

DENNIS JAGARD (TEN FOOT POLE) - "CALIFORNIA FEELS HOME"

Ten Foot Pole frontman Dennis Jagard has released a new acoustic solo song, and here's what he said to Punk News about it: "I moved out of California 13 years ago and didn’t think I would be sentimental about it, but I can’t deny the odd feeling of comfort when I’m crossing the mountains into familiar regions. I guess it’s not the place or even the people that are there now, but the memories of people, places and events that impacted my upbringing, my origin story."

--

GO GREAT GUNS - "ROOTS"

Quebec City's Go Great Guns are one of a few bands putting a fresh spin on '90s skate punk, as you can hear on the rippin' "Roots," the title track of their upcoming EP, which is due in March via Thousand Islands Records. "Roots is about rising up and refusing to be held silent any longer," says bassist Jeff Girard. "It’s a punk rock ode to the power of unity and equality, two human values we desperately need at this particular time."

--

ARABROT - "KINKS OF THE HEART"

Norway's genre-defying, metal-friendly-but-super-catchy Arabrot have debuted another track off their upcoming LP Norwegian Gothic. It's a little doomy, but it's also a soaring, stomping rock song and it sounds like no other band in the world.

--

KARIMA WALKER - "WAKING THE DREAMING BODY"

Karima Walker has shared the title track from her upcoming album Waking the Dreaming Body, and it's a haunting, minimal, psychedelic folk song (somewhere between Sibylle Baier and Leonard Cohen) that will stop you right in your tracks. The album drops next week (2/26) via Orindal/Keeled Scales.

--

BLACK SHEEP WALL - "HUMAN SHAPED HOLE"

Psych/sludge/post-hardcore blenders Black Sheep Wall's first album in five years, Songs for the Enamel Queen, arrives next week, and here's another crushing, genre-blurring song from it.

--

DE'WAYNE - "I KNOW SOMETHING"

DE'WAYNE is a rapper from Houston with a lot of punk crossover appeal (he's on Anti-Flag's 2020 single "A Dying Plea" and signed to Hopeless Records), and here's what he says about his catchy, in-your-face new single "I Know Something": "The song is just a reflection of my nature. I find that most times before anything happens, like a big change, you personally have to embody that. Write it down or even say it out loud... and that's exactly what I'm doing on this record. Knowing something is coming or about to happen is very exciting especially when you're the first one that believes in it."

--

NICK HAKIM - QADIR (BADBADNOTGOOD REMIX)

Nick Hakim is releasing a remix version of his album Will This Make Me Good, featuring help from KeiyaA, Pink Siifu, Kareem Ali, Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia, and Luke Temple. Here's the sly remix of "QADIR" by Canadians BADBADNOTGOOD. “‘QADIR’ was one of our most listened to songs of 2020,” says BADBADNOTGOOD. “Nick’s voice, poetry and production are the shit! It was a blast tracking up this remix.”

--

AUTOMATIC - "STRANGE CONVERSATIONS" (SUDAN ARCHIVES REMIX)

LA Band Automatic are releasing Signal Mixes on March 26, featuring remixes of their songs by John Dwyer, Peanut Butter Wolf, Bauhaus/Love & Rockets drummer Kevin Haskins (his daughter Lola is in the band), and more. Here's a remix of "Strange Conversations" by Sudan Archives that puts a little more swing -- and strings -- in its step.

--

AZITA - "IF U DIE"

Chicago's AZITA will release new album Glen Echo on March 5 via Drag City. New single "If U Die" a groovy bit of indie rock that is loose and just a little shambolic without falling over. The music video has AZITA in "Coming Up" mode, playing every member of her band.

--

PAUL JACOBS (POTTERY) - "UNDERNEATH THE ROSES"

Pottery drummer Paul Jacobs will release his debut solo album, Pink Dogs On The Green Grass, on April 30 via Blow the Fuse. He played pretty much everything on the record and animated his own videos, too, like this one for new single "Underneath the Roses." "“When drawing the video, I was looking out my window and was seeing

the world as a pretty dead, dark place”, says Paul. “It was a month

into winter and the moods were getting heavy. I ran with a theme of people in an underworld who don’t realize they’re more dead than alive. They’ve accepted their reality and don’t understand how much more you can get out of life.”

--

ESTHER ROSE - "GOOD TIME"

New Orleans-based singer songwriter Esther Rose will release new album How Many Times on March 26 via Father/Daughter and Full Time Hobby. "Good Time" is that indeed, with mellow country vibe that doesn't rub your nose in it.

--

LOST HORIZONS - "HEART OF A HUMMINGBIRD" FT KOOKIELOU

Here's another track from the new Lost Horizons (Simon Raymonde/Richie Thomas) album, In Quiet Moments, this one featuring KookieLou, aka Lily Wolter of Penelope Isles. "Heart of a Hummingbird" is one of the album's standouts, it's a terrific melding of Penelope Isles' shoegazy pop and Lost Horizons' cinematic scope.

--

REGIONAL JUSTICE CENTER - "CONQUEST"

One of our most anticipated hardcore LPs at the moment is Regional Justice Center's Crime and Punishment. Here's a third single from it, which you can read more about here.

--

DAWN RICHARD - "BUSSIFAME"

Dawn Richard has shared the first single off her upcoming Merge debut, and you can read more about it here.

--

GENGHIS TRON - "RITUAL CIRCLE"

Genghis Tron have shared a hypnotic, 10-minute track off their first album in 13 years and first with their new lineup, and you can read more about it here.

--

YOUR OLD DROOG & THA GOD FAHIM - "SLAM DUNK CONTEST" (ft. PHAROAHE MONCH)

Tha God Fahim and Your Old Droog are releasing their second collaborative album of 2021 this Friday, and you can read more about this Pharoahe Monch-featuring lead single here.

--

PRISM BITCH - "STARLIGHT" (ft. BUILT TO SPILL'S DOUG MARTSCH)

Prism Bitch opened Built To Spill's Keep It Like A Secret 20th anniversary tour, and then drummer Teresa Cruses ended up joining Built To Spill's new live lineup (for the 2020 tour that never happened), and now those bands cross paths again on Prism Bitch's new single "Starlight," which features a genuinely awesome guitar solo by BTS frontman Doug Martsch. You can read more about it here.

--

BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS - "BLACK AIR"

New Zealand progressive tech-death unit Blindfolded and Led to the Woods's third album Nightmare Withdrawals comes out in March, and you can read more about this intense new single here.

--

WAYSIDE - "RAINBOW MACHINE"

Australian emo shoegazers Wayside's debut LP comes out in March, and you can read more about this new single here.

--

GEL - "BITCHMADE"

NJ hardcore band Gel are releasing a new 7", Violent Closure, later this month on Atomic Action! Records, and you can read more about the killer new single "Bitchmade" here.

--

GRIDIRON - LOYALTY AT ALL COSTS EP

Gridiron formed last year with members of Never Ending Game, Payback, and Year of the Knife, and speaking out their tough-as-nails sound, they said to No Echo, "We definitely wanted to recreate that old school PAHC feel, but we also wanted to create our own identity. Our biggest influences are definitely bands like Krutch and No Retreat." They also added that they "started this band with the intentions of just recording these songs and kind of having it be a one off thing, but those plans have definitely changed. We will definitely be playing some shows once we are able to, and we will be writing another record in the future." Their demo/EP Loyalty At All Costs caught the attention of Triple B, who just gave it a re-release today with new red artwork (as opposed to the original blue).

--

