25 New Songs Out Today

ALFA MIST - "ORGANIC RUST"

The multi-genre, multi-talented UK artist Alfa Mist has shared the second single off his upcoming album Bring Backs, which is due 4/23 via ANTI-. Following the electronic-tinged jazz of lead single "Run Outs," this one finds him combining his jazz influences with hip hop, and he's just as strong an MC as he is an instrumentalist.

--

DOLL SKIN - "CONTROL FREAK"

Hopeless-signed Phoenix pop punks Doll Skin have dropped a new single, and if you miss the stadium-sized pop punk of the 2000s, you should check this song out; it really puts a fresh spin on that classic sound.

--

BONGZILLA - "FREE THE WEED"

It's been 16 years since Bongzilla released an album, and their fuzzed-out doom is just as weed-obsessed as ever. "Free The Weed" is the second single of their upcoming album Weedsconsin, and like lead single "Sundae Driver," it's a tasty riff-feast that makes it feel like no time has passed since their last album.

--

ERIKA DE CASIER - "DRAMA"

Vocalist and producer Erika de Casier, who signed to 4AD last year, has shared a new single, "Drama." It's a smooth, sultry slice of minimalist R&B.

--

THIRDFACE - "BUCK"

Nashville hardcore band Thirdface's debut LP Do It With A Smile arrives this Friday via Exploding In Sound, and here's one more single from it. It's only 35 seconds long, but that's all it needs to offer up some of the most intense hardcore to be released this year.

--

POM POM SQUAD - "LUX"

Brooklyn band Pom Pom Squad signed to City Slang with their new single, which is inspired, in part, by The Virgin Suicides, as is the accompanying video, which was co-directed by lead singer and guitarist Mia Berrin and Julia Sub. If the song sounds familiar, it's because it's been around in demo form for at least four years. In fact, maybe you even heard it on the BV SiriusXM show? (thanks for the shout out, PPS!) "It’s about the fear of intimacy I felt as a teen that stemmed from negative early experiences of male attention," Mia says. "The Virgin Suicides, one of my very favorite movies, captured that fear in a way that deeply resonated—the scene where Trip leaves Lux alone on the football field. He had gone through the effort of making her love him and then, when he got what he wanted, he left. I released the demo for this song on Bandcamp when I was in college and it ended up being played on BrooklynVegan’s blog radio on Sirius XMU. It was the first lightbulb that maybe I had a calling in music. The release has been a long time coming, but ultimately, I’m glad I waited so that I could really do right by this thing and simultaneously, by my teenage self.”

--

JUAN WAUTERS - "UNITY" FT COLA BOY

Juan Wauters is gearing up to release new album Real Life Situations that features collaborations with Mac DeMarco, Nick Hakim, Homeshake and More. New single "Unity" is a collab with Cola Boy (Matthew Urango, formerly of Sea Lions) and they've made a nostalgic, groovy pop song. "I went to his house in Oxnard and we worked on the song over a three day period when we would record and hang out with his family," says Juan. "The song came out quite easily. Its all somewhat improvised. We did not have anything in mind before getting together. We definitely did not set any boundaries as for what we will make. We just got to it and let it out. It was definitely a good time. It shows in the song I think. It definitely fit the purpose."

--

ADULT MOM - "BREATHING"

Adult Mom's new album Driver is due out Friday 3/5 via Epitaph, and the latest single, "Breathing," cloaks its subject manner in cheery synths and guitars. "'Breathing' is a song I wrote while dealing with the process of intense depression driven isolation as well as being in medical debt," Stevie Knipe says. "I think in those intense moments of isolation and cabin fever, things become a bit blurred and frenzied and strange. I wanted to write about what happens when you can’t tell if you’re really alive or dead, but lighten it with fun pop arrangements."

--

JANE WEAVER - "HEARTLOW"

Jane Weaver's new album Flock is out Friday, which finds her exploring pop territory more than ever before. “Heartlow is my attempt at an uplifting tragi-pop parade for the trials of modern times disguised as a homage to a lost generation of misfit girl groop records," says Jane of this song that still bears her baroque-psych leanings. "Written in hibernation in an out of season French coastal town surrounded by ancient stone circles and arthurian forests.” This video was directed by former Jesus & Mary Chain bassist Douglas Hart who's made vids for Paul Weller, Primal Scream, The Horrors and more.

--

JENSEN MCRAE - "STARTING TO GET TO YOU"

Los Angeles songwriter Jensen McRae, who went viral with her Phoebe Bridgers parody earlier this year, shared a new single which she told Uproxx "is about the slow burn. It’s about being friends with someone for a while and always wondering if maybe you could be something more, and then after a long time, everything just sort of falls into place and you see each other in a whole new light.”

--

FAKE FRUIT - "NO MUTUALS"

San Francisco's Fake Fruit make indie rock that owes a little to Courtney Barnett, Life Without Buildings and early-'80s postpunk. Their debut album is out this Friday via Rocks in Your Head (the label run by Sonny Smith). The album's lead track, "No Mutuals," is a great taste of what's in store.

--

JORDANA - "DOUBT OF REVIVAL" (FT. RYAN WOODS)

Jordana, formerly Jordana Nye, released Something To Say To You last year, and now she's shared her first single of 2021, a collaboration with Ryan Woods. "'Doubt of Revival' is a song written about the obsessive thoughts that have haunted me from past decisions and my internal struggle with the uncertainty of being able to grow from these decisions and experiences," Jordana says. "Fitting enough, given the current state of the world, this song was made over Zoom! I am definitely wary about Zoom sessions, because I can’t help but goof off, seemingly most of the time! But working with Cameron and Ryan was a blast and extremely rewarding considering how happy I am with the song we were able to make remotely."

--

DOOHICKEY CUBICLE - "MILANO SPORT"

You may not be surprised to learn that a band called Doohickey Cubicle make whimsical dreampop, but now you know for sure. The Vancouver duo release their debut album next week and here's their jazzy, loungey and very appealing new single with an extremely charming video they made themselves.

--

PATRICK PAIGE II - "WHISPERING" FT STEVE LACY

The Internet's Patrick Paige II will release new solo album, If I Fail Are We Still Cool?, which will be out May 21 via Fat Possum. This single features his Internet collaborator Steve Lacy, as well as Allen Love, and Durand Bernarr.

--

REIGNING SOUND - "A LITTLE MORE TIME"

Soulful garage rock vets Reigning Sound will release new album A Little More Time with Reigning Sound on May 21 via Merge. It's the group's first record in seven years and while main man Greg Cartwright moved a Asheville a few years ago, for this album he reunited the original “Memphis lineup” of the group. Here's the title track.

--

MDOU MOCTAR - "TALA TANNAM"

Tuareg guitar great Mdou Moctar, who signed to Matador last year, have announced their first album for the label, Afrique Victime, which will be out May 21. This is his new single.

--

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - "BE SWEET"

"After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy," Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner says of her new single that she co-wrote with Wild Nothing's Jack Tatum. "For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one."

---

ENDLESS GARBAGE (JOHN DWYER) - "NO FLUTTER" & "GOOSE"

OSEES main man John Dwyer will release Endless Garbage -- an experimental album made with an improvisational quintet that also features Ted Byrnes (drums), Greg Coates (upright bass), Tom Dolas (keyboards), and Brad Caulkins (Horns) -- on March 19 via Castle Face.

--

DEATH GOALS - "GENDER TRAITOR"

UK two-piece Death Goals make fast, in-your-face, chaotic music that recalls the early/mid 2000s era of cross contamination between screamo, metalcore, mathcore, post-hardcore, and more, and their killer new single "Gender Traitor" finds Harry Bailey opening up about their queer identity for the first time in this band's career. "I was feeling very introspective about my own queerness, something i’ve never really addressed in song format, and realised more and more that I’ve been incredibly lucky as a white, for the most part straight passing male in that community and that there were many who were not as fortunate," Harry told Idioteq. "I looked into conversion therapy, ‘Pray the gay away’ camps, these disgusting ordeals that people within this community have been subjected to often by their own family or community." Listen HERE.

--

OLD CITY - "JUMP OFF"

Philly's Old City blurs the lines between punk and hip hop, and following the video for their Black Flag-sampling, MURS-featuring "Sixers" comes this clip for "Jump Off," a classic '90s-style rap song fueled by a sample of Dead Kennedys' "Too Drunk To Fuck." (Both songs originally appeared on Old City's self-titled EP last fall.)

--

THE ARMED - "AVERAGE DEATH"

The Armed have shared a second single off their highly anticipated new LP, and you can read more about it here.

--

REGIONAL JUSTICE CENTER - "DUST OFF"

Regional Justice Center's new album Crime and Punishment arrives this Friday via Closed Casket Activities, and here's one last rager of a single. Read more about it -- and read about the music that influenced the album -- here.

--

WORRIERS - "OLD FRIEND" (RANCID COVER)

Brooklyn indie-punks Worriers have announced a new covers EP, out this Friday for Bandcamp's fundraiser, and the first single is a faithful take on Rancid's ska-punk classic "Old Friend." Read more here.

--

MAPLE GLIDER - "GOOD THING"

Australia-based singer-songwriter Tori Zietsch signed to Partisan records with this gorgeous single.

--

DAMIEN JURADO - "HELENA"

Damien Jurado announced a new album, The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania, and shared its first single, a twangy and acoustic folk ballad.

--

