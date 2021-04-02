25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

Today is also a Bandcamp fundraiser day and we posted more new songs in our roundup of Bandcamp exclusives.

FREDDIE GIBBS - "BIG BOSS RABBIT"

Freddie Gibbs follows "Gang Signs" and "4 Thangs" with his third single since signing to Warner, "Big Boss Rabbit."

--

ODDCOUPLE - "REFLECTIONS" (ft. JAMILA WOODS)

Chicago musician/producer (and Chance the Rapper/Noname collaborator) oddCouple will release a new album called Reflections this spring, and the just-released title track is a gorgeously futuristic soul song with guest lead vocals from frequent collaborator Jamila Woods.

--

TOPAZ JONES - "D.I.A.L."

Singer/rapper Topaz Jones releases his new album Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma on April 23 via New Funk Academy/Black Canopy, and new single "D.I.A.L." (which stands for "Dying Is a Lifestyle") is very cool hip hop/funk fusion with some OutKast vibes.

--

BENNY THE BUTCHER & RANSOM - "SPINELESS"

As mentioned, 38 Spesh's TCF label and Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family are releasing a joint album, Trust The Sopranos, on April 23. Here's another song from it, "Spineless," which finds Benny and Ransom trading fired-up verses over a lively, triumphant, early 2000s-style beat from Buda Da Future.

Benny's 2020 album Burden of Proof is also now available on vinyl.

--

PI'ERRE BOURNE - "4U"

Rapper/producer Pi’erre Bourne is back with a chilled-out dose of melodic, R&B-infused trap, "4U."

--

42 DUGG & RODDY RICCH - "4 DA GANG"

42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch are two of the brightest new voices in the melodic sing-rap genre, and they've teamed up for this extremely catchy new song that begins with a very prominent sample of Scorpions' 1982 pop-metal hit "No One Like You."

--

KABAKA PYRAMID x MEDISUN - "NATURAL HIGH"

Kabaka Pyramid and Medisun have teamed up for the first track of the CaliRootsRiddim 2021 project, and it's a lively, addictive reggae song.

--

LAKEYAH - "EASY"

Milwaukee rapper/singer Lakeyah is set to follow up her great Time's Up mixtape with In Due Time on April 9 via Quality Control. The first single is "Easy," which is a very fine example of her ability to be melodic and hard-hitting all at once.

--

NEZ - "TO THE MONEY" (ft. FLO MILLI & 8AE)

Chicago producer NEZ taps Flo Milli and 8ae for this new dose of hip-house. NEZ says, "Dance music is Black music. My goal is to bring that conversation back to the forefront. Coming from Chicago I’m very much inspired by the pioneers of house and techno. This track is very exciting for me because I had the opportunity to experiment with a new sound and bring on artists that I believe in - Flo Milli and 8ae."

--

THE VOIDZ - "THE ETERNAL TAO 2.0" (UNRADIO EDIT)

Julian Casablancas' other band, The Voidz, have shared an alternate version of their single "The Eternal Tao" that they've dubbed "2.0." This version was co-produced by Kirin J Callinan and Mac DeMarco and the band say "Ride the time-serpent of the quadrapossible." We will, Voidz, we will.

--

SHAMIR - "LOSE TO WIN"

Shamir's new single "Lose to Win" is thick and sludgy but also soulful and heartfelt. Cool track.

--

SAVAGE GARY (DAN CAREY) FEAT. GEORGIA - "NOTHING TO SAY"

Extremely in-demand producer and Speedy Wunderground label boss Dan Carey has released a new single under his Savage Gary pseudomyn. "Nothing to Say" is part of Speedy Wunderground's Quarantine Series

and features Georgia on lead vocals. "I love Savage Gary. I love Dan," says Georgia. "When he sent me the initial beat it was so different and beautiful in its simplicity that the melody just came to me instantaneously. I put down the vocals in a couple hours and sent them to Dan.... next thing you know it sounds like this! FIRE." It's a banger for sure.

--

THE NATVRAL (KIP FROM TPOBPAH) - TETHERS (ALBUM)

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart may be no more but leader Kip Berman is still making music on his own as The Natvral. His debut is out today, full of thoughtful, tuneful rock owing equal parts to Dylan and Petty.

--

VOODOO GLOW SKULLS - "LIVIN' THE APOCALYPSE"

Ska-punk vets Voodoo Glow Skulls have announced their first album in over nine years, and first since Death by Stereo's Efrem Schulz replaced founding vocalist Frank Casillas, Livin’ the Apocalypse, due May 14 via Dr. Strange/Go Loco. Frank is missed, but the band still know how to churn out fiery ska-punk and Efrem sounds great, as this just-released title track proves.

--

THE OFFSPRING - "WE NEVER HAVE SEX ANYMORE"

The Offspring have shared the second single off their first album in nine years, Let The Bad Times Roll. It finds them bringing horns into their sound, and you can probably guess from the title what it's about.

--

TERRACE MARTIN - "CAN'T LET YOU GO" (ft. NICK GRANT)

The great musician/producer Terrace Martin is an expert within jazz, hip hop, soul, and more, and elements of all three of those things come through in his new single "Can't Let You Go," which features TDE-signed Atlanta rapper Nick Grant.

--

WALTER ETC - "UBI"

Walter Etc are releasing a new album, There There, on May 7 via Making New Enemies, and lead single "UBI" is a lovely dose of breezy, folky jangle pop.

--

DAZY - THE CROWDED MIND

As heard on previous EPs, Dazy toe the line between catchy, crunchy '80s/'90s indie rock and '60s psych-pop, and this very fun new EP is no exception. Fans of Superdrag, Weezer, Husker Du, Redd Kross - take note.

--

TALK SHOW HOST - "BLOOD IN THE HAND"

After teasing it, Toronto power-poppy punks Talk Show Host have announced their debut album, Mid-Century Modern, due June 4 via Wiretap/Disconnect Disconnect. New single "Blood In The Hand" is catchy and anthemic, with no lack of "whoa-ohs" to help seal the deal.

--

BROCKHAMPTON - "COUNT ON ME" (ft. A$AP ROCKY, SHAWN MENDES & RYAN BEATTY)

Following the Danny Brown-featuring "Buzzcut" off their upcoming album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, Brockhampton have shared a second single and this one features another great early 2010s breakout rapper, A$AP Rocky. It shows off a slightly chiller side of Brockhampton's sound than "Buzzcut," and it's another promising taste of this new album.

--

ULRICH SCHNAUSS & JONAS MONK - "FAINT LIGHTS IN THE DISTANCE"

Electronic shoegaze artist Ulrich Schnauss and frequent collaborator and guitarist Jonas Monk and back with new album Eight Fragments Of An Illusion that's out April 23 via Azure Vista. Hit play and bliss out.

--

BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY, NATHAN SALSBURG & MAX PORTER - THREE FERAL PIECES EP

Bonnie "Prince" Billy, fellow Kentuckian and guitarist Nathan Salsburg, and English writer Max Porter have collaborated on a new EP, titled Three Feral Pieces.

--

ELEVENTH DREAM DAY - "SINCE GRAZED"

Chicago indie rock vets Eleventh Dream Day just released their first album in five years. This is the title track.

--

COLD CAVE - "NIGHT LIGHT"

We are more than tempted to compare this new Cold Cave track</> to New Order.

--

SPEAK, MEMORY - "TRAILS"

Speak, Memory are a math rock/post-rock band from Oklahoma City, and early on they counted Bartees Strange as a member. Bartees doesn't play in the band (or live in OKC) anymore, but he did link back up with Speak, Memory to mix their upcoming EP Adirondack. Read more about lead single "Trails" from that EP here.

--

