25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LA ARMADA - "DEATH ON REPLAY"

Chicago-via-Dominican Republic punks La Armada are releasing a new album, Anti-Colonial Vol. 2, later this year on their own Mal De Ojo Records in the US, Thousand Islands Records in Canada, and Lockjaw Records in Europe and the UK. The first taste is the melodic hardcore ripper "Death On Replay."

--

AUSTRA - "MIRRORED HEART" (FKA TWIGS COVER)

Austra recently streamed a solo performance from Toronto's Roy Thompson Hall, celebrating the one year anniversary of her most recent album, 2020's HiRUDiN. She's now shared a song from it, a gorgeous vocals-and-piano version of FKA twigs' "Mirrored Heart." Katie Stelmanis' voice sounds pristine as it ascends to hit the high notes.

--

MOON DRENCHED (JOHN DWYER, KYP MALONE, MORE) - "PSYCHIC LIBERATION"

“We can all use a moment of peace and for me that is improvisation,” says John Dwyer of his latests collaborative, improvisational album, Moon Drenched. “Take your mind out of the game for a short while. Life is full of affronts and tests but pure art for art’s sake is where it’s at. Good luck out there, be strong.”

--

BNNY - "TIME WALK"

Chicago's Bnny, led by Jess Viscius (her twin sister Alexa is in the band, too), have signed to Fire Talk and will release their first album for the label later this year. They've also just released their first single for Fire Talk, a two-minute gem titled "Time Walk" (which can be heard on the finale of the new season of Hulu's Shrill which drops on 5/7). “‘Time Walk’ is about the clarity you find when in motion—walking, driving, running,” says Jess. “It’s about a friendship ending, but still feeling connected to the person. It’s about looking back while moving forward in slow motion. Time walk is a wake-up call.”

--

SHITKID - "RUNT PÅ STRANDEN"

Åsa Söderqvist has been making music as ShitKid since 2016 but recently announced she'd be retiring the moniker. Not before releasing a double album, though. Sort Stjerne!, out in June, collects an hours worth of unreleased material. First single "Runt på stranden" is a very catchy bit of poppy garage rock.

--

CUMBIE - EP

Cumbie are a genuinely ridiculous sounding Chicago band who pull from bedroom noise pop, metalcore, Dinosaur Jr riffs, and much more, and they combine it in a way that's very unique and very nuts. Listen to one track below and hear the whole thing at Stereogum.

--

HERIOT - "DISPIRIT"

UK atmospheric metalcore band Heriot have a two-song single coming out on Church Road this Friday. Here's one of the songs, which you can read more about here.

--

SINCERE ENGINEER - "COME OUT FOR A SPELL"

Chicago indie-punks Sincere Engineer have finally announced their sophomore album (and Hopeless debut), and shared this new song. Read more about it here.

--

FRANK TURNER - "THE GATHERING" (ft. JASON ISBELL)

Frank Turner has released a new single, "The Gathering," which was produced by Rich Costey and features a guitar solo by Jason Isbell and drums by Muse drummer Dom Howard. Read more about it here.

--

LITTLE SIMZ - "WOMAN" (ft. CLEO SOL)

Little Simz has followed the excellent "Introvert" with the second single off her anticipated new album I Might Be Introvert, "Woman." Read more about what Simz had to say about the song here.

--

SWAN PRINCESS PROJECT - "HEY RUNAWAY"

Swan Princess Project is the new band of Stevie Fitzpatrick and Sam Checkoway, both formerly of the Counter Intuitive Records-signed Sleeping Patterns (and Sam also drums for Born Without Bones, Super American and Oldsoul). Here's their debut single, which you can read more about here.

--

HEALTH & NINE INCH NAILS - "ISN'T EVERYONE"

HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails have released a collaborative single, and it basically sounds like the perfect middle ground of both bands. Read more about it here.

--

BOBBY GILLESPIE (PRIMAL SCREAM) & JEHNNY BETH (SAVAGES) - "CHASING DOWN"

Inspired by duet records by Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood, Bobbie Gentry & Glen Campbell, and Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot, Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie & Savages' Jehnny Beth have made a sweeping, orchestrated concept album about a married couple whose relationship is on the rocks. It's out in July via Third Man.

--

NO JOY - "TEENAGER" (DEFTONES COVER)

No Joy are releasing the Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven EP this month, which features orchestral versions of four songs from last year's great Motherhood, along with a cover of Deftones' "Teenager" which they've just shared. The original version of "Teenager" is already pretty ethereal, but No Joy launch it further into heaven with cascading harp and mists of harmonies.

--

PAYS P. - "VASSILI VOIR"

French trio Pays P, who have toured with (but sound nothing like) Big Thief, made their debut album in Brooklyn at SAVAK's rehearsal studio. Check out the video for intense first single "Vasilli voir."

--

ANDREW WK - "I'M IN HEAVEN"

Andrew WK is back and still on brand -- his new album God is Partying, will be out September 10 via Napalm Records. He's just shared new single "I'm in Heaven," which is as big and operatic as you'd expect from AWK with a industrial metal vibe.

--

T. HARDY MORRIS - "DOWN & OUT"

T. Hardy Morris of Diamond Rugs and Dead Confederate will release a new solo album, The Digital Age of Rome, on June 25 via New West imprint Normaltown Records. "The song was written during the throes of the pandemic / lockdown and I was just mulling over how ill-equipped we are as a country for something like a pandemic," Hardy tells us of new single "Down & Out."

--

CAVEMAN - "LIKE ME"

NYC vets Caveman will release Smash, their first album in five years, on July 16 via Fortune Tellers, the label run by Peter Matthew Bauer (ex Walkmen). Check out the album's opening cut.

--

HYPNOTIC BRASS ENSEMBLE & MOSES SUMNEY - "SOON IT WILL BE FIRE" (RICHARD YOUNGS COVER)

Jagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the Jag Quarterly series of special releases, and they've just announced the second edition. It's titled This is a Mindfulness Drill, and it's a reimagining of Richard Youngs’ 1998 album, Sapphie, by The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, with vocals by Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius and Sharon Van Etten. Youngs' original album was just voice and guitar, so this is an entirely different beast, as you can hear on the nine-and-a-half-minute opening cut "Soon it Will Be Fire."

--

SONNY & THE SUNSETS - "RING MY BELL"

Sonny & The Sunsets are back with New Day with New Possibilities, which will be out July 30 via Sonny's Rocks In Your Head Records. (Pre-order.) Sonically connected to his 2012 album Longtime Companion, the album's musically a mix of '60s pop and country. This is the first single.

--

JIM WARD - "I GOT A SECRET" (ft. SHAWNA POTTER)

Jim Ward (Sparta, ex-At The Drive In) teams with War On Women's Shawna Potter on this new single off his upcoming solo album, which you can read more about here.

--

BRUCE LEE BAND - "BLT"

Bruce Lee Band have released a new song off their upcoming Division In The Heartland EP, and this one has lead vocals by Jeff Rosenstock, who sings in Korean. Read more about it here.

--

TOOTH AND CLAW - "SEVENTY TIMES SEVEN"

Metalcore supergroup Tooth and Claw (members of Die Young, Earth Crisis, Catharsis, SECT, Magnitude, etc) have shared a new song off their upcoming debut LP, and you can read more about it here.

--

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN - "SANDWICH TIME"

We Need To Talk About Kevin are a killer (and "mysterious") new screamo band from Florida, and you can read more about their debut single here.

--

RISE AGAINST - "THE NUMBERS"

Rise Against have shared the second single off their upcoming album Nowhere Generation (which you can pre-order a limited edition picture disc of), and it's a classic Rise Against melodic hardcore ripper. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.