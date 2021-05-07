So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

Today is also a Bandcamp Friday, and you can find more new music in our roundup of today's Bandcamp exclusives.

THE JOY FORMIDABLE - "BACK TO NOTHING"

After releasing "Into The Blue," The Joy Formidable have now announced their new album (also called Into The Blue and due August 20 via Enci Records) and shared its second single, "Back To Nothing." It's a catchy indie rock song that's as ethereal as it is anthemic.

--

CAREFUL, BROTHER - "A THOUSAND WEEKS"

Careful, Brother is the new project of Randy Moore (The Moore Family Band, Get Married), Tarif Pappu (Get Married), and Jason Chiorean (Rove), and their debut single is the string-laden indie folk of "A Thousand Weeks."

--

COLDPLAY - "HIGHER POWER"

Coldplay are back with new single "Higher Power" which was a collaboration with megaproducer/hitmaker Max Martin. Chris Martin told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, "I think that we've been very blessed to have some songs that some people like over the years, largely through tenacity and perseverance, because there's thousands of ideas that don't even make it past the drumming department. But a song like 'Higher Power,' in our whole catalog, there's probably 15 songs where that's happened where it basically just… lands. Yeah, actually Will said, 'I really like this.' And that was our first session altogether with Max Martin. Altogether at that early stage. And so I sent them the demo and then they started working on it and Will texted me and said, 'This is going to be really good.' Which I've had that maybe twice."

--

ZIGGY MARLEY - "LIFT OUR SPIRITS RAISE OUR VOICE"

Ziggy Marley returns with an uplifting, upbeat new protest single.

--

ICEBURN - "HEALING THE OUROBOROS" (EXCERPT)

Heavy music collective Iceburn will release their first album in over 20 years, Asclepius, on June 25 via Southern Lord. The album features two long tracks, “Healing The Ouroboros” and "Dahlia Rides the Firebird" (the latter based on a traditional Greek song), and they've shared an excerpt of the former. It's a very promising two-minute clip of avant-sludge.

--

KENNYHOOPLA - "HOLLYWOOD SUCKS//" (ft. TRAVIS BARKER)

Travis Barker continues to be a major behind-the-scenes force in the current mainstream pop punk revival, and he aided KennyHoopla in this tough-to-deny new song which sounds a lot like classic blink-182.

--

J BALVIN - "7 DE MAYO"

J Balvin has shared the fourth off his upcoming TBA album, and he also released the documentary The Boy From Medellín today. He shows off a darker, more pensive side on this one, and it's great stuff.

--

SATANIC PLANET - "SATANIC PLANET"

A lot of bands claim Satan as an influence, but Satanic Planet -- the supergroup of Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, etc), Justin's Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves -- really sound satanic. Here's the latest taste of their upcoming debut album.

--

A.G. COOK - "XCXOPLEX" FT. CHARLI XCX

Charli XCX joins PC Music head A.G. Cook on this poppy rework of "Xxoplex," which is off his new remix album, Apple vs 7G.

--

KASH DOLL - "THUMBIN"

Detroit rapper Kash Doll toes the line between hard-hitting bars and catchy hooks with this new track.

--

BUDDY - "SHIT DON'T FEEL RIGHT"

Here's another song from the Epix series Godfather of Harlem, and this one features tongue-twisters from Compton rapper Buddy.

--

YOUNG M.A - "HELLO BABY" (ft. FIVIO FOREIGN)

Young M.A has announced a new project, Off The Yak, and shared this new song from it featuring Fivio Foreign. Read more here.

--

MINA TINDLE - "INDIGO"

Mina Tindle released a new EP, The LFO/Blogothèque Sessions, today, featuring stripped down live versions of songs from her 2020 album SISTER. It also includes this new track, "Indigo."

--

WE ARE THE UNION - "BOYS WILL BE GIRLS"

We Are The Union have shared this warm, mid-tempo, queer ska anthem off their anticipated new album Ordinary Life. Read more about it here.

--

ISAIAH RASHAD - "LAY WIT YA" (ft. DUKE DEUCE)

Isaiah Rashad has announced his first album in five years (and second ever), and shared this song featuring crunk revivalist Duke Deuce. Read more about it here.

--

SAWEETIE - "FAST (MOTION)"

Saweetie has shared the fourth single off her anticipated debut album Pretty Bitch Music, and you can read more about it here.

--

LOOSE TEETH - "FATALISM"

Toronto band Loose Teeth features touring members of Dilly Dally and they're fronted by Life In Vacuum bassist/backing vocalist Alexander Clark, and they make dark, metallic hardcore in the spirit of Converge and other Deathwish bands. Read more about their latest single here.

--

CEREBRAL ROT - "BOWELS OF DECREPITUDE"

Seattle death metallers Cerebral Rot have announced their sophomore album and shared the vile lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

FILTH IS ETERNAL (fka FUCKED AND BOUND) - "ZED"

Fucked and Bound have changed their name to Filth Is Eternal, announced a new album, and shared this sludgy new song. Read more about it here.

--

INHUMAN CONDITION (MASSACRE, OBITUARY, DEATH) - "EUPHORIPHOBIA"

Inhuman Condition (members of Massacre, Obituary, Death) have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album, and it's a trip back to early '90s death metal. Read more about it here.

--

J COLE - "I N T E R L U D E "

Here's the first taste of J Cole's new album The Off-Season, which will be out next week. Read more about it here.

--

MICHAEL MCDONALD, WILLIE NELSON & DAVID HIDALGO - “DREAMS OF THE SAN JOAQUIN”

Michael McDonald and Willie Nelson have teamed with Los Lobos' David Hidalgo to cover “Dreams Of The San Joaquin” for today's Bandcamp Friday, with all proceeds going to benefit RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, and the United Farm Workers of America. The song, written by Randy Sharp and Jack Wesley Routh which has been famously covered by Linda Ronstadt and Kenny Rogers, tells the story of a field worker during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression of the '30s and '40s.

--

ANIKA PYLE (CHUMPED) - "THANK YOU FOR BEING A FRIEND" (GOLDEN GIRLS THEME)

For today's Bandcamp Friday, Chumped's Anika Pyle has covered "Thank You for Being a Friend," aka the theme song from classic sitcom The Golden Girls. It's a lovely version that stays true to the piano-led original but also gives it her own spin.

--

BACKXWASH - "I LIE HERE BURIED WITH MY RINGS AND MY DRESSES"

Montreal's Backxwash is following up her 2020 Polaris Prize-winning album God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It with a new record, I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses, next month. She's just shared the ferocious title track, which features vocals and guitar from onetime Black Dresses member Ada Rook.

--

TOMAS NORDMARK - "SPIRIT"

Swedish composer and sound artist Tomas Nordmark will release a new album, Exit Ghosts, on May 14 via Valley of Search. “I’m interested in the sonic no man’s land, travelling on a blurry border between the electronic and acoustic where the two realms are ambiguously interlocked," he says. "Spirit" was inspired in part by Arthur Russell's World of Echo

--

Today is also a Bandcamp Friday, and you can find more new music in our roundup of today's Bandcamp exclusives.

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.