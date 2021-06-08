25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

WAVVES - "HIDEAWAY"

Wavves have shared the third single (and title track) off their upcoming album Hideaway, and it's a catchy, breezy song that finds the middle ground between their love of '90s pop punk and a cleaner, more jangly side.

--

YOUR OLD DROOG X MF DOOM - "DROPOUT BOOGIE"

"This the first song I ever recorded with DOOM," Your Old Droog says of "Dropout Boogie" (not his first collab with the late rapper) which is now seeing the light of day. "I remember getting the verse back and realizing that I had come full circle. That same night I drove to by my old community college where I used to listen to DOOM heavy back in ’07-’08 and I was in a semi-catatonic state playing that verse back over and over. This man’s work renewed my interest in hip-hop and rhyming at a time when I got tired of hearing what was on the radio or what was considered popular rap, I deadass started listening to classical music, and then I heard DOOM." "Dropout Boogie” was produced by Edan and is terrific (how did this sit on the shelf?) and will be out as a 7" in October.

--

WHITE DENIM - "CRYSTAL BULLETS"

Austin band White Denim will release a two-song single on July 23 via their own English Mallard label, and it'll include the soulful "Crystal Bullets," which comes with a video filmed at beloved hometown venue Mohawk.

--

SKATUNE NETWORK - "REDBONE" (CHILDISH GAMBINO COVER)

Skatune Network (Jer Hunter of JER and We Are The Union) will release a pop covers album on June 25, and it'll include this cover of Childish Gambino's "Redbone," which turns the soulful, ethereal song into driving ska-punk.

--

DEAN BLUNT - "STOOZY" (ft. A$AP ROCKY)

Dean Blunt's new album Black Metal 2 arrives this Friday (6/11), and he's now officially shared its A$AP Rocky collab "Stoozy," which leaked in April.

--

KAREN BLACK - "BABE OH BABE" (co-prod. CASS MCCOMBS)

Here's the second song from the late Karen Black's upcoming compilation Dreaming of You (1971-1976), which was compiled and co-produced by Cass McCombs. The bulk of the material is from the '70s, including this song, which is a lovely, timeless-sounding folk song. The previous single was written with Cass in 2012

--

CRAVEN IDOL - "IRON AGE OF DEVASTATION"

UK thrashy death metallers Craven Idol will release their third album Forked Tongues on July 23 via Dark Descent, and new single "Iron Age of Devastation" is total whiplash.

--

HIATUS KAIYOTE - "CHIVALRY IS NOT DEAD"

The third single off Hiatus Kaiyote's upcoming Brainfeeder debut, Mood Valiant, is a funky track dealing with the bizarre mating rituals of leopard slugs and seahorses. "After we did 'Choose Your Weapon,' we had to make radio edits of our songs, and all of our shit is like 6 or 7 minutes long!," Nai Palm says. "So ‘Chivalry’ was me fucking with the ‘hit record’ formula. I’m gonna write a song that's 3:40 long, and it’s about sex, but I’m gonna make it fucking weird. Examples from the natural world that are fucking with the status quo."

--

THE FELICE BROTHERS - "JAZZ ON THE AUTOBAHN"

The Felice Brothers recently returned with "Inferno," their first new music since 2019, and now they've announced a new album, From Dreams to Dust, due out September 17 via Yep Roc Records. They've also shared another new single, "Jazz on the Autobahn," which asks what the apocalypse will sound like.

--

BNNY - "AMBULANCE"

Bnny, the Chicago-based band led by Jess Viscius alongside her twin sister Alexa Viscius, will release their debut album, Everything, on August 20 via Fire Talk. They've just shared the haunting, hushed first single, "Ambulance" which Jess says “is about wishful thinking. It’s about guilt and forgiveness. It’s about reconciling with your past. It’s about saying goodbye.”

--

MODERN WOMAN - "OFFERINGS"

UK festival End of the Road has started its own record label and their first signing is London's Modern Woman. The band (and label) have just released their arresting debut single, "Offerings," which recalls everything from Raincoats or The Slits to current skronky acts associated with Speedy Wunderground (Squid, Black Midi).

--

BABEHOVEN - "A STAR"

Duo Babehoven will release the Nastavi, Calliope EP on July 9, 2021 and have just shared the somnambulistic "A Star" from it. They say it "holds a moment of confusion, in essence; that feeling of seeing someone who distinctly reminds you of someone else, someone deeply ingrained in your heart, and the sting that that fleeting connection can leave behind."

--

BOB’S BURGERS “SEXY LITTLE TIGER”

Bob's Burgers is releasing The Bob’s Burgers Music Album Vol. 2 on August 20 via Sub Pop, which features all the music from seasons 7, 8 & 9 of the series, 90 songs in total, including "Sexy Little Tiger" as sung by Gene.

--

CHORUSING - "WATCHING THE BEAMS"

North Carolina-based artist Matthew O'Connell“ calls the music he makes as Chorusing "confessional folk”," but instead of acoustic instruments he uses synthesizers. (He builds them at his day job working for Moog.) Chorusing's debut album, Half Mirror, which will be out August 13 via Western Vinyl and the first single is the eerie, beautiful "Watching The Beams" that comes with simple but tranfixing video.

--

LIAM KAZAR - "FRANK BACON"

Musician and chef Liam Kazar has collaborated with everyone from Jeff Tweedy and Steve Gunn to Chance the Rapper and Daniel Johnston and is gearing up to release Due North on August 6 via Mare Records (Kevin Morby's Woodsist imprint). The first single is the appealing "Frank Bacon." “With time I’ve grown wary of lying to myself,” says Liam. “I don’t know if it’s a defense mechanism we do, or just something we grow out of, hopefully. But ‘Frank Bacon’ has become a personal mantra in recent years to be honest with myself and stick with it, because I’m worth it. We all are.”

--

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM - "I DON'T MIND"

Currently former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham has announced a new self-titled solo album which will be out September 17 via Reprise. He's just shared the first single from it, the pretty catchy "I Don't Mind." Lindsey says the song, like many on the album, is "about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships."

--

EMILIE LEVIENAISE-FARROUCH - "CENSOR" THEME

Prano Bailey-Bond's new horror film Censor was a hit at Sundance this year and is now getting a US theatrical release this Friday (6/11) via Magnolia Pictures. The score for Censor is by Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch who manages to inhabit a space between Ennio Morricone, Goblin and John Carpenter. This is the film's main theme.

--

SERPENTWITHFEET - "YOU DON'T OWN ME/CANOPY"

serpentwithfeet released a new album, DEACON, in March, and he's now followed it with a new single that's half a reimagining of Lesley Gore's classic track "You Don't Own Me," and half an original song, "Canopy." Both are given a sonic palette of haunting, chorale beauty that's in so much of serpentwithfeet's work.

--

AMENRA - "VOOR IMMER"

Belgian post-metallers Amenra have shared the second single off their upcoming album De Doorn (pre-order on limited translucent gold vinyl from our store), and you can read more about it here.

--

POM POM SQUAD - "CRYING"

Brooklyn band Pom Pom Squad's debut LP, Death of a Cheerleader, is due out June 25, and the latest single is "Crying," which vocalist and guitarist Mia Berrin told Stereogum is "about how much of a whiny bitch I am."

--

JOEY CAPE - "IT COULD BE REAL"

Lagwagon and Bad Astronaut frontman Joey Cape has a new solo album on the way called A Good Year To Forget that "was written during a year that saw him lose his father, separate from his wife of 20 years, contract COVID, and move back in with his parents as a result of a livelihood lost." You can read more about the somber lead single here.

--

VIAL - "ROADKILL"

Minneapolis indie punks VIAL will release their new album Loudmouth on 6/30 via Get Better Records and you can read more about lead single "Roadkill" here.

--

2ND GRADE - "SUPERGLUE"

2nd Grade (the project of Peter Gill) have released the second single off their upcoming full-band, studio-recorded version of their 2018 demo album Wish You Were Here Tour, and you can read more about the new song -- and about the music that influenced the album -- here.

--

LAURA STEVENSON - "STATE"

Laura Stevenson announced a new self-titled album, and the first single is a genuine stunner, which we wrote more about here.

--

OWEN - THE AVALANCHES REMIXES

Mike Kinsella shared a new remix album of his latest album as Owen, 2020's The Avalanche, featuring reworks of nine of its tracks by Jay Som, Thao Nguyen, NNAMDÏ, Now Now, Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason), Good Fuck (Tim Kinsella) and Hrishikesh Hirway.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.