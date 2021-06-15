25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ALIEN BOY - "THE WAY I FEEL"

Portland's Alien Boy follow their recent single "Stuck" (Radio Mix) with the announcement of their new album Don't Know What I Am, which comes out August 20 via Get Better Records. It was produced by the band and Nich Wilbur, and mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Joyce Manor, etc), and it doesn't include "Stuck" but it does include this great new song "The Way I Feel." It's catchy indie-punk with a hint of shoegaze and ton of emotion.

--

BAD WAITRESS - "STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE"

Toronto punks Bad Waitress will release their debut full-length, No Taste, on September 3 via Royal Mountain Records and you can hear the snotty, swaggering new single "Strawberry Milkshake" now.

--

INNERLOVE - "MURDER" / AMERICAN BEAUTY - "STAGE FRIGHT"

Two emo bands, NJ's American Beauty and Long Island's Innerlove, will release a split on July 8 via Know Hope Records, and each band is streaming one song now. Innerlove's "Murder" is atmospheric, climactic indie-emo, while American Beauty's "Stage Fright" is more punchy and pop-punky.

--

MYKKI BLANCO - "IT'S NOT MY CHOICE" FT. BLOOD ORANGE

Mykki Blanco's new mini-blaum, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, is due out Friday, and the latest single features Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, and is rich with synths and saxophone.

--

THE GO! TEAM - "A BEE WITHOUT ITS STING"

The Go! Team's new album, Get Up Sequences Part One, is out July 2 and they've just shared this song that's like a welcome to summer, full of effervescent flutes, '60s R&B pop melodies and rhythms, and more.

--

PIROSHKA - "V.O."

Piroshka, the band led by former Lush singer/guitarist Miki Berenyi and featuring members of Modern English, Elastica and Moose, have shared a new single from their upcoming album, Love Drips And Gathers, which is out July 23 via Bella Union. "V.O." is a gorgeous, moody sliver of breathy dreampop. It's also a tribute to the late Vaughan Oliver, whose design work gave '80s/'90s 4AD its distinctive look.

--

LA LUZ - "IN THE COUNTRY"

“I moved to the country a few years ago after living in cities for most of my life," says La Luz's Shana Cleveland of the band's new single. "Being out in the middle of nowhere makes it easy to imagine how it would be possible to leave society all together. I love how in this track some of the most unnatural elements of the arrangement (synthesizers, fuzz, effects) create an atmosphere around the instruments that ends up feeling very natural--I can hear bugs buzzing around and bird sounds in different directions.”

--

SKIRTS - "TRUE"

The latest single from Texas singer-songwriter Alex Montenegro, aka Skirts, "True," is a sleepy, country-fried track. It's from her upcoming debut album, Great Big Wild Oak, due out July 30 via Double Double Whammy.

--

IZZY TRUE - "YOU'RE MAD AT ME"

Izzy True calls their new single "You're Mad At Me" "an ode to passive aggressive lovers and people who you cannot please." It's from their new album, Our Beautiful Baby World, due out July 2 via Don Giovanni.

--

POKEY LA FARGE - "GET IT ‘FORE IT’S GONE"

Pokey LaFarge will release a new album, In The Blossom of Their Shade, on September 10 via New West. “This album is a result of my 2020 experience," Pokey says. "Before the pandemic, I was in a dark place but the pandemic actually created the much needed space for me to reflect. The first single off the record is the genial and jazzy "Get It ‘Fore It’s Gone."

--

ALDOUS HARDING - "OLD PEEL"

Aldous Harding is back with a new single and has announced an extensive 2022 tour. "Old Peel" has been around for a while -- she played it at Brooklyn's Rough Trade back in 2019 when she debuted Designer live -- and it fits right in alongside that album's nervous, quirky beauty.

--

CHUBBY AND THE GANG - "COMING UP TOUGH"

London punks Chubby and the Gang will be back with their second album, The Mutt's Nuts, on August 27 via Partisan and this is the new single.

--

SPLIT SINGLE - "SATELLITE"

Split Single will release a new album, Amplificado, which features Wurster on drums and R.E.M.'s Mike Mills on bass, on June 25, and they've just shared a soaring new single and video, "Satellite."

--

LIARS - "BIG APPETITE"

Liars have shared a second single from their upcoming album The Apple Drop. "Big Appetite" lurches and swings in a way that Liars are especially good at, building mood and menacing atmosphere as it goes with layers of drums, textural guitar and Angus Andrew's wailing.

--

K.D.A.P. (KEVIN DREW OF BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE) - "THE SLINFOLD LOOP"

Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew has announced a new solo album titled Influences that will be released under the name K.D.A.P. (aka Kevin Drew a Picture) on July 16 via Arts & Crafts. It's an all instrumental record, created during the pandemic while Kevin was in England, and much of it was made while in the "woods of Slinford and along the canals of Islington" using smartphone software Endless. Despite the circumstances, Kevin says it's the kind of record he's been wanting to make for a while, ambient and ethereal, drawing inspiration from Eno to Morricone and beyond.

--

PIP BLOM - "KEEP IT TOGETHER"

Amsterdam’s Pip Blom have announced their second album, Welcome Break, which will be out October 8 va Heavenly. (Their debut, Boat, came out in 2019.) The first single is the immediate earworm "Keep it Together," which is light and frothy in the verses and loud and crunchy in the chorus. “I just really like catchy songs and I feel like that’s something we do well," says Pip.

--

WET LEG - "CHAISE LOUNGE"

"Is your mother worried," Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale asks dryly over a danceable rock beat before following up with "Would you like us to assign someone to worry your mother?" There's a coy wit here and, when the guitars kick in, the song recalls the heyday of Franz Ferdinand, The Futureheads and The Rakes. "Chaise Lounge" is even better when watched with its video that features excellent dancing from Chambers, as well as some high kicks.

--

GANG OF YOUTHS - "THE ANGEL OF 8TH AVE"

Gang of Youths have a new TBA album on the way, and they've just released their first new song in four years, which you can read more about here.

--

BIG | BRAVE & THE BODY - "OH SINNER"

Heavy music experimentalists The Body and BIG | BRAVE announced a new album inspired by folk music, and you can read more about the hypnotic lead single here.

--

YVES TUMOR - "JACKIE"

Yves Tumor is back with a great new, guitar-driven single and you can read more about it here.

--

INDIGO DE SOUZA - "KILL ME"

North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza has announced her sophomore album and first for Saddle Creek, Any Shape You Take, and you can read more about lead single "Kill Me" here.

--

KOYO - "DIAMOND ONE" (ft. LIFE'S QUESTION)

Koyo formed last year with members of SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Typecaste, Rain of Salvation, Hangman, and Adrenaline as a love letter to Long Island emo, and today they've announced their second EP and first for Triple B Records. Read more about the lead single (featuring Abby Rhine of Life's Question) here.

--

ANGELS & AIRWAVES - "RESTLESS SOULS"

Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves have announced their first album in seven years, and you can read more about the punchy, driving new single "Restless Souls" here.

--

HEALTH & TYLER BATES - "ANTI-LIFE" (ft. CHINO MORENO)

HEALTH can't stop won't stop doing awesome collaborations, and following one with Nine Inch Nails comes one with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, whose unmistakable, soaring voice is perfect for HEALTH's atmospheric industrial pop. It's from the upcoming soundtrack to DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal (pre-order our exclusive red and yellow vinyl variants), and you can read more about it here.

--

EICHLERS & GET TUFF - "MAKEMEFAMOUS"

Hyperska artist Eichlers and art pop/emo-trap artist Get Tuff are releasing a collaborative EP, IKE & TUFF GO TO HOLLYWOOD, and here's the "kind of ironic and kind of sincere" lead single "MAKEMEFAMOUS," which you can read more about here.

--

