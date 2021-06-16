25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TORRES - "HUG FROM A DINOSAUR"

Torres has shared the second single from her upcoming album Thirstier, and this one finds her offering up crunchy guitar pop.

--

GOLDLINK - "RAINDROPS" (ft. FLO MILLI)

DC rapper GoldLink's new album HARAM! comes out this Friday (6/18) and it'll include this new single which pairs GoldLink with the fast-rising Flo Milli.

--

UNREQVITED - "FUNERAL PYRE"

One-man black metal act Unreqvited is releasing a new album, Beautiful Ghosts, on August 4 via Prophecy Productions. It includes this new single, which leans much more heavily into black metal's ethereal/atmospheric/melodic side than its harsh/evil side.

--

EARTHGANG - "OPTIONS" (REMIX ft. WALE & COI LERAY)

Atlanta melodic rap duo EarthGang have shared a new remix of their Wale collab "Options," and this one's spiced up with a verse from rising sing-rapper (and "BIG PURR" hitmaker) Coi Leray.

--

PINK SIIFU - "LNG HAIR DNT CARE"

Genre-blurring artist Pink Siifu delivers hazy, psychedelic rap with this new Adult Swim single.

--

DE'WAYNE - "SUPER 8"

DE'WAYNE blurs the lines between punk, hip hop, and more, and he goes in an appealingly punky, poppy direction on his latest single. His debut LP STAINS drops this Friday via Hopeless.

--

COCHEMEA - "MIMBREÑOS"

Saxophonist (and Run The Jewels collaborator) Cochemea Gastelum has shared the second single off his upcoming album Vol. II: Baca Sewa, due 7/12 via Daptone. "The song 'Mimbreños' refers to the land and people of the Mimbres Valley in southern New Mexico," Cochemea said. "I have generations of ancestors from the area and used to take road trips there, as a kid from California, to visit."

--

SLOTHRUST - "ONCE MORE FOR THE OCEAN"

The latest single from Slothrust's fifth album, Parallel Timeline, is "Once More for the Ocean." "This song felt like it was handed to me by the ocean," Leah Wellbaum says. "It came to me when I was sitting on some rocks and staring at one of my favorite oceans in the world, on Star Island off the coast of Rye, New Hampshire. The bass line arrived first, and then the melody and the lyrics came at the same time. I didn’t have an instrument with me that week so I sang what I had into my phone notes and carried on with my day, almost forgetting about it entirely. I have a unique relationship with this song because it felt like it came through me more than from me, though I recognize that really there is no difference. It is not the easiest song to sing or explain. At times I even wondered if it might be suited for a different artist. However after sitting with it for a while I have come to the conclusion that this song was meant for me and it is about the search for a greater consciousness in times of chaos. For me that feeling of oneness often shows up when I am spending time in nature."

--

ALEX ORANGE DRINK (SO SO GLOS) - "OXYTOCIN"

So So Glos frontman Alex Levine has shared another song off his upcoming solo album as Alex Orange Drink, and it's another driving, catchy power pop song that's not a million miles away from his main band.

--

BEANZ - "BLOW ME"

Rising rapper Beanz (who's playing Day N Vegas and Rolling Loud NYC) channels warm, soulful early 2000s rap on her addictive new single "Blow Me."

--

MARGO PRICE - "RED TEMPLE PRAYER (TWO-HEADED DOG)" (ROKY ERICKSON COVER)

Roky Erickson tribute album, May The Circle Remain Unbroken, will be out for Record Store Day in July and features Roky/13th Floor Elevators covers by Lucinda Williams, The Black Angels, Margo Price, Mosshart Sexton (aka Alison Mosshart of The Kills & Charlie Sexton), Neko Case, Mark Lanegan & Lynn Castle, Jeff Tweedy, Ty Segall, Chelsea Wolfe, and more. Here's Margo's twangy take on Roky's solo song "Red Temple Prayer (Two-Headed Dog)."

--

RODRIGO AMARANTE - "I CAN'T WAIT"

Rodrigo Amarante is gearing up to release Drama next month and he's just shared this new single. "I wrote this song because Jesus is followed by traitors,” says Amarante. “I wrote it because Darwin's ideas are serving the purpose of turning ourselves against one another, because I believe freedom does not stem from independence, separation or disconnect as the dictionaries suggest, but rather from the acknowledgement of our interdependence, because freedom is belonging. I wrote this song because hope isn't enough. I wrote it after bumping into an entry at a Latin dictionary: Noster Nostri - 1: Our, Ours. 2: Our hearts beat as one. 3: That old dream of ours."

--

GASPARD AUGÉ (JUSTICE) - "CAPTAIN"

Justice's Gaspard Augé has shared another track -- and another crazy video -- from his forthcoming solo album, Escapades. "Captain" is a jazzy, proggy pop number, while the video involves a "Bass Sniper." You'll just have to watch:

--

MEGA BOG - "WEIGHT OF THE EARTH, ON PAPER"

Here's another song from Mega Bog's upcoming album Life, and Another. "Weight of the Earth, on Paper," is is jazzy, skronking and when a chorus of voice chime in, surprising. The video, meanwhile, features Big Thief's James Krivchenia (who co-produced the album), Adrianne Lenker, and more. “The video for ‘Weight of the Earth, on Paper’ came out more pure Mega Bog than I even expected,” says Mega Bog's Erin Birgy. “We are a community of deep friends and collaborators, who move through the world as scrappy little archeologists who love to play dress up. I’m so thrilled to have the friends I have show up and trust me over and over again, and I’ll always be there to do the same.”

--

EFTERKLANG - "LIVING OTHER LIVES"

Danish group Efterklang will be back this fall with Windflowers, which will be out October 8 through City Slang. "Living Other Lives" is bright and kinda funky, in an Efterkalng way, but still with that sweeping folk sound they're known for.

--

SHANNON AND THE CLAMS - "YEAR OF THE SPIDER"

"'Year of the Spider' is essentially the summation of my 2019 and 2020," says Shannon. "I was being stalked by a peeping tom for months and months all while my dad was going through radiation treatment while the mountains around us were being ravaged by wildfires. It was an extremely intense time in my life and just could not dampen the desperate desire to feel safe. I became really obsessive and was seeking comfort wherever I could find it.” Shannon and The Clams' new album, Year of the Spider, is out in August.

--

TYLER, THE CREATOR - "LUMBERJACK"

Tyler, the Creator has finally released his proper new song since 2019's excellent IGOR , and you can read more about it here.

--

WORLDS WORST - "TWINS"

Salt Lake City emo/grunge/shoegaze band Worlds Worst have a new single off their upcoming EP2 and you can read more about it here.

--

SECTION H8 - "NIGHTMARE"

LA hardcore band Section H8 will release their debut LP Welcome To The Nightmare on 7/30 via Flatspot, and the thrash-informed lead single comes with a video that features footage filmed at the recent guerrilla hardcore show in LA that drew over 2,000 people and was shut down by LAPD. Read more here.

--

LNDFK - "DON'T KNOW I'M DEAD OR NOT" (ft. CHESTER WATSON)

Tunisian-born, Naples-bred artist LNDFK (aka Linda Feki) is gearing up to release her debut album this fall via Bastard Jazz Recordings, and it'll include this psychedelic song with indie rapper Chester Watson, which you can read more about here.

--

UNTO OTHERS (fka IDLE HANDS) - "WHEN WILL GODS WORK BE DONE"

Unto Others (fka Idle Hands) have signed to Roadrunner and their first single for the label is "When Will Gods Work Be Done," which was produced and mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Code Orange, etc) and finds the band putting their usual metallic spin on goth rock. Read more about it here.

--

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR - "FEEL A THING"

We just included Meet Me @ The Altar's recent single "Hit Like A Girl" in our list of 10 songs from the 2021 pop punk revival you need to know, and today the fast-rising band announced a new EP and released another great new single. Read more about it here.

--

THE KILLERS & BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - "DUSTLAND"

The Killers have released a collaborative song with Bruce Springsteen, whose anthemic heartland rock has been an obvious influence on The Killers for years. The song, "Dustland," is a collaborative remake of "A Dustland Fairytale" from 2008's Day & Age, which is apparently Bruce Springsteen's favorite Killers song. Brandon Flowers spoke about how the collab came to be, which you can read here.

--

HEARTLESS BASTARDS - "HOW LOW"

Heartless Bastards announced their first album in five years, A Beautiful Life, and shared the bright, buoyant first single, "How Low."

--

SLOW PULP - "AT IT AGAIN (AGAIN)"

Slow Pulp reimagine their debut EP on a new 7", and they've shared the first track from it, a gentler, more wistful version of "At It Again."

--

