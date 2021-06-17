So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KOJEY RADICAL - "2FS" & "WOOHAA"

UK rapper Kojey Radical returns with two hard-hitting new songs that find him sounding a little louder and more in-your-face than usual.

--

TRINA - "RECEPITS"

Right before her Verzuz battle with Eve, Trina dropped this new song which finds the veteran Florida rapper sounding as lively as ever.

--

YOUNG DOLPH, SNUPE BANDZ & PAPREROUTE WOO - "NOTHING TO ME"

The prolific Young Dolph is back with a new song featuring two rappers on his Paper Route Empire label, and it's as effortlessly great as you'd expect from Dolph.

--

VOICES - "AN AUDIENCE OF MANNEQUINS"

UK band Voices are releasing a new EP, An Audience of Mannequins, on July 30 via Church Road, and the just-released title track is an intense blend of death, black, and metalcore.

--

SMILE MACHINE - "SHIT APPLE"

Smile Machine is the solo project of Jordyn Blakely (also of Stove, Maneka, and Bartees Strange's band) and her debut album Bye For Now arrives July 16 via Exploding In Sound. First single "Shit Apple" marries airy, dreamy falsettos to thick, crunchy, '90s-style guitars, which Jordyn does very well.

--

ROSE CITY BAND - "IN THE RAIN"

Ripley Johnson of Wooden Shjips and Moon Duo will release Earth Trip, his new album as Rose City Band, on June 25 and he's just shared this gorgeous contemplative track from it. "My general operating outlook is optimistic, but what a tough year," says Ripley. "This song is highlighting the beauty in the darkness and also leaning on love to make it through. To me this song is saying in part, 'Things are tough, its dark and it’s raining, but isn’t the rain also beautiful? It’s cold but your love is keeping me warm.'”

--

PHILMORE GREENE - "ALL THAT I KNOW"

Indie rapper Philmore Greene recently released his new album Knowledge & Power (featuring Skyzoo, Vic Spencer, and more), and he's now got a video for the song "All That I Know," which is a very appealing dose of '90s-style boom bap.

--

DDG & OG PARKER - "HOOD MELODY" (ft. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN)

Pontiac, Michigan rapper DDG and Atlanta producer OG Parker's Die 4 Respect is one of the year's more buzzed-about melodic rap albums, and fresh off DDG being named an XXL Freshman, they've given the album an extra push with a new video for opening track "Hood Melody."

--

BRS KASH - "OH NO" (MADDEN22 VERSION)

Atlanta rap newcomer BRS Kash samples the TikTok-viral "oh no" sample from The Shangri-Las' "Remember (Walkin' In The Sand)" on this new song for the Madden NFL 22 soundtrack.

--

LVXURI - "CONSULATE LUST"

LVXURI, the art pop project of Sera Timms (Black Mare, Ides Of Gemini, and Black Math Horseman), has shared her third single, "Consulate Lust." It's still synthy and poppy like the other two, but this one's a lot more haunting.

--

THE HIRS COLLECTIVE - "STAYING ALIVE" (ft. SEPHEN INMAN)

Queer grindcore collective HIRS have shared another scorcher off their anticipated new LP The Third 100 Songs. It features Sephen Inman, who also made the video.

--

H.E.R. - "MY OWN"

Soul/R&B powerhouse H.E.R.'s new album, Back of My Mind, is due out tomorrow, and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, the soulful, minimal "My Own."

--

GOODBYE HONOLULU - "OVER AND OVER"

Toronto four-piece Goodbye Honolulu, who you might know as Selena Gomez's favorite indie band, have announced their self-titled debut album which will be out October 1 via Stray Dog Records. This is the hazy first single.

--

STEPHEN CHOPEK - "ALL PLAY AND NO WORK"

Singer songwriter Stephen Chopek will be back with new EP, Dweller, on July 22 via Declared Goods. New single "All Play and No Work" pulls from classic '80s power pop, with a soaring chorus.

--

LINGUA IGNOTA - "PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE"

Lingua Ignota, aka classically trained multi-instrumentalist, performance artist, and vocalist Kristin Hayter, has announced a new album, Sinner Get Ready, which will be out August 6 via Sargent House. Hayter made the album using traditional instruments from the Appalachian region, and "Pennsylvania Furnace" is the dark, emotive, and elegiac first single.

--

ORA THE MOLECULE - "THE BALL"

Ora The Molecule is the alter ego of Norwegian-born art pop creator Nora Schjelderup. Following a handful of singles over the last few years, her debut album, Human Safari, will be out July 23 via Mute. The new single from the album is opening track "The Ball," a fizzy bit of '80s inspired dance pop, complete with disco guitars, breathy vocals and quirky shouts.

--

LAURA MVULA - "WHAT MATTERS"

The latest single from Laura Mvula's new album, Pink Noise, is "What Matters," which features Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro and has some seriously synthy '80s power-ballad vibes.

--

HUBERT LENOIR - "SECRET" FT MAC DEMARCO, KIRIN J CALLINAN

French-Canadian dynamo and BV SXSW day party show-stealer Hubert Lenoir is finally following up his Polaris nominated Darlène with a new album, Musique Directe, which will be out this fall. The first single is slow jam "SECRET" that fearures Kirin J Callinan and Mac DeMarco.

--

AJ DAVILA - "EL MAR"

Davila 666 frontman AJ Davila will release a new album, El Mar, on September 10 via Hotel Records. The album features Crocodiles (whose Brandon Welchez co-produced), Kate Clover, and more. The first single from the album is El Mar's very catchy title track.

--

E.VAX (RATATAT'S EVAN MAST) - "KARST"

Evan Mast is one half of duo Ratatat, whose brand of glammy instrumental electro rock was a fixture in the '00s, and he is also a successful producer, having worked with Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z and more. He has also made music on his own as E.Vax, a project that predates Ratatat but has been in cold storage for a long time. He's thawed it out and will release his first E.Vax album in 20 years in August.

--

TRICK GUM (JUSTIN RAISEN & JORDAN BENIK) - “HURTS TO BE A HEAD”

Justin Raisen is best known these days for his work as a producer (Charli XCX, Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen, Sky Ferreira, Yves Tumor) but he makes music of his own, too. He and his cousin Jordan Benik of L.A. band Sweaters have formed a new group, Trick Gum, and this is their second single.

--

TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET - "GHOST STORY"

Wyoming punks Teenage Bottlerocket have announced their ninth album and shared a rippin' lead single which you can read about here.

--

HATE CLUB - "EAT MORE"

Albany emo band Hate Club is releasing their first full-length album, Tightly Wound, in August, and you can read more about lead single "Eat More" here.

--

TACHYS (MEW, BLUE FOUNDATION) - "WHEN THE WORLD WAKES UP"

Mew (and Apparatjik) vocalist Jonas Bjerre and Blue Foundation's Tobias Wilner are longtime collaborators (Tobias has appeared on multiple Mew albums), and now they've formed a new duo, Tachys. Their first single is "When The World Wakes Up," which you can read more about here.

--

DIANA ROSS - "THANK YOU"

Living legend Diana Ross has announced her first album in 15 years, Thank You, and it features contributions from Jack Antonoff. Stream the title track and read more here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.