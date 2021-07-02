25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JXDN - "WANNA BE" (ft. MACHINE GUN KELLY, prod. TRAVIS BARKER)

jxdn (aka Jaden Hossler) has been one of the rising artists within the recent mainstream pop punk revival, and he's also one of the many new artists that Travis Barker took under his wing. He's the first artist signed to Travis' DTA Records, and Travis produced his debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow which is out today. Along with the release, they've put out a video for "Wanna Be," which features fellow Travis Barker collaborator Machine Gun Kelly (whose upcoming tour will be opened by both jdxn and Travis Barker collaborator KennyHoopla). If you like the stuff Travis and MGK have been making together lately, you'll probably like this too.

--

SIIICKBRAIN - "SILENCE"

Siiickbrain (aka Caroline Miner Smith) recently released collaborations with Skrillex/Swae Lee and Pussy Riot, and now she's got another new track which exists somewhere in the orbit between emo-rap, pop, and industrial.

--

THEON CROSS - "WE GO AGAIN"

UK jazz tuba player Theon Cross (who's in Sons of Kemet and has also played with Little Simz, Stormzy, Moses Boyd, Nubya Garcia, and more) has released a new solo song. It was made almost entirely with just tuba, but it sounds as much like skittering electronic music as it does like jazz.

--

J BALVIN & SKRILLEX - "IN DA GETTO"

Two superstars of reggaeton and EDM, respectively, J Balvin and Skrillex have put their heads together for a new song that heavily samples David Morales & the Bad Yard Club’s 1993 dance hit "In De Ghetto."

--

BIG BOI & SLEEPY BROWN - "LOWERCASE (NO CAP)" (ft. KILLER MIKE)

It's a Dungeon Family reunion with Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, and Killer Mike on this moody, wobbly new song, which is presumably off Big Boi and Sleepy Brown's upcoming collaborative album.

--

JANELLE MONAE - "STRONGER"

Netflix's new animated series Stronger, which Barack and Michelle Obama produced, debuts on July 4, and includes this uplifting single from Janelle Monae. The series, which is about civic engagement, will also feature H.E.R., Andra Day, Brandi Carlile, and other musicians.

--

AUDIOBOOKS - "THE DOLL" REMIXES (LCY, BRUISE)

David Wrench and Evangeline Ling will have shared two remixes of their new audiobooks single "The Doll": The LCY remix is almost entirely percussion, while Bruise take things into disco/house territory. The new audiobooks album, Astro Tough, will be out in October.

--

CAVS (KING GIZZARD) - "DANCIN TONY IN CUBA 1959"

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard drummer Michael Cavanagh will release his self-titled debut as CAVS on August 9. The album is "100% Percussion" and you can feel the beat on first single "Dancin Tony In Cuba 1959."

--

BARK BARK DISCO (ITALIANS DO IT BETTER) - "HOT LOVE"

"Summer is here & the world needs some fun again. I feel we've earned it," says Bark Bark Disco's Schranz of their new single which was produced by Chromatics' Johnny Jewel. 'Hot Love' is a sexy summer song to keep you moving with your friends. I wanted to blend the feel of The Cars & Snoop Dogg into a summer banger."

--

BLIND EQUATION - "666 FOREVER"

One-person "emotional cybergrind" act Blind Equation will release their new album Life Is Pain on September 3 via self-release, and it features recent single "_BLUR" as well as the just-released "666 Forever," which fuses sparkling video game synths with chaotic metalcore.

--

OFF THE TRACKS - DEMO

Off The Tracks dropped this four-song demo on From Within Records, and it's no-frills, whiplash-inducing hardcore with a ton of spirit and even more attitude.

--

BLXST - "MOVIE" (ft. BINO RIDEAUX)

"I'm tryna make this shit a movie," rising LA rappers Blxst and Bino Rideaux said on their recent single "Movie," and that's just what they did with this new six-minute music video, which is more like a short film.

--

IDK - "PRADADA BANG" (ft. YOUNG THUG)

Maryland rapper IDK's new album USEE4YOURSELF comes out next week, and today he's shared this melodic new single featuring Young Thug.

--

TOOSII - "HEART COLD"

North Carolina's Toosii's delivery exists somewhere between singing and rapping, and his croon sounds great on this catchy, melancholic song.

--

MAYHEM - "EVERLASTING DYING FLAME"

Mayhem's Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando EP arrives next week. It features covers, outtakes, and some previously unreleased material, including this evil new song "Everlasting Dying Flame."

--

OSCAR BAIT - "DENIM DAYS"

Chicago's Oscar Bait are gearing up for a new EP called Everything Louder Than Everything Else, and new single "Denim Days" is gruff, melodic, emo-tinged hardcore that kind sounds like a moshier version of Iron Chic.

--

FRND CRCL - "COMPLICATIONS"

We recently posted about NJ pop punks FRND CRCL, who are now back with another new single, "Complications." If you have a soft spot for pop punk's TRL era, it's tough to deny this one.

--

MR. KINGPIN - INTRODUCING... MR. KINGPIN

Mr. Kingpin is the ska/rocksteady/reggae project of Dallas musician Jon E Bravo, and his debut album Introducing... Mr. Kingpin was produced by Esteban Flores (who also plays piano, organ, and percussion in the band) and it features contributions from members of The Slackers, The Aggrolites, and more. It's much more inspired by traditional Jamaican ska than the 2 Tone and ska-punk eras, but the warm, modern production keeps things sounding fresh.

--

CAVEMAN - "RIVER"

Caveman are back with Smash on July 16 and here's another poppy, anthemic single from it.

--

NEVERMEN - "TREAT EM RIGHT" (BOARDS OF CANADA REMIX)

Nevermen, the trio of Mike Patton (Faith No More), Tunde Adebimpe (TV on the Radio) and Adam “Doseone” Drucker, released a remix of their song "Mr. Mistake" by enigmatic Scottish duo Boards of Canada back in 2016. Now Boards of Canada have remixed another Nevermen song.

--

BLODET - "THE RIVER"

Sweden's Blodet formed back in 2014 as an instrumental post-rock/post-metal band, but in 2019 they took on vocalist Hilda Heller, who adds a haunting psychedelic folk vibe to their sound, as you can hear on their first song with Hilda, "The River." Read more about it here.

--

RUBI ROSE - "TWORK"

Lexington, KY-based, Cardi-B-co-signed rapper Rubi Rose has released her first single of 2021 and you can read more about it here.

--

CATBITE - "CALL YOUR BLUFF"

Philly power-poppy ska band Catbite have announced their anticipated sophomore album Nice One (due 8/6 via Bad Time Records), and the great lead single "Call Your Bluff" picks up right where their self-titled debut left off. Read more here.

We also teamed with Catbite on a cyan blue vinyl variant of the album, limited to 100. Get yours while they last.

--

MAYA - "SANGRANDO"

San Jose hardcore staples Maya (aka Maya Over Eyes) have a new EP called Despierta on the way and you can read more about lead single "Sangrando" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.