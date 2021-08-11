So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

WRECK AND REFERENCE - "CHANGE (IN THE HOUSE OF FLIES)" (DEFTONES COVER)

Wreck and Reference have released their Deftones cover from The Flenser's upcoming nu metal tribute compilation. They chose a song that leans more atmospheric/shoegazy than nu metal to begin with, but they push the song even further in that direction. It's a cool rework.

--

MASSACRE - "THE INNSMOUTH STRAIN"

Kam Lee has new Massacre lineup again, and they'll release a new album, Resurgence, on October 22 via Nuclear Blast. Lead single "The Innsmouth Strain" stays true to the early death metal sound that Massacre helped pioneer over three decades ago.

--

JUDAS KNIFE (mem GARRISON, YOUTH OF TODAY, etc) - "HIT IT AND HIT IT AND HIT IT"

Garrison vocalist Joseph Grillo's new band Judas Knife -- with Drew Thomas (Youth of Today, Into Another, Bold, and more) on drums -- have shared another song off their upcoming debut LP Death Is The Thing With Feathers (due 9/24 via Translation Loss), and it's an appealing dose of '90s-style post-hardcore that seems to nick a little of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Quiet." Listen at The Obelisk and hear the two previous singles below.

In related news, there's a new expanded vinyl pressing of Garrison's classic 1999 EP The Bend Before The Break, and you can pick up our limited colored variant.

--

A$AP TYY - "100 ROUNDS"

A$AP Mob's A$AP TyY is back with a new single, and it finds him churning out loud, abrasive, punk-infused rap.

--

MAGDALENA BAY - "SECRETS (YOUR FIRE)"

Mercurial World, the debut LP from Los Angeles duo Magdalena Bay, is due out in October, and the latest single is "Secrets (Your Fire)," a sparkling pop track. "Secrets is about interconnectivity, privacy, and digital anxiety,” the band say. "It’s also about a need to keep sharing, to keep giving up more and more of yourself to faceless strangers in the hopes of making friends or fans."

--

ALEXIS TAYLOR (HOT CHIP) - "HOUSE OF THE TRUTH"

Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor will release new solo album Silence in September and he's just just shared its somber second single. “‘House of the Truth’ started out as an up-tempo Hot Chip track, taking influence from Moodymann’s dusty sounding house records,” Alexis says. “For various reasons the song never came out. I was quite deflated as I believed in its strength. I returned to it in solo gigs, stripping it back to just piano and a drum machine. Having struggled to find the right direction for something I really loved, and which fans always asked me about, eventually I settled on this slowly evolving groove which builds with dramatic tension to a crescendo over its four minutes. It felt like I had finally discovered the gospel song that was hidden away inside the multiple original versions of the song.” The song's video, directed by Simon OWens, employs some old school Batman effects but uses them in ways Adam West would've never imagined.

--

MACIE STEWART (OHMME) - GARTER SNAKE

OHMME's Macie Stewart has shared "Garter Snake," the gorgeous second single from her upcoming solo album Mouth Full of Glass. "This song came out of staring at the wall for an unprecedented amount of time," says Macie. "Garter snakes kept coming up in my life - I was going on a lot of outdoor hikes, and they kept appearing in images I was encountering. There are many negative connotations with snakes- but Garter Snakes are harmless at best. I was fascinated by their growth and shedding process and wanted that for myself. Sen Morimoto’s saxophone really tied together the entire vision- it feels like an aural representation of the snake motif that appears throughout the song.”

--

THALIA ZEDEK BAND - "QUEASY" & "TOLLS"

The Thalia Zedek Band will release new album Perfect Vision on August 27 and here are two new songs from the album. "Queasy" is a driving, noisy rocker, while "Tolls" (which closes the album) is mid tempo and melancholic, with mournful violin.

--

DANA DENTATA - "APOLOGY" & "PANTYCHRIST"

Dana Dentata will release her debut album Pantychrist on September 3 via Roadrunner. It was made with production from Travis Barker, 100 gecs' Dylan Brady, Arthur Rizk, NOLIFE, Yawns & Fish Narc, Italian Leather and others, and Dylan Brady produced and co-wrote the first two singles: the synthy rap rock title track and the gothy "Apology."

--

COURTNEY BARNETT - "BEFORE YOU GOTTA GO"

Courtney Barnett has shared a second track from her upcoming Things Take Time, Take Time. "Before You Gotta Go" is an understated breakup song anchored to a delicate, cyclical guitar figure that builds and grows as it rolls along.

--

DANNY ELFMAN & TRENT REZNOR - "TRUE"

Danny Elfman has collaborated with Trent Reznor on a new version of "True" from Elfman's 2021 album Big Mess. “This is the first duet/collaboration I’ve ever done in my life, so to do it with Trent was a real surprise and a treat,” says Elfman. “He’s always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favorite singing voices.”

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - "NOTHING ELSE MATTERS" (METALLICA COVER)

Here's the latest drop from the massive Metallica Black Album tribute album The Metallica Blacklist. It's Phoebe Bridgers doing the album's hit ballad "Nothing Else Matters," and the somber song works really well with the Phoebe Bridgers twist. Read more about it here.

--

INJURY RESERVE - "KNEES"

Stepa J. Groggs of Phoenix experimental rap group Injury Reserve tragically passed away at age 32 last year, but now the group have announced a new album that was largely completed before his passing and features his contributions. Read more about the album and this new song here.

--

LE REN - "DYAN"

Montreal-based singer-songwriter Le Ren, aka Lauren Spear, has announced her debut album, Leftovers, which will be out via Secretly Canadian on October 15. The first single, "Dyan," is a tender tribute to her mother.

--

LALA LALA - "COLOR OF THE POOL"

Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared another song off her upcoming album I Want The Door To Open. "Color of the Pool" feels like a half-remembered dream, all woozy with some great, skronky sax via Adam Schatz that cuts through the haze. "This song is about how I want to be on the back of a motorcycle at night and explode and be the sun and underwater and see myself from very far away and keep my eyes open forever and disappear," says Lillie.

--

INDIGO DE SOUZA - "REAL PAIN"

Indigo De Souza has shared another new track from her upcoming album Any Shape You Take (pre-order on opaque yellow vinyl). "Real Pain" grows from a tender folk ballad into something more sweeping and widescreen that, in the song's climax, features a cathartic chorus of screams and shouts sent in by fans.

--

WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS - "NOT ME ANYMORE"

Scottish indie rock vets We Were Promised Jetpacks will release new album Enjoy the View is out September 10 and the new single from it is "Not Me Anymore," an especially dreamy song that floats on layers of harmonies and atmospheric guitars and synths.

--

BILLY IDOL - "BITTER TASTE"

Billy Idol has announced a new EP, The Roadside, and shared lead single "Bitter Taste," his first new song in seven years. Read more about it here.

--

THRICE - "ROBOT SOFT EXORCISM"

Thrice have shared the second single off their upcoming 11th album Horizons / East (vinyl pre-order), and you can read more about it here.

--

THEY HATE CHANGE - "FAUX LEATHER"

They Hate Change are a rap/production duo from Tampa with a strong DIY ethos and an experimental genre-defying approach to the genre that pulls from anything from Miami bass to footwork to house music to post-punk to krautrock and beyond. Following recent EPs on Godmode and Deathbomb Arc, They Hate Change have now signed to Jagjaguwar, and their first single for the label is "Faux Leather." Read more about it here.

--

TURNSTILE - "FLY AGAIN"

Turnstile's highly anticipated new album Glow On arrives in two weeks via Roadrunner (pre-order a vinyl copy), and today they've released its seventh and final single, "Fly Again." Read more about it here.

--

SHY, LOW - "HELIOENTROPY"

Richmond heavy post-rockers Shy, Low have announced a new album for Pelagic Records, and you can read more about the soaring lead single here.

--

TASHA - "LAKE SUPERIOR"

Tasha's new single for Father/Daughter Records has beautiful orchestration augmenting intimate vocals and guitar.

--

FLEE LORD & ROC MARCIANO - "TRIM THE FAT" (ft. STOVE GOD COOKS)

Flee Lord has announced a new project, Delgado, entirely produced by Roc Marciano, and first single "Trim The Fat" features their pal Stove God Cooks. Read more about it here.

--

NNAMDÏ - "GLASS CASKET" (LYNYN REMIX)

Chicago composer Conor Mackey of Monobody, aka Lynyn, remixed "Glass Casket" from NNAMDÏ's 2020 album BRAT.

--

