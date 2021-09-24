25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RUN THE JEWELS - "OOH LA LA" (REMIX ft. LIL WAYNE, GREG NICE & DJ PREMIER)

Run The Jewels have put out a deluxe edition of last year's great RTJ4, and this one includes a version of "Ooh La La" that opens up with a fiery Lil Wayne verse.

--

LOGIC - "PERFECT" (REMIX ft. LIL WAYNE & A$AP FERG)

Speaking of Lil Wayne features, here's a new version of Logic's "Perfect" that features one, as well as A$AP Ferg.

--

GUNS N ROSES - "HARD SKOOL"

In August, Guns N' Roses released “ABSUЯD." a rework of an unused Chinese Democracy track. They've now shared a second Chinese Democracy outtake, this one called "Hard Skool."

--

NICK CAVE - "SHYNESS"

Nick Cave shared a new spoken-word single inspired by his letter to Daniel and Vera from Issue #68 on his Red Hand Files website. It's available on vinyl in his webstore.

--

COLDPLAY FT BTS - "MY UNIVERSE"

It's finally here, Coldplay's collab with South Korean worldwide sensations BTS. Coldplay's new album, Music Of The Spheres, is out October 15.

--

CUPCAKKE - "MARGE SIMPSON"

CupcakKe's new single is inspired by the Simpsons character, and features CupcakKe dressed as her in the video.

--

LATTO - "BIG ENERGY"

Atlanta rapper Latto (fka Mulatto) follows "The Biggest" with new single "Big Energy," which is fueled by a very funky sample of Tom Tom Club's "Genius of Love" and comes with a video that plays off the Latto/lotto pun.

--

MORRAY - "BAD SITUATIONS"

It's been a huge breakout year for soulful sing-rapper Morray, who recently put out his debut album Street Sermons, and today he follows it with "Bad Situations," another great track that's cut from the same cloth as his album.

--

JANELLE MONAE - SAY HER NAME (HELL YOU TALMBOUT) FT. VARIOUS ARTISTS

This 17-minute follow-up to Janelle Monae's protest song "Hell You Talmbout" honors black women and girls killed by police, and benefits the African American Policy Forum. "This work is too important to do alone and can only be sustained through our collective voices,” Janelle writes. “We take up this call to action as daughters ourselves trying to create a world where stories like these are no longer commonplace. This is a rally cry.”

--

BIA - "BESITO" (ft. G HERBO)

"Whole Lotta Money" hitmaker Bia continues to rise, and now she's got a new song with G Herbo that finds her rapping in both English and Spanish.

--

GUNNA & FUTURE - "TOO EASY"

Gunna and Future make it look too easy on this effortlessly catchy new trap-pop song.

--

DESTROY BOYS - "ESCAPE"

NorCal punks Destroy Boys have shared the final single off their Will Yip-produced Open Mouth, Open Heart, which arrives 10/8 via Hopeless. This one's a catchy, buzzing indie-punk song that frontperson Alexia Roditis says is "about wanting an out from the regular life I was living [...] about wanting to go on tour and wanting to escape reality in any way possible."

--

PRINCESS NOKIA - "BOYS ARE FROM MARS" FT. YUNG BABY TATE

Ahead of her fall tour and Governors Ball set, Princess Nokia shared this playful, bouncy new single featuring Yung Baby Tate.

--

MODERN STARS - "ARTIFICIAL WOMBS"

Italy's Modern Stars have released a psychedelic new song, "Artificial Wombs," and it comes with a video that pays tribute to women who have freed themselves from modern slavery.

--

SUNDROWNED - "LEVITATING"

Earlier this year, Norwegian post-metal band Sundrowned put out the heavy/beautiful album Become Ethereal, and now they've followed it with a seven-minute song that leans mostly on their pretty post-rock side and scratches a similar itch.

--

DREG - "CELESTIAL EMISSARY"

DREG follow their recent Praxis I: Turbine Blade Gore with "Celestial Emissary," a chaotic dose of digital metalcore.

--

WESTSIDE GUNN - "THE FLY WHO COULDN'T FLY STRAIGHT" (ft. TYLER, THE CREATOR)

Westside Gunn has released the second part of his HWH8: Sincerely Adolf double album, and this one reunites him with Tyler, the Creator, who had a standout appearance on Gunn's 2020 album Pray For Paris.

--

AIMEE MANN - "BURN IT OUT"

The latest single from Aimee Mann's new Girl, Interrupted-inspired album Queens of the Summer Hotel is "Burn It Out." "In this song, a character who has set herself on fire ruminates on whether she had tried to banish the ghosts of trauma though one drastic, self-destructive act," Aimee says.

--

CRYOGEYSER - "FOREIGNER"

Fronted by Shawn Marom, LA.'s Cryogyser dreamy indie rock and are gearing up to release new album timetetheredtogether on October 29 via Terrible. Like the rest of the album, "Foreigner" was produced by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock) and you can feel the kinship here.

--

CRUSH OF SOULS (CHUCK FROM CROCODILES) - "CALL YOU"

Charles Rowell from Crocodiles has a side project, Crush of Souls, which featuring Zeynep Kaya of Strasbourg band Hermetic Delight. They make danceable darkwave and here's the video for the title track of their new Call You EP.

--

PINK FLOYD - "YET ANOTHER MOVIE (DEMO)"

Say David Gilmour: "I thought, this week, that we would put up the original demo, written by Pat Leonard and myself, for what was to become ‘Yet Another Movie’ on the ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’ album. Pat Leonard and I met up at Astoria in September 1986 a couple of days after I had played on a Bryan Ferry track that he was producing. We had a glass or two of wine and jammed for hours. For some reason that I can no longer remember I had chosen the fretless bass as my instrument of the day. It turned into a beautiful song."

--

DURAN DURAN & GIORGIO MORODER - "TONIGHT UNITED"

"This is music for a world that’s coming back together," says Duran Duran of "Tonight United," their new collaboration with dance music icon Giorgio Moroder. Featuring a very Moroder-style gurgling bassline, Duran Duran go full-on electro disco on this anthemic track, that was co-produced by Erol Alkan, who also gets a writing credit along with the band, Giorgio and Blur's Graham Coxon.

--

ANAND WILDER (YEASAYER) - "DELIRIUM PASSES"

Yeasayer's Anand Wilder has announced his debut solo album, and you can read more about lead single "Delirium Passes" here.

--

SADNESS - "BE HAPPY" & TO BE GENTLE - "WE WILL EVENTUALLY LET GO"

Illinois post-black metal act Sadness and Oregon screamo act To Be Gentle have just put out a split single, which you can read more about here.

--

156/SILENCE - "THE WRONG SENSE"

Pittsburgh metalcore upstarts 156/Silence announced a new EP, and you can read more about the lead single here.

--

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - "STEAL MY SUNSHINE" (LEN COVER FT. CHERRY GLAZERR) & "NOVOCAINE FOR THE SOUL" (EELS COVER FT. SIR CHLOE)

Portugal. The Man shared covers of a pair of '90s alt-rock classics with their soon-to-be-tourmates, and we wrote more about them here.

--

