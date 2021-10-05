25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "TELEPATH" (DIRTY PROJECTORS REMIX)

Dirty Projectors have put a bubbly, glitchy spin on "Telepath" from the great new Manchester Orchestra album The Million Masks of God. Manchester's tour begins tonight.

--

AFI - "CAUGHT"

AFI have shared a non-album track from the sessions for this year's Bodies, and it's an atmospheric, drum-less ballad and one of their prettiest songs in recent memory.

--

GENOCIDE PACT - "PERVERSE DOMINION"

DC death metallers Genocide Pact will release a new self-titled album on December 3 via Relapse, and they've just shared lead single "Perverse Dominion," which starts out whiplash-inducing but then finds them slowing down into doom territory.

--

PORCHES - "BACK3SCHOOL"

Porches new album All Day Gentle Hold! is out this Friday and he's shared one last track before the whole thing drops, the sullen but bouncy "Back3School."

--

DINNER - "CONNECTION" FT MOLLY BURCH

Dinner, aka Danish musician Anders Rhedin, is back with new album Dream Work on October 22 via Captured Tracks. The album's dreamy new single "Connection" features airy backing vocals from Molly Burch and comes with an equally dreamy, sun-dappled video.

--

TONSTARTSSBANDHT - "PASS AWAY"

Duo Tonstartssbandht are gearing up to release new album Petunia later this month and have just shared another track from it. Jammy and melodic, "Pass Away" also comes with a video shot live in the studio. Kinda live, at least. "Long time music video enjoyer, first time mimer," says the band's Andy White. "Miming is pretty hard! Respect to all the mimes.”

--

CLAIRE CRONIN - "NO FORCEFIELD"

Claire Cronin's new album Bloodless is due out November 12 via Ordinal Records, and the latest single is "No Forcefield," which Cronin says is "about feeling lost and trying to read my fate in omens and dreams. It’s about a relationship where both people are depressed. It’s about being afraid of things that might not be real."

--

LE REN - "MAY HARD TIMES PASS US BY"

The latest single from Montreal-based singer-songwriter Le Ren's debut LP, Leftovers, is the rutic, folky "May Hard Times Pass Us By."

--

TIMELOST - "LIFER DEATH"

Philly heavy shoegazers Timelost have put out a new song, and this one features guest drumming by one of the genre's originators: Failure's Kellii Scott. If you're into Failure -- or peers like Hum and Shiner -- you'll probably like this too.

--

EICHLERS - "BUMMERPUNK"

Following "OHMYGOD" comes "BUMMERPUNK," the second single of 2021 by the self-proclaimed "hyperska" artist Eichlers. This one's not really ska, but "bummerpunk" kind of describes it; it sorta sounds like a more somber, hyperpop version of untitled-era blink-182.

--

TASHA - "SORRY'S NOT ENOUGH"

Chicago artist Tasha's sophomore album, Tell Me What You Miss The Most, is due out November 5 via Father/Daughter, and the latest single is "Sorry Not Enough," which she says "is a song about confronting your mistakes, and learning to love yourself through hurt and doubt. So many of my songs have relished in joy healing, so I enjoyed exploring darker feelings here, and finding new roads to go down musically that were grittier than I was used to. Through the tension and pain comes a great relief."

--

SOOT SPRITE - "NIGHT THIRST"

UK trio Soot Sprite have shared another track off their upcoming EP Poltergeists, and it's a dose of gorgeous, slow-paced indie rock.

--

JOHN SPARKZ x JIM JONES x ACTION BRONSON - "UNCLE JUNIOR" (prod. HARRY FRAUD)

Harry Fraud's longtime engineer John Sparkz has curated/created his own new single, "Uncle Junior," which puts NYC rap staples Action Bronson and Jim Jones over a funk/soul-driven beat from Harry Fraud. It's a very appealing dose of classic NYC-style rap.

--

MARTHA SKYE MURPHY - "STUCK"

"‘Stuck’ explores online relationships," Martha Skye Murphy says of her new single. "I wanted to write a song that was triumphant and uplifting despite its subject matter, like an apology after a fallout; a lizard losing its tail to escape its prey, a euthanasia coaster… to create the feeling of spinning endlessly and the euphoria of dizziness as the subconscious mind anticipates nausea." It's a gorgeous track, with haunting touches of woodwinds adding even more resonance.

--

HANNAH JADAGU - "ALL MY TIME IS WASTED"

Hannah Jadagu signed to Sub Pop earlier this year, and now she's shared new single "All My Time is Wasted," which she composed and co-produced with Huck, and features guest vocals from Frankie Cosmos. "’All My Time Is Wasted' is a song I began writing last year during my first semester in college," Hannah says. "The hook came to me after feeling very inadequate, despite the new adjustments, hard work, and risks I had been taking. Recently I finished writing it (the song) this summer post my first year at school, new job, and new opportunities. It’s a feeling I always feel!"

--

MAGDALENA BAY - "HYSTERICAL US"

Ahead of the release of their debut LP Mercurial World on Friday, Magdalena Bay have shared one final advance single, the retro-futuristic, disco-tinged "Hysterical Us." "'Hysterical Us' is about our anxieties, paranoias and existential musings," they say.

--

TWIABP - "TROUBLE"

TWIABP's new album Illusory Walls comes out this Friday, and here's a heavy new single with a riff that sounds like Jimmy Eat World's Futures. We just interviewed the band, and we've also got their new album available on clear vinyl in our store.

--

LIONLIMB - "ULTRAVIOLET"

“This song is about those things you can’t see or hear but you know exist,” says Lionlimb's Stewart Bronaugh about this new single. “It could be colors beyond our visual limits or the thoughts, dreams, and emotions of a stranger on the train. I think being an artist means to live in and explore that hidden world. Life wants us to stay on the surface. But if you can be still and relax your mind there is a whole other life that you can access at any time. The ‘ultraviolet light’ in this song is that other world.” The track is from Lionlimb's Spiral Groove which is out next month.

--

SILVERBACKS - "ARCHIVE MATERIAL"

Dublin band Silverbacks have announced their debut album, Archive Material, which will be out January 21 via Full Time Hobby. They've just shared the title track which is catchy, danceable and just a little mathy.

--

JULIA SHAPIRO (CHASTITY BELT) - "WRONG TIME"

"I wrote this song in June 2020, after fully coming to terms with the fact that I was now living in LA during a seemingly never-ending global pandemic," Chastity Belt's Julia Shapiro says of her ethereal, melancholy new track, "Wrong Time." "This song is about being cursed, but not fully admitting it—fighting hard to keep your life together, against all odds, and cursing yourself even further in the process. I started the song with an acoustic guitar playing the b and high e strings super fast, soaked in reverb and delay. I ended up holding onto the original guitar I recorded for the demo, because I felt so attached to it. It just sort of sets the tone for the song." Her album, Zorked, will be out October 15 via Suicide Squeeze.

--

OVERLORD - "I DON'T WANT TO SING THIS SONG AGAIN"

NYC indie rock vets Overlord look at the repetition of history and bad decisions through the lens of music. The video does so to via "the first thousand years" of Overlord's history.

--

THE KVB - “UNITÉ”

Manchester's icy electro duo The KVB will release new album Unity in November via Invada Records. Check out the appealing title track.

--

MITSKI - "WORKING FOR THE KNIFE"

Mitski is back with a new single, "Working for the Knife," which you can read more about here.

--

GARCIA PEOPLES - "COLD DICE," "TOUGH FREAKS," "STRAY CATS"

Garcia Peoples will release their new album, Dodging Dues, on January 14 via No Quarter Records. The band made it with producer Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Superwolves) and the've just shared three interlocking songs from it.

--

KRISTINE LESCHPER - "FIGURE AND I"

Former Mothers leader Kristine Leschper released her first solo single via ANTI-, which you can read more about here.

--

