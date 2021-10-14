25 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SKATUNE NETWORK - SKALLOWEEN

Skatune Network (Jeremy Hunter of We Are The Union and JER) is getting in the spirit of spooky season with a new album of seasonally appropriate covers, mostly from movies but also all-time classics like "Monster Mash" and "Spooky Scary Skeletons," and the song that gives this album its title: The Skatalites' "Skalloween."

PA SALIEU - "BAD" (ft. AITCH)

Coventry-via-Gambia rapper Pa Salieu continues his prolific rise with yet another new single, "Bad," which features fellow UK rapper Aitch. Some of his music is somber and serious, but this one's a party anthem, and a very catchy one at that.

RINA MUSHONGA - "TO BE THE BIRDS"

"To Be The Birds" is the first of two singles London-based experimental musician Rina Mushonga plans to release this month. "As the BLM movement gained momentum after the murder of George Floyd I have been reflecting on a lot of my own experiences as a woman of colour, this frustrating need to justify myself, constantly having to refocus the angles of yourself and claim yourself back from a world where someone else is manipulating the rules of engagement and gaslighting our experiences of exclusion and discrimination," she writes. "'To be the Birds' is a reflection on aspects of this all. The song deals with the dichotomy of experiencing a perpetual injustice and at the same time needing to maintain an awareness that we are not alone, and that we are not the first. Powerful, inspiring warriors have battled before us – they pushed us this far, so that we in turn may carry their vision and that power into the future."

BUSH TETRAS - "MR. LOVE SONG (ALTERNATE VERSION)"

Bush Tetras bassist Dee Pop died earlier this month, just after the band had announced a career-spanning box set. You can hear him in action on this alternate take of "Mr. Love Song" which is one of the rarities from the set.

HYD - "THE LOOK ON YOUR FACE"

QT co-creator Hayden Dunhman's new self-titled solo EP is out November 5 via PC Music, and she's shared another new single from it, the A.G. Cook-produced "The Look On Your Face." "This song is made out of lighter fluid and tears," Hyd says. "It’s about the struggle of confronting loss. Looking into someone’s eyes and hearing them say, without words, that they’re choosing something else. Someone else. It is about trying to accept a new reality and failing - ‘but I know you can change, I know you can.’ This song is a signal to surrender and phoenix yourself free."

LA LUZ - "LAZY EYES AND DUNE"

La Luz's new self titled album is out next Friday, the same day as the new big screen adaptation of Dune. Coincidence? Here's a song to make you wonder. “This song is about the kind of love that creates its own universe," says Shana Cleveland. "That feeling of being so deeply focused on one person that the rest of the world fades away, and it almost feels like you share the same mind. I wanted this song to kind of have a sci-fi feel. I really like how the phased-out guitar sounds with the harpsichord. One of my favorite elements of this recording is the mellotron part that was written and played by our bassist, Lena Simon.”

FAYE WEBSTER - "IF YOU NEED TO, KEEP TIME ON ME" (FLEET FOXES COVER)

Faye Webster released a new album, I Know I'm Funny haha, earlier this year, and she's now following it with a new live EP for Spotify, recorded at Electric Lady Studios. "Recording at ELS was a rare experience, especially because I was able to bring musicians who have been with me since my early days in Athens and Atlanta,” Webster says. “It was special and I’m still processing it.” The EP includes a slowed down new cover of Fleet Foxes' "If You Need To, Keep Time on Me."

SEA POWER (FKA BRITISH SEA POWER) – “FOLLY”

“Folly is in the tradition of singalong Sea Power apocalyptic anthems – everyone ambling down the road to a multitude of catastrophes," says Sea Power singer Yan. "Party on! You might find yourself standing up on the South Downs, up on the fells or the dales, looking down at the world, a world where we seem to avoid the decisions and changes to stop the rot. It’s all folly, but in this case set to some pretty life-affirming music – good stuff underpinning the donut vibes and maybe making you think it’s not all over, not quite, not yet.” The long-running group's first album since dropping the "British" from there name is out in February.

ERICK THE ARCHITECT - "SELF MADE"

Flatbush Zombies' Erick Arc Elliott (aka Erick the Architect) follows his recent solo EP Future Proof with "Self Made," which finds Erick in hard-hitting, storytelling mode over hypnotic, boom bap-inspired production.

STATES OF NATURE (EVERYBODY ROW, DEAD TO ME) - "LIGHT AND SEED"

States of Nature (who have Everybody Row's Eric Urbach on guitar/vocals and Dead To Me's Isa Knife on drums) are compiling three previous EPs and two new songs for Songs To Sway, due November 19 via Sell The Heart Records (U.S.) and Engineer Records (UK). New single "Light and Seed" is an angular song that splits the difference between post-punk and post-hardcore.

ALASKA REID - "ALWAYS"

Alaska Reid follows her recently released Big Bunny EP with the new single "Always." It was produced by A.G. Cook, who also worked on the EP, and it's a bit more on the scrappy indie rock side than most of that EP. "Sonically the goal is to blend elements from everything I love," Alaska said, "the lyricism and phrasing of country music, the 90s guitar fuzz I love (think Dino Jr.) and the ever-expanding sound world of A. G."

LLAWGNE - "OH JULIANA"

Swedish dreampop artist Llawgne (Gothenburg's Mathias Engwall) is back with this new track that fondly recalls the '90s haze of fellow Swedes Ingenting.

LONE - "INLOVE2"

Electronic musician Lone has released a new single off his upcoming album Always Inside Your Head (due next week via Greco-Roman), and for this one, he says, "I tried to imagine what a Balearic/acid house tune might sound like if it were produced by Kevin Shields."

AUGUST BURNS RED - "VENGEANCE"

"Earlier this year, we set out to write a standalone single that was fast, heavy, and concise," metalcore veterans August Burns Red say. "‘Vengeance‘ is that song. It’s ABR at our most raw." Indeed! Listen and catch the band on their Leveler 10th anniversary tour.

SLACK TIMES - "CAN’T COUNT ON ANYONE"

Birmingham, AL's Slack Times recall the heyday of '80s college radio when jangly bands filled playlists. Get a taste of their album At the Blue Melon Rendezvous, out this Friday, via the ringing "Can’t Count on Anyone."

GENERATIONALS - "TRYIN' TO REACH YA" (FT. SARAH JAFFE)

New Orleans duo have a new single that's a collaboration with former tourmate Sarah Jaffe. "As Generationals we have very rarely co-written with other people," says the band's Ted Joyner. "We didn’t really know what to expect going into it; but, the song that came out of that collaboration really felt like something special."

PRINCE - "DO ME BABY" (DEMO)

Prince's fourth album, Controversy, turns 40 today, and to celebrate, his estate has shared a demo of "Do Me Baby," pulled from Prince's vast archives.

DAMON ALBARN - “THE TOWER OF MONTEVIDEO”

Damon Albarn has shared another track off his upcoming solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which is out November 12. While many of the tracks we've heard so far from the album have had an almost mournful vibe, "The Tower of Montevideo" has a playful, if still melancholic, air to it.

HARD FEELINGS (AMY DOUGLAS, HOT CHIP'S JOE GODDARD) - "SISTER INFINITY"

Singer Amy Douglas and Hot Chip's Joe Goddard will release their debut album as Hard Feelings on November 5 via Domino, and here's the new single from it. Fueled by a bobbing electro-disco beat and Douglas' powerhouse pipes, "Sister Infinity" is another great "sad banger" off what's shaping up to be quite a record.

JON HOPKINS - "MUSIC FOR PSYCHEDELIC THERAPY (EXCERPT)"

Jon Hopkins' new album Music For Psychedelic Therapy is out in February, and Jon describes it as "not ambient, classical or drone but has elements of all three." While this is definitely an album meant to be taken in as a whole, he's created a special excerpt of it as a preview. “It’s time to share the music that sits at the heart of this album," Jon writes.

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE - "IT MIGHT TAKE SOME TIME" (AVEY TARE REMIX)

"Animal Collective has been my favorite group since I was 19 and to have Avey Tare remix a SPIRIT song is a bizarre and unique honor," Spirit of the Beehive's Zack Schwartz says. Read more here.

FULL OF HELL - "REEKING TUNNELS" (GHOSTEMANE REMIX)

Metal-friendly rapper Ghostemane has remixed Full of Hell's "Reeking Tunnels" and also interviewed the band. Read more here.

LIV.E - "BOUT IT"

Rising neo-soul singer Liv.e is back with a warm, jazzy new single that you can read more about here.

TORI AMOS - "SPIES"

The latest single from Tori Amos' new album Ocean to Ocean is "Spies," which we wrote more about here.

DION - "ANGEL IN THE ALLEYWAYS" (ft. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & PATTI SCIALFA)

Rock/doo-wop/pop legend Dion has a new guest-filled album on the way, and here's a new song with Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. Read more here.

