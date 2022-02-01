So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RAVYN LENAE - "SKIN TIGHT" (ft. STEVE LACY)

Ravyn Lenae has teamed with Steve Lacy for her first song in two years, and it's a very cool dose of airy, woozy R&B.

--

JUNGLEPUSSY - "CRITIQUA"

NYC rapper Junglepussy will release a new EP, JP5000, this Friday (2/4), and she's just put out its hypnotic lead single, which is as haunting as it is charismatic.

--

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "WE GO BACK"

Animal Collective release new album Time Skiffs on Friday and just ahead of that here's one last sneak preview. Like the other songs they've shared "We Go Back" finds Animal Collective at their most inviting since probably Merriweather Post Pavilion. The video, made by animator Winston Hacking, is trippy and cool.

--

MY IDEA (LILY KONIGSBERG & NATE AMOS) - "CRY MFER"

Lily Konigsberg (Palberta) and Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes) are pairing up as My Idea and will release their debut album, Cry Mfer, on April 22 via Hardly Art. The effervescent title track, and the album, is about their collective decision to quit drinking. “In the moment I thought I was needing a big life change and shift, like I had been stuck in something, and I was right, I just went about it in a very wrong way,” Lily says. “And now the thing that I'm needing, I'm getting, actually, which is through being sober and getting my life together. I was telling myself a lot of stuff through those lyrics that was subconscious. I thought I was talking to other people, but I was talking to myself.”

--

MOONCHILD - "LOVE I NEED" (ft. RAPSODY)

LA trio Moonchild have shared a new song off their upcoming album Starfruit (due February 11 via Tru Thoughts), and it's a warm, jazzy neo-soul song with a killer verse from rapper Rapsody.

--

ANDY MORIN (DEATH GRIPS) & BACKXWASH - "DIG YOURSELF A GRAVE"

Andy Morin is probably best known as keyboardist and co-producer for Death Grips, but he's also a solo artist and he has a new song out with Backxwash, whose abrasive industrial rap is a very good fit for a Death Grips collaborator.

--

AUTHOR & PUNISHER - "BLACKSMITH"

One-man industrial band Author & Punisher has shared another single off his upcoming LP Krüller, and this one adds in more of an atmospheric, psychedelic twist.

--

MIND POWER (mem A LIFE ONCE LOST, DEAD END PATH, etc) - "DISCOURAGED MESSAGES"

Pennsylvania metallic hardcore band Mind Power (members of A Life Once Lost, Dead End Path, Ligeia, and Bring The Heat) are back with a new single, and it's a bone-crushing song with some eerie, atmospheric stuff in the mix too.

--

VOLCANO (mem SANGUISUGABOGG) - "DISCIPLE"

Volcano, a metallic hardcore band with two members of Ohio death metallers Sanguisugabogg, have announced a new EP, Fool 2 Tha Game, due March 1 via DAZE. The first single is the extremely hard "Disciple."

--

VERDUGO - "NO SOMOS IGUALES"

Barcelona straightedge band Verdugo are releasing their debut 7" ...es tu peor enemigo on March 1 via Triple B Records, and lead single "No Somos Iguales" is a classic '80s hardcore-style ripper that sounds totally urgent and vital in 2022 too.

--

SPANISH LOVE SONGS - "OPTIMISM (AS A RADICAL LIFE CHOICE)" & "GENERATION" (ETC VERSIONS)

LA punks Spanish Love Songs have announced Brace Faces Etc, an album of re-imagined versions of songs from 2020's Brave Faces Everyone, due April 15 via Pure Noise. Two tracks are out now, and they're both genuinely cool: a synthy version of "Optimism (as a Radical Life Choice)" and a folky, atmospheric version of "Generation Loss."

--

YOUNG COSTELLO - "PARTY ALL THE TIME" & TAPE GIRL DUB (EDDIE MURPHY COVER)

San Antonio ska band Young Costello are the latest signees to the Ska Punk International label, and their first release for the label is a fun trad-ska cover of Eddie Murphy's '80s hit "Party All The Time." There's also a a dub version of the track by Tape Girl.

--

ARLO PARKS - "SOFTLY"

Arlo Parks released the great Collapsed in Sunbeams last year, and ahead of her tour with Clairo, she's shared a new single, "Softly," which she says "is a song about yearning, about how fragile you feel in the dying days of a relationship when you’re still desperately in love. The song is about how it feels to brace yourself before the blow of a break up and reminisce about the days where it all felt luminous."

--

PICTISH TRAIL - "IT CAME BACK"

Pictish Trail have shared a new song from upcoming album Island Family. "It Came Back" is funky, in a noisy electro way, and was inspired by real life events. “I don’t have a TV at home, and so - while away recording on the mainland - was completely hooked to the flat-screen hung up on my hotel-room wall, constantly scrolling through the Freeview channels to avoid writing lyrics," says Johnny Lynch, who is Pictish Trail. "There were protests happening in Bristol, loads of footage of helicopters flying about, heavy police presence. Having largely avoided the news for a year, obliviously floating about in the Hebridean wilderness, I was suddenly submerged in this dystopian hellscape. Except it was real. Well, it was real on the telly."

--

PSYMON SPINE - "MILK" FT BARRIE (JOE GODDARD REMIX)

New York psych/dance group Psymon Spine, which includes members of Barrie, have handed their song "Milk" over to Hot Chip's Joe Goddard to remix and he's delivered a light-and-grooy track gets better with repeat listens.

--

MYLAR - "PLASTIC CHAMP"

Mylar are the latest signings to the Blue Flowers label who brought us Westerman and Nilufer Yanya, and they'll release their debut EP, Elsewhere, later this year. "Plastic Champ" is their laid back, dreamy first single.

--

JERRY PAPER - "KNO ME"

Jerry Paper has announced their new album, Free Time, which will be out April 15 via Stones Throw and this is the enjoyable first single. “I wrote ‘Kno Me’ while reflecting on what it means to know yourself, and how that comes up against being misunderstood by the world," says Jerry Paper's alter ego, Lucas Nathan. "I have felt so much desire to be known and understood by people I’m close to (and, foolishly, strangers!) that I have wasted plenty of time losing sight of myself in the process. Coming out as nonbinary was a huge way for me to know myself deeply, and paradoxically something about sharing that with the world made me care less about how people see me. I have a much more comprehensive understanding of myself and nothing can take that away from me. The imagery in the song comes from the first day I decided to wear a dress outside while running errands. I kept repeating “fuck you, you don’t know me” in my head whenever I saw anybody as a way to center myself. Soon I realized most people didn’t care at all or weren’t paying attention to me so it made me laugh and also feel really good and free!”

--

LUNA LI - "SILVER INTO RAIN" FT. BEABADOOBEE

Toronto musician Luna Li is releasing her debut LP, Duality, on March 4 via AWAL/In Real Life, and she's shared "Silver Into Rain," a lush, dreamy track featuring beabadoobee.

--

CALEXICO - "EL MIRADOR"

Calexico release their 10th album in March. This is the title track.

--

GLACIER VEINS - "AUTONOMY"

Portland dream-pop punks Glacier Veins have announced their sophomore album, Lunar Reflection, due 3/11 via Equal Vision, and you can read more about new single "Autonomy" here.

--

ABSENT IN BODY (NEUROSIS, AMENRA, SEPULTURA) - "THE ACRES/THE ACHE"

Absent In Body -- aka Neurosis' Scott Kelly, Amenra members Mathieu Vandekerckhove & Colin H. Van Eeckhout, and doriginal Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera -- will release their debut album Plague God in March via Relapse, and the first single is a towering 8+ minute dose of post-sludge metal. Read more about it here and pre-order the album on limited splatter vinyl here.

--

THE LINDA LINDAS - "GROWING UP"

Young punk band The Linda Lindas announced their highly anticipated debut LP, and shared the title track, which you can read more about here.

--

BRIGHT EYES - "FALLING OUT OF LOVE AT THIS VOLUME," "CONTRAST AND COMPARE" FT. WAXAHATCHEE, "HALIGH, HALIGH, A LIE, HALIGHT" FT. PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Bright Eyes are reissuing their discography on Dead Oceans, and they're also releasing companion EPs to each album featuring new renditions of songs and covers where they're joined by special guests, including Phoebe Bridgers and Waxahatchee. They've shared the first single off each of the new EPs (which you can pre-order, along with the reissued albums, here.

--

EN GARDE - "WRONG PLACES"

En Garde, the Akron, OH emo/post-hardcore band of vocalist/guitarist Ross Horvath (of A Voice Like Rhetoric) and drummer Andy Hendricks (of Annabel), recorded their debut LP in 2012 but it's only now finally coming out in February via Count Your Lucky Stars/Storm Chasers LTD. Read more about lead single "Wrong Places" here.

--

PUPIL SLICER - "THERMAL RUNAWAY" (ft. THE ARMED'S CARA DROLSHAGEN)

Pupil Slicer and The Armed each released one of our favorite punk albums of 2021, so it's awesome to learn that Pupil Slicer have just teamed up with The Armed's Cara Drolshagen for a new song, "Thermal Runaway." Read more about it here.

--

